First National Bank of South Miami Acquires 431 Shares of AbbVie Inc. (NYSE:ABBV)

First National Bank of South Miami lifted its position in shares of AbbVie Inc. (NYSE:ABBV – Get Rating) by 9.7% in the 1st quarter, according to its most recent 13F filing with the SEC. The firm owned 4,895 shares of the company’s stock after acquiring an additional 431 shares during the quarter. First National Bank of South Miami’s holdings in AbbVie were worth $794,000 at the end of the most recent quarter.

Other hedge funds have also recently bought and sold shares of the company. Trilogy Capital Inc. raised its holdings in shares of AbbVie by 17.8% in the 1st quarter. Trilogy Capital Inc. now owns 12,479 shares of the company’s stock valued at $2,023,000 after acquiring an additional 1,890 shares in the last quarter. Barber Financial Group Inc. grew its position in shares of AbbVie by 55.3% in the 1st quarter. Barber Financial Group Inc. now owns 4,167 shares of the company’s stock worth $676,000 after buying an additional 1,484 shares during the last quarter. Corsicana & Co. grew its position in shares of AbbVie by 4.9% in the 1st quarter. Corsicana & Co. now owns 11,928 shares of the company’s stock worth $1,934,000 after buying an additional 555 shares during the last quarter. New Capital Management LP bought a new stake in shares of AbbVie during the first quarter valued at approximately $766,000. Finally, Massmutual Trust Co. FSB ADV boosted its position in shares of AbbVie by 0.3% during the first quarter. Massmutual Trust Co. FSB ADV now owns 218,496 shares of the company’s stock valued at $35,420,000 after purchasing an additional 651 shares in the last quarter. Institutional investors own 67.03% of the company’s stock.

ABBV has been the subject of several recent analyst reports. UBS Group cut AbbVie from a “buy” rating to a “neutral” rating and boosted their price target for the stock from $129.00 to $147.00 in a research note on Monday, February 28th. BMO Capital Markets upped their price objective on AbbVie from $161.00 to $174.00 and gave the stock an “outperform” rating in a research note on Monday, April 25th. Wells Fargo & Company upped their price objective on AbbVie from $165.00 to $200.00 in a research note on Monday, May 2nd. Morgan Stanley increased their price target on AbbVie from $142.00 to $192.00 and gave the company an “overweight” rating in a research note on Wednesday, April 6th. Finally, Citigroup upped their price objective on AbbVie from $155.00 to $170.00 in a research report on Tuesday, March 1st. One equities research analyst has rated the stock with a sell rating, five have assigned a hold rating, ten have given a buy rating and one has assigned a strong buy rating to the company. According to MarketBeat, the stock presently has a consensus rating of “Buy” and a consensus price target of $159.75.

In other AbbVie news, Vice Chairman Michael Severino sold 79,801 shares of the firm’s stock in a transaction on Monday, May 23rd. The stock was sold at an average price of $150.90, for a total transaction of $12,041,970.90. Following the completion of the sale, the insider now owns 152,103 shares of the company’s stock, valued at $22,952,342.70. The transaction was disclosed in a legal filing with the SEC, which is available through this hyperlink . Also, EVP Jeffrey Ryan Stewart sold 27,690 shares of the firm’s stock in a transaction on Thursday, March 24th. The stock was sold at an average price of $159.20, for a total value of $4,408,248.00. The disclosure for this sale can be found here . Insiders have sold 491,451 shares of company stock worth $75,018,019 in the last quarter. 0.08% of the stock is currently owned by company insiders.

Shares of ABBV opened at $138.28 on Tuesday. AbbVie Inc. has a 52 week low of $105.56 and a 52 week high of $175.91. The company has a quick ratio of 0.71, a current ratio of 0.82 and a debt-to-equity ratio of 3.89. The company has a market capitalization of $244.36 billion, a price-to-earnings ratio of 19.84, a PEG ratio of 3.89 and a beta of 0.83. The stock’s 50-day moving average price is $150.87 and its 200-day moving average price is $146.18.

AbbVie (NYSE:ABBV – Get Rating) last issued its earnings results on Friday, April 29th. The company reported $3.16 EPS for the quarter, topping analysts’ consensus estimates of $3.15 by $0.01. AbbVie had a return on equity of 159.31% and a net margin of 22.00%. The firm had revenue of $13.36 billion for the quarter, compared to the consensus estimate of $13.61 billion. During the same quarter in the prior year, the business earned $2.95 earnings per share. The company’s revenue was up 2.7% compared to the same quarter last year. As a group, equities analysts anticipate that AbbVie Inc. will post 14.02 EPS for the current fiscal year.

AbbVie Company Profile (Get Rating)

AbbVie Inc discovers, develops, manufactures, and sells pharmaceuticals in the worldwide. The company offers HUMIRA, a therapy administered as an injection for autoimmune and intestinal Behçet's diseases; SKYRIZI to treat moderate to severe plaque psoriasis in adults; RINVOQ, a JAK inhibitor for the treatment of moderate to severe active rheumatoid arthritis in adult patients; IMBRUVICA to treat adult patients with chronic lymphocytic leukemia (CLL), small lymphocytic lymphoma (SLL), and VENCLEXTA, a BCL-2 inhibitor used to treat adults with CLL or SLL; and MAVYRET to treat patients with chronic HCV genotype 1-6 infection.

