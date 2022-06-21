First National Bank of South Miami Purchases Shares of 1,985 PulteGroup, Inc. (NYSE:PHM)

First National Bank of South Miami purchased a new stake in PulteGroup, Inc. (NYSE:PHM – Get Rating) during the first quarter, according to its most recent 13F filing with the Securities and Exchange Commission (SEC). The firm purchased 1,985 shares of the construction company’s stock, valued at approximately $83,000.

Other institutional investors have also bought and sold shares of the company. Sugarloaf Wealth Management LLC increased its position in shares of PulteGroup by 303.2% during the fourth quarter. Sugarloaf Wealth Management LLC now owns 504 shares of the construction company’s stock worth $29,000 after purchasing an additional 379 shares in the last quarter. Johnson Financial Group Inc. acquired a new stake in shares of PulteGroup during the fourth quarter worth about $30,000. Catalyst Capital Advisors LLC acquired a new stake in shares of PulteGroup during the fourth quarter worth about $37,000. Newbridge Financial Services Group Inc. acquired a new stake in shares of PulteGroup during the fourth quarter worth about $39,000. Finally, Massmutual Trust Co. FSB ADV increased its position in shares of PulteGroup by 316.1% during the first quarter. Massmutual Trust Co. FSB ADV now owns 928 shares of the construction company’s stock worth $39,000 after purchasing an additional 705 shares in the last quarter. Institutional investors own 90.32% of the company’s stock.

Shares of NYSE:PHM opened at $36.25 on Tuesday. The business’s 50 day simple moving average is $42.60 and its 200-day simple moving average is $47.53. The firm has a market capitalization of $8.61 billion, a price-to-earnings ratio of 4.44, a price-to-earnings-growth ratio of 0.56 and a beta of 1.32. The company has a debt-to-equity ratio of 0.27, a current ratio of 0.68 and a quick ratio of 0.68. PulteGroup, Inc. has a 12 month low of $35.03 and a 12 month high of $58.09.

PulteGroup ( NYSE:PHM Get Rating ) last announced its quarterly earnings results on Thursday, April 28th. The construction company reported $1.83 EPS for the quarter, topping the consensus estimate of $1.70 by $0.13. The business had revenue of $3.19 billion for the quarter, compared to analyst estimates of $3.09 billion. PulteGroup had a return on equity of 27.91% and a net margin of 14.58%. The company’s quarterly revenue was up 16.8% on a year-over-year basis. During the same quarter in the previous year, the company earned $1.28 EPS. On average, equities analysts anticipate that PulteGroup, Inc. will post 10.65 earnings per share for the current year.

The business also recently disclosed a quarterly dividend, which will be paid on Tuesday, July 5th. Investors of record on Friday, June 10th will be given a dividend of $0.15 per share. The ex-dividend date of this dividend is Thursday, June 9th. This represents a $0.60 annualized dividend and a dividend yield of 1.66%. PulteGroup’s dividend payout ratio is currently 7.35%.

A number of research firms recently issued reports on PHM. Royal Bank of Canada lowered their price target on PulteGroup from $63.00 to $56.00 in a report on Friday, April 29th. Credit Suisse Group began coverage on PulteGroup in a report on Tuesday, April 5th. They set an “outperform” rating and a $52.00 price target on the stock. Wells Fargo & Company lowered their price target on PulteGroup from $46.00 to $41.00 and set an “equal weight” rating on the stock in a report on Friday. JPMorgan Chase & Co. lowered their price target on PulteGroup from $57.00 to $48.00 and set an “overweight” rating on the stock in a report on Wednesday, April 13th. Finally, BTIG Research lowered their price target on PulteGroup from $66.00 to $57.00 in a report on Monday, June 6th. Five research analysts have rated the stock with a hold rating, seven have assigned a buy rating and one has assigned a strong buy rating to the company’s stock. Based on data from MarketBeat, PulteGroup presently has a consensus rating of “Buy” and a consensus price target of $53.83.

PulteGroup, Inc, through its subsidiaries, primarily engages in the homebuilding business in the United States. It acquires and develops land primarily for residential purposes; and constructs housing on such land. The company also offers various home designs, including single-family detached, townhomes, condominiums, and duplexes under the Centex, Pulte Homes, Del Webb, DiVosta Homes, American West, and John Wieland Homes and Neighborhoods brand names.

