First National Bank of South Miami Sells 518 Shares of The Walt Disney Company (NYSE:DIS)

First National Bank of South Miami cut its position in shares of The Walt Disney Company (NYSE:DIS – Get Rating) by 8.8% during the 1st quarter, HoldingsChannel reports. The firm owned 5,394 shares of the entertainment giant’s stock after selling 518 shares during the period. First National Bank of South Miami’s holdings in Walt Disney were worth $740,000 as of its most recent SEC filing.

A number of other institutional investors also recently added to or reduced their stakes in DIS. Norges Bank bought a new stake in Walt Disney in the fourth quarter worth $2,290,736,000. Loomis Sayles & Co. L P grew its holdings in Walt Disney by 25.1% during the fourth quarter. Loomis Sayles & Co. L P now owns 13,510,534 shares of the entertainment giant’s stock valued at $2,092,646,000 after purchasing an additional 2,707,126 shares during the period. Janus Henderson Group PLC grew its holdings in Walt Disney by 41.6% during the third quarter. Janus Henderson Group PLC now owns 8,281,827 shares of the entertainment giant’s stock valued at $1,401,029,000 after purchasing an additional 2,432,759 shares during the period. D1 Capital Partners L.P. grew its holdings in Walt Disney by 75.7% during the fourth quarter. D1 Capital Partners L.P. now owns 5,430,761 shares of the entertainment giant’s stock valued at $841,171,000 after purchasing an additional 2,340,000 shares during the period. Finally, Crake Asset Management LLP boosted its stake in shares of Walt Disney by 1,733.1% in the third quarter. Crake Asset Management LLP now owns 1,525,172 shares of the entertainment giant’s stock worth $258,013,000 after acquiring an additional 1,441,972 shares during the period. 64.17% of the stock is currently owned by institutional investors and hedge funds.

A number of equities analysts recently commented on the company. Royal Bank of Canada dropped their price target on Walt Disney from $210.00 to $176.00 in a research note on Thursday, May 12th. Daiwa Capital Markets reduced their price target on Walt Disney from $201.00 to $151.00 and set a “buy” rating on the stock in a report on Tuesday, May 24th. Loop Capital dropped their target price on Walt Disney from $190.00 to $165.00 in a research report on Monday, April 4th. Credit Suisse Group lowered their price objective on Walt Disney from $218.00 to $170.00 in a research report on Thursday, May 12th. Finally, Rosenblatt Securities initiated coverage on Walt Disney in a research report on Tuesday, April 19th. They issued a “buy” rating and a $177.00 price objective for the company. One research analyst has rated the stock with a sell rating, five have assigned a hold rating and eighteen have given a buy rating to the stock. According to MarketBeat, the stock currently has a consensus rating of “Buy” and an average target price of $167.56.

Walt Disney stock opened at $94.34 on Tuesday. The company has a debt-to-equity ratio of 0.49, a quick ratio of 1.01 and a current ratio of 1.06. The firm has a market cap of $171.76 billion, a PE ratio of 65.06, a P/E/G ratio of 1.10 and a beta of 1.21. The Walt Disney Company has a twelve month low of $93.10 and a twelve month high of $187.58. The firm’s 50 day moving average price is $110.32 and its two-hundred day moving average price is $133.18.

Walt Disney (NYSE:DIS – Get Rating) last posted its quarterly earnings data on Wednesday, May 11th. The entertainment giant reported $1.08 earnings per share (EPS) for the quarter, missing the consensus estimate of $1.19 by ($0.11). Walt Disney had a return on equity of 6.87% and a net margin of 3.46%. During the same quarter in the prior year, the company earned $0.79 EPS. Equities analysts anticipate that The Walt Disney Company will post 4.03 EPS for the current fiscal year.

The Walt Disney Company, together with its subsidiaries, operates as an entertainment company worldwide. It operates through two segments, Disney Media and Entertainment Distribution; and Disney Parks, Experiences and Products. The company engages in the film and episodic television content production and distribution activities, as well as operates television broadcast networks under the ABC, Disney, ESPN, Freeform, FX, Fox, National Geographic, and Star brands; and studios that produces motion pictures under the Walt Disney Pictures, Twentieth Century Studios, Marvel, Lucasfilm, Pixar, and Searchlight Pictures banners.

