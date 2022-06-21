First National Bank Sioux Falls Grows Stake in Alphabet Inc. (NASDAQ:GOOGL)

First National Bank Sioux Falls raised its stake in Alphabet Inc. (NASDAQ:GOOGL – Get Rating) by 2.7% during the first quarter, according to the company in its most recent Form 13F filing with the Securities and Exchange Commission. The fund owned 385 shares of the information services provider’s stock after acquiring an additional 10 shares during the period. Alphabet makes up 1.1% of First National Bank Sioux Falls’ portfolio, making the stock its 25th biggest position. First National Bank Sioux Falls’ holdings in Alphabet were worth $1,071,000 as of its most recent filing with the Securities and Exchange Commission.

Other hedge funds and other institutional investors also recently added to or reduced their stakes in the company. Morling Financial Advisors LLC purchased a new stake in shares of Alphabet in the fourth quarter worth $29,000. West Bancorporation Inc. purchased a new stake in shares of Alphabet in the fourth quarter worth $29,000. Wealthgate Family Office LLC purchased a new stake in shares of Alphabet in the fourth quarter worth $32,000. NS Partners Ltd bought a new position in shares of Alphabet during the fourth quarter valued at $41,000. Finally, Schubert & Co bought a new position in shares of Alphabet during the fourth quarter valued at $43,000. 41.70% of the stock is currently owned by hedge funds and other institutional investors.

A number of research analysts have recently issued reports on the company. Wells Fargo & Company lowered their price target on Alphabet from $3,600.00 to $3,400.00 in a report on Wednesday, April 27th. Wedbush lowered their price target on Alphabet from $3,800.00 to $3,113.00 in a report on Wednesday, April 27th. Piper Sandler lowered their price target on Alphabet from $2,900.00 to $2,775.00 and set an “overweight” rating on the stock in a report on Thursday, June 2nd. Moffett Nathanson lowered their price target on Alphabet to $2,650.00 in a report on Thursday, May 26th. Finally, JMP Securities reissued a “buy” rating and issued a $3,300.00 target price on shares of Alphabet in a report on Wednesday, May 25th. One analyst has rated the stock with a hold rating, thirty-four have assigned a buy rating and one has issued a strong buy rating to the company. According to MarketBeat.com, the company has an average rating of “Buy” and a consensus price target of $3,297.86.

NASDAQ:GOOGL opened at $2,142.87 on Tuesday. The company has a current ratio of 2.87, a quick ratio of 2.85 and a debt-to-equity ratio of 0.06. Alphabet Inc. has a 12-month low of $2,037.69 and a 12-month high of $3,030.93. The stock has a 50-day moving average price of $2,314.28 and a 200 day moving average price of $2,603.59. The stock has a market capitalization of $1.41 trillion, a P/E ratio of 19.38, a P/E/G ratio of 1.01 and a beta of 1.13.

Shares of Alphabet are set to split on the morning of Monday, July 18th. The 20-1 split was announced on Tuesday, February 1st. The newly minted shares will be distributed to shareholders after the closing bell on Friday, July 15th.

Alphabet (NASDAQ:GOOGL – Get Rating) last released its earnings results on Tuesday, April 26th. The information services provider reported $24.62 earnings per share (EPS) for the quarter, missing the consensus estimate of $25.70 by ($1.08). The business had revenue of $56.02 billion for the quarter, compared to analysts’ expectations of $56.17 billion. Alphabet had a return on equity of 30.18% and a net margin of 27.57%. During the same quarter in the prior year, the business posted $26.29 EPS. On average, research analysts predict that Alphabet Inc. will post 111.86 earnings per share for the current fiscal year.

In other news, CAO Amie Thuener O’toole sold 42 shares of Alphabet stock in a transaction that occurred on Tuesday, May 3rd. The stock was sold at an average price of $2,335.30, for a total value of $98,082.60. Following the completion of the transaction, the chief accounting officer now owns 1,170 shares in the company, valued at approximately $2,732,301. The sale was disclosed in a document filed with the SEC, which is available through the SEC website. Also, Director John L. Hennessy sold 33 shares of Alphabet stock in a transaction that occurred on Thursday, June 9th. The stock was sold at an average price of $2,348.39, for a total value of $77,496.87. Following the completion of the transaction, the director now owns 78 shares of the company’s stock, valued at approximately $183,174.42. The disclosure for this sale can be found here. Insiders have sold a total of 550,357 shares of company stock valued at $21,855,978 in the last 90 days. 11.44% of the stock is currently owned by company insiders.

Alphabet Inc provides various products and platforms in the United States, Europe, the Middle East, Africa, the Asia-Pacific, Canada, and Latin America. It operates through Google Services, Google Cloud, and Other Bets segments. The Google Services segment offers products and services, including ads, Android, Chrome, hardware, Gmail, Google Drive, Google Maps, Google Photos, Google Play, Search, and YouTube.

