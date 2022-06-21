F&V Capital Management LLC Boosts Stake in Verizon Communications Inc. (NYSE:VZ)

F&V Capital Management LLC raised its position in shares of Verizon Communications Inc. (NYSE:VZ – Get Rating) by 1.7% in the first quarter, according to the company in its most recent Form 13F filing with the Securities and Exchange Commission. The firm owned 182,959 shares of the cell phone carrier’s stock after acquiring an additional 3,006 shares during the period. Verizon Communications makes up 2.8% of F&V Capital Management LLC’s portfolio, making the stock its 17th biggest position. F&V Capital Management LLC’s holdings in Verizon Communications were worth $9,320,000 at the end of the most recent quarter.

A number of other hedge funds have also recently bought and sold shares of VZ. Keudell Morrison Wealth Management grew its position in Verizon Communications by 0.9% during the third quarter. Keudell Morrison Wealth Management now owns 47,613 shares of the cell phone carrier’s stock valued at $2,572,000 after acquiring an additional 448 shares during the period. Migdal Insurance & Financial Holdings Ltd. grew its stake in shares of Verizon Communications by 11.3% in the third quarter. Migdal Insurance & Financial Holdings Ltd. now owns 5,793 shares of the cell phone carrier’s stock valued at $315,000 after buying an additional 590 shares in the last quarter. Cornerstone Advisory LLC grew its stake in shares of Verizon Communications by 1.6% in the third quarter. Cornerstone Advisory LLC now owns 40,273 shares of the cell phone carrier’s stock valued at $2,175,000 after buying an additional 628 shares in the last quarter. FinTrust Capital Advisors LLC raised its holdings in shares of Verizon Communications by 6.3% during the 3rd quarter. FinTrust Capital Advisors LLC now owns 35,327 shares of the cell phone carrier’s stock valued at $1,908,000 after buying an additional 2,093 shares during the period. Finally, Chartwell Investment Partners LLC lifted its position in Verizon Communications by 13.3% during the 3rd quarter. Chartwell Investment Partners LLC now owns 469,049 shares of the cell phone carrier’s stock worth $25,333,000 after acquiring an additional 55,147 shares in the last quarter. 63.78% of the stock is owned by hedge funds and other institutional investors.

Shares of NYSE:VZ opened at $49.03 on Tuesday. The stock has a market capitalization of $205.91 billion, a price-to-earnings ratio of 9.52, a price-to-earnings-growth ratio of 2.52 and a beta of 0.41. Verizon Communications Inc. has a 1-year low of $45.55 and a 1-year high of $56.85. The company’s fifty day moving average is $50.24 and its two-hundred day moving average is $51.84. The company has a debt-to-equity ratio of 1.64, a quick ratio of 0.69 and a current ratio of 0.76.

Verizon Communications ( NYSE:VZ Get Rating ) last issued its earnings results on Friday, April 22nd. The cell phone carrier reported $1.35 earnings per share for the quarter, hitting analysts’ consensus estimates of $1.35. The company had revenue of $33.60 billion for the quarter, compared to analysts’ expectations of $33.61 billion. Verizon Communications had a net margin of 15.93% and a return on equity of 28.15%. The firm’s revenue was up 2.2% compared to the same quarter last year. During the same period in the prior year, the company earned $1.31 earnings per share. Sell-side analysts expect that Verizon Communications Inc. will post 5.4 EPS for the current fiscal year.

The firm also recently announced a quarterly dividend, which will be paid on Monday, August 1st. Shareholders of record on Friday, July 8th will be issued a dividend of $0.64 per share. The ex-dividend date of this dividend is Thursday, July 7th. This represents a $2.56 dividend on an annualized basis and a dividend yield of 5.22%. Verizon Communications’s dividend payout ratio (DPR) is 49.71%.

In related news, EVP Craig L. Silliman sold 1,558 shares of the stock in a transaction dated Monday, April 4th. The shares were sold at an average price of $52.00, for a total value of $81,016.00. Following the sale, the executive vice president now owns 38,077 shares of the company’s stock, valued at approximately $1,980,004. The transaction was disclosed in a filing with the SEC, which can be accessed through this hyperlink. Also, CEO Tami A. Erwin sold 23,647 shares of the stock in a transaction dated Tuesday, April 26th. The stock was sold at an average price of $49.77, for a total transaction of $1,176,911.19. Following the completion of the sale, the chief executive officer now directly owns 21,817 shares in the company, valued at approximately $1,085,832.09. The disclosure for this sale can be found here. Insiders have sold 28,321 shares of company stock worth $1,415,192 over the last three months. 0.02% of the stock is owned by corporate insiders.

A number of analysts have recently issued reports on the stock. DZ Bank lowered shares of Verizon Communications from a “hold” rating to a “sell” rating and set a $44.00 price objective on the stock. in a research note on Friday, April 29th. Wolfe Research decreased their target price on shares of Verizon Communications from $60.00 to $51.00 and set a “peer perform” rating for the company in a research note on Thursday, June 2nd. The Goldman Sachs Group downgraded shares of Verizon Communications from a “buy” rating to a “neutral” rating and decreased their target price for the company from $61.00 to $55.00 in a research note on Monday, April 25th. William Blair restated a “market perform” rating on shares of Verizon Communications in a research note on Monday, April 25th. Finally, StockNews.com upgraded shares of Verizon Communications from a “hold” rating to a “buy” rating in a research note on Thursday, May 12th. Two equities research analysts have rated the stock with a sell rating, eleven have assigned a hold rating and four have issued a buy rating to the company’s stock. Based on data from MarketBeat.com, Verizon Communications has an average rating of “Hold” and a consensus price target of $57.20.

Verizon Communications Inc, through its subsidiaries, offers communications, technology, information, and entertainment products and services to consumers, businesses, and governmental entities worldwide. Its Consumer segment provides postpaid and prepaid service plans; internet access on notebook computers and tablets; wireless equipment, including smartphones and other handsets; and wireless-enabled internet devices, such as tablets, and other wireless-enabled connected devices comprising smart watches.

