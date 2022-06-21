Gilead Sciences, Inc. (NASDAQ:GILD) Position Trimmed by Everence Capital Management Inc.

Everence Capital Management Inc. decreased its stake in Gilead Sciences, Inc. (NASDAQ:GILD – Get Rating) by 27.9% in the first quarter, according to the company in its most recent filing with the Securities & Exchange Commission. The institutional investor owned 23,550 shares of the biopharmaceutical company’s stock after selling 9,100 shares during the quarter. Everence Capital Management Inc.’s holdings in Gilead Sciences were worth $1,400,000 at the end of the most recent quarter.

Several other institutional investors have also added to or reduced their stakes in the company. FSB Premier Wealth Management Inc. acquired a new stake in Gilead Sciences in the 4th quarter worth $28,000. OLD Second National Bank of Aurora grew its holdings in Gilead Sciences by 46.3% during the third quarter. OLD Second National Bank of Aurora now owns 439 shares of the biopharmaceutical company’s stock valued at $31,000 after purchasing an additional 139 shares during the period. Capital Advisors Ltd. LLC boosted its holdings in shares of Gilead Sciences by 127.6% in the fourth quarter. Capital Advisors Ltd. LLC now owns 446 shares of the biopharmaceutical company’s stock valued at $32,000 after buying an additional 250 shares during the period. Mystic Asset Management Inc. acquired a new position in shares of Gilead Sciences in the fourth quarter valued at approximately $33,000. Finally, Dark Forest Capital Management LP bought a new stake in shares of Gilead Sciences in the third quarter worth $34,000. Institutional investors and hedge funds own 80.16% of the company’s stock.

A number of equities research analysts have issued reports on GILD shares. Wells Fargo & Company reduced their price objective on shares of Gilead Sciences from $70.00 to $63.00 and set an “equal weight” rating on the stock in a research note on Tuesday, March 22nd. Morgan Stanley decreased their price target on shares of Gilead Sciences from $69.00 to $63.00 and set an “equal weight” rating for the company in a research note on Tuesday, April 12th. StockNews.com initiated coverage on shares of Gilead Sciences in a report on Thursday, March 31st. They set a “buy” rating on the stock. SVB Leerink started coverage on shares of Gilead Sciences in a report on Monday, May 23rd. They set a “market perform” rating and a $68.00 price objective on the stock. Finally, Piper Sandler decreased their price target on Gilead Sciences from $73.00 to $69.00 and set a “neutral” rating on the stock in a research report on Monday, May 16th. One analyst has rated the stock with a sell rating, eight have given a hold rating and six have issued a buy rating to the company’s stock. Based on data from MarketBeat, the stock currently has a consensus rating of “Hold” and a consensus price target of $72.07.

Shares of GILD stock opened at $58.53 on Tuesday. The company has a quick ratio of 1.30, a current ratio of 1.48 and a debt-to-equity ratio of 1.31. The stock’s 50-day moving average price is $62.01 and its 200 day moving average price is $64.19. Gilead Sciences, Inc. has a 52-week low of $57.17 and a 52-week high of $74.12. The stock has a market capitalization of $73.41 billion, a PE ratio of 16.35, a price-to-earnings-growth ratio of 0.59 and a beta of 0.37.

Gilead Sciences (NASDAQ:GILD – Get Rating) last issued its quarterly earnings results on Thursday, April 28th. The biopharmaceutical company reported $2.12 earnings per share for the quarter, topping analysts’ consensus estimates of $1.77 by $0.35. The company had revenue of $6.59 billion for the quarter, compared to analyst estimates of $6.28 billion. Gilead Sciences had a return on equity of 44.98% and a net margin of 16.43%. The business’s revenue for the quarter was up 2.6% compared to the same quarter last year. During the same quarter in the prior year, the company posted $2.08 EPS. Analysts expect that Gilead Sciences, Inc. will post 6.59 earnings per share for the current fiscal year.

The business also recently declared a quarterly dividend, which will be paid on Wednesday, June 29th. Stockholders of record on Wednesday, June 15th will be given a dividend of $0.73 per share. The ex-dividend date of this dividend is Tuesday, June 14th. This represents a $2.92 annualized dividend and a dividend yield of 4.99%. Gilead Sciences’s payout ratio is 81.56%.

Gilead Sciences, Inc, a biopharmaceutical company, discovers, develops, and commercializes medicines in the areas of unmet medical need in the United States, Europe, and internationally. The company provides Biktarvy, Genvoya, Descovy, Odefsey, Truvada, Complera/ Eviplera, Stribild, and Atripla products for the treatment of HIV/AIDS; Veklury, an injection for intravenous use, for the treatment of coronavirus disease 2019; and Epclusa, Harvoni, Vosevi, Vemlidy, and Viread for the treatment of liver diseases.

