Gilead Sciences, Inc. (NASDAQ:GILD) Shares Sold by Everence Capital Management Inc.

Everence Capital Management Inc. decreased its holdings in shares of Gilead Sciences, Inc. (NASDAQ:GILD – Get Rating) by 27.9% during the 1st quarter, according to its most recent 13F filing with the Securities and Exchange Commission. The institutional investor owned 23,550 shares of the biopharmaceutical company’s stock after selling 9,100 shares during the quarter. Everence Capital Management Inc.’s holdings in Gilead Sciences were worth $1,400,000 as of its most recent filing with the Securities and Exchange Commission.

A number of other institutional investors have also recently added to or reduced their stakes in GILD. Morgan Stanley increased its stake in Gilead Sciences by 18.3% during the 2nd quarter. Morgan Stanley now owns 10,989,872 shares of the biopharmaceutical company’s stock worth $756,765,000 after buying an additional 1,702,366 shares during the period. Keudell Morrison Wealth Management increased its position in shares of Gilead Sciences by 4.5% in the 3rd quarter. Keudell Morrison Wealth Management now owns 10,727 shares of the biopharmaceutical company’s stock worth $749,000 after purchasing an additional 458 shares during the last quarter. EagleClaw Capital Managment LLC increased its position in shares of Gilead Sciences by 1.2% in the 3rd quarter. EagleClaw Capital Managment LLC now owns 42,870 shares of the biopharmaceutical company’s stock worth $2,993,000 after purchasing an additional 516 shares during the last quarter. Dark Forest Capital Management LP bought a new stake in shares of Gilead Sciences in the 3rd quarter worth about $34,000. Finally, Tudor Investment Corp Et Al bought a new stake in shares of Gilead Sciences in the 3rd quarter worth about $390,000. 80.16% of the stock is currently owned by hedge funds and other institutional investors.

NASDAQ GILD opened at $58.53 on Tuesday. Gilead Sciences, Inc. has a 12 month low of $57.17 and a 12 month high of $74.12. The company’s 50 day simple moving average is $62.01 and its 200 day simple moving average is $64.19. The company has a debt-to-equity ratio of 1.31, a current ratio of 1.48 and a quick ratio of 1.30. The company has a market capitalization of $73.41 billion, a P/E ratio of 16.35, a PEG ratio of 0.59 and a beta of 0.37.

Gilead Sciences ( NASDAQ:GILD Get Rating ) last released its quarterly earnings results on Thursday, April 28th. The biopharmaceutical company reported $2.12 earnings per share (EPS) for the quarter, beating analysts’ consensus estimates of $1.77 by $0.35. Gilead Sciences had a net margin of 16.43% and a return on equity of 44.98%. The business had revenue of $6.59 billion for the quarter, compared to analyst estimates of $6.28 billion. During the same quarter in the previous year, the business earned $2.08 earnings per share. The firm’s revenue was up 2.6% compared to the same quarter last year. On average, analysts anticipate that Gilead Sciences, Inc. will post 6.59 earnings per share for the current year.

The company also recently declared a quarterly dividend, which will be paid on Wednesday, June 29th. Stockholders of record on Wednesday, June 15th will be issued a dividend of $0.73 per share. The ex-dividend date is Tuesday, June 14th. This represents a $2.92 dividend on an annualized basis and a dividend yield of 4.99%. Gilead Sciences’s dividend payout ratio is currently 81.56%.

Several research firms have recently weighed in on GILD. Wells Fargo & Company dropped their target price on shares of Gilead Sciences from $70.00 to $63.00 and set an “equal weight” rating for the company in a research report on Tuesday, March 22nd. BMO Capital Markets assumed coverage on shares of Gilead Sciences in a research report on Tuesday, June 7th. They issued a “hold” rating and a $63.00 target price for the company. SVB Leerink assumed coverage on shares of Gilead Sciences in a report on Monday, May 23rd. They issued a “market perform” rating and a $68.00 price target for the company. StockNews.com assumed coverage on shares of Gilead Sciences in a report on Thursday, March 31st. They issued a “buy” rating for the company. Finally, Royal Bank of Canada lifted their price target on shares of Gilead Sciences from $76.00 to $77.00 and gave the company an “outperform” rating in a report on Tuesday, April 12th. One investment analyst has rated the stock with a sell rating, eight have assigned a hold rating and six have issued a buy rating to the stock. According to MarketBeat.com, the company presently has a consensus rating of “Hold” and an average target price of $72.07.

Gilead Sciences, Inc, a biopharmaceutical company, discovers, develops, and commercializes medicines in the areas of unmet medical need in the United States, Europe, and internationally. The company provides Biktarvy, Genvoya, Descovy, Odefsey, Truvada, Complera/ Eviplera, Stribild, and Atripla products for the treatment of HIV/AIDS; Veklury, an injection for intravenous use, for the treatment of coronavirus disease 2019; and Epclusa, Harvoni, Vosevi, Vemlidy, and Viread for the treatment of liver diseases.

