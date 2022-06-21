Harbour Capital Advisors LLC Has $4.62 Million Stake in PepsiCo, Inc. (NASDAQ:PEP)

Harbour Capital Advisors LLC raised its position in PepsiCo, Inc. (NASDAQ:PEP – Get Rating) by 0.3% during the first quarter, according to its most recent filing with the SEC. The firm owned 27,596 shares of the company’s stock after purchasing an additional 95 shares during the period. PepsiCo accounts for approximately 1.3% of Harbour Capital Advisors LLC’s portfolio, making the stock its 22nd largest position. Harbour Capital Advisors LLC’s holdings in PepsiCo were worth $4,619,000 at the end of the most recent reporting period.

Several other hedge funds and other institutional investors have also recently modified their holdings of the company. Life Planning Partners Inc acquired a new position in PepsiCo in the fourth quarter valued at approximately $35,000. Leverty Financial Group LLC acquired a new position in shares of PepsiCo during the 4th quarter valued at $38,000. Masso Torrence Wealth Management Inc. acquired a new position in shares of PepsiCo during the 4th quarter valued at $56,000. Creative Financial Designs Inc. ADV lifted its position in shares of PepsiCo by 229.6% during the 4th quarter. Creative Financial Designs Inc. ADV now owns 323 shares of the company’s stock valued at $56,000 after acquiring an additional 225 shares during the period. Finally, Evolution Advisers Inc. acquired a new position in shares of PepsiCo during the 4th quarter valued at $59,000. Hedge funds and other institutional investors own 72.12% of the company’s stock.

Get PepsiCo alerts:

NASDAQ PEP opened at $157.06 on Tuesday. The firm has a market capitalization of $217.16 billion, a P/E ratio of 21.49, a PEG ratio of 3.12 and a beta of 0.59. The business has a fifty day simple moving average of $167.34 and a 200 day simple moving average of $168.23. PepsiCo, Inc. has a 12 month low of $144.61 and a 12 month high of $177.62. The company has a current ratio of 0.87, a quick ratio of 0.68 and a debt-to-equity ratio of 1.89.

PepsiCo ( NASDAQ:PEP Get Rating ) last issued its quarterly earnings results on Tuesday, April 26th. The company reported $1.29 EPS for the quarter, topping analysts’ consensus estimates of $1.24 by $0.05. The business had revenue of $16.20 billion for the quarter, compared to analyst estimates of $15.54 billion. PepsiCo had a return on equity of 53.44% and a net margin of 12.57%. PepsiCo’s quarterly revenue was up 9.3% compared to the same quarter last year. During the same period last year, the company posted $1.21 earnings per share. As a group, sell-side analysts predict that PepsiCo, Inc. will post 6.64 EPS for the current fiscal year.

The firm also recently declared a quarterly dividend, which will be paid on Thursday, June 30th. Investors of record on Friday, June 3rd will be issued a dividend of $1.15 per share. This is a positive change from PepsiCo’s previous quarterly dividend of $1.08. This represents a $4.60 dividend on an annualized basis and a yield of 2.93%. The ex-dividend date of this dividend is Thursday, June 2nd. PepsiCo’s dividend payout ratio (DPR) is 62.93%.

A number of research analysts recently issued reports on the stock. JPMorgan Chase & Co. boosted their target price on shares of PepsiCo from $183.00 to $186.00 in a research report on Wednesday, April 27th. Deutsche Bank Aktiengesellschaft raised their price objective on PepsiCo from $173.00 to $175.00 in a research note on Wednesday, April 27th. Guggenheim upped their target price on PepsiCo from $188.00 to $193.00 in a research report on Wednesday, April 27th. Wells Fargo & Company lowered their target price on PepsiCo from $175.00 to $170.00 and set an “equal weight” rating on the stock in a research report on Wednesday, March 9th. Finally, Credit Suisse Group upped their target price on PepsiCo from $163.00 to $168.00 in a research report on Wednesday, April 27th. Seven analysts have rated the stock with a hold rating and nine have issued a buy rating to the stock. Based on data from MarketBeat, the stock currently has a consensus rating of “Buy” and a consensus target price of $176.33.

In related news, CEO Eugene Willemsen sold 4,560 shares of PepsiCo stock in a transaction that occurred on Monday, May 16th. The shares were sold at an average price of $175.61, for a total value of $800,781.60. Following the sale, the chief executive officer now owns 8,277 shares of the company’s stock, valued at approximately $1,453,523.97. The transaction was disclosed in a legal filing with the Securities & Exchange Commission, which is available at the SEC website. Also, EVP David Flavell sold 5,150 shares of PepsiCo stock in a transaction that occurred on Monday, May 16th. The stock was sold at an average price of $175.11, for a total transaction of $901,816.50. Following the completion of the sale, the executive vice president now directly owns 28,275 shares in the company, valued at approximately $4,951,235.25. The disclosure for this sale can be found here. Company insiders own 0.12% of the company’s stock.

PepsiCo Profile (Get Rating)

PepsiCo, Inc manufactures, markets, distributes, and sells various beverages and convenient foods worldwide. The company operates through seven segments: Frito-Lay North America; Quaker Foods North America; PepsiCo Beverages North America; Latin America; Europe; Africa, Middle East and South Asia; and Asia Pacific, Australia and New Zealand and China Region.

Featured Stories

Receive News & Ratings for PepsiCo Daily - Enter your email address below to receive a concise daily summary of the latest news and analysts' ratings for PepsiCo and related companies with MarketBeat.com's FREE daily email newsletter.