IMS Capital Management Has $4.01 Million Stock Holdings in Alphabet Inc. (NASDAQ:GOOG)

IMS Capital Management lifted its holdings in shares of Alphabet Inc. (NASDAQ:GOOG – Get Rating) by 1.8% in the 1st quarter, according to its most recent filing with the Securities and Exchange Commission. The firm owned 1,436 shares of the information services provider’s stock after acquiring an additional 26 shares during the quarter. Alphabet makes up about 2.1% of IMS Capital Management’s portfolio, making the stock its 8th biggest holding. IMS Capital Management’s holdings in Alphabet were worth $4,011,000 at the end of the most recent quarter.

Several other hedge funds and other institutional investors have also modified their holdings of the company. American National Bank bought a new position in shares of Alphabet during the 1st quarter worth approximately $117,000. Integral Investment Advisors Inc. boosted its stake in Alphabet by 25.6% in the 1st quarter. Integral Investment Advisors Inc. now owns 162 shares of the information services provider’s stock valued at $452,000 after purchasing an additional 33 shares during the period. Beacon Financial Group boosted its stake in Alphabet by 4.9% in the 1st quarter. Beacon Financial Group now owns 427 shares of the information services provider’s stock valued at $1,205,000 after purchasing an additional 20 shares during the period. DNB Asset Management AS boosted its stake in Alphabet by 7.6% in the 1st quarter. DNB Asset Management AS now owns 48,433 shares of the information services provider’s stock valued at $135,273,000 after purchasing an additional 3,410 shares during the period. Finally, Monterey Private Wealth Inc. boosted its stake in Alphabet by 18.1% in the 1st quarter. Monterey Private Wealth Inc. now owns 528 shares of the information services provider’s stock valued at $1,506,000 after purchasing an additional 81 shares during the period. Institutional investors own 31.20% of the company’s stock.

In other Alphabet news, major shareholder 2016 Gp L.L.C. Gv sold 544,249 shares of the company’s stock in a transaction dated Monday, April 11th. The stock was sold at an average price of $11.16, for a total value of $6,073,818.84. The transaction was disclosed in a document filed with the SEC, which is available at the SEC website. Also, Director John L. Hennessy sold 33 shares of the company’s stock in a transaction dated Thursday, June 9th. The shares were sold at an average price of $2,348.39, for a total value of $77,496.87. Following the completion of the sale, the director now owns 78 shares in the company, valued at approximately $183,174.42. The disclosure for this sale can be found here. In the last ninety days, insiders sold 551,675 shares of company stock valued at $25,567,428. Insiders own 12.99% of the company’s stock.

Several analysts recently issued reports on GOOG shares. Tigress Financial boosted their price target on Alphabet from $3,540.00 to $3,670.00 in a research note on Friday, March 18th. Canaccord Genuity Group reduced their price target on Alphabet from $3,500.00 to $3,300.00 and set a “buy” rating for the company in a research note on Wednesday, April 27th. Wedbush restated an “outperform” rating on shares of Alphabet in a research note on Wednesday, April 20th. JPMorgan Chase & Co. cut their target price on Alphabet from $3,450.00 to $3,200.00 in a research report on Wednesday, April 27th. Finally, Oppenheimer reiterated an “outperform” rating and set a $3,290.00 target price on shares of Alphabet in a research report on Thursday, April 28th. Twenty-nine investment analysts have rated the stock with a buy rating, According to MarketBeat.com, the stock presently has a consensus rating of “Buy” and a consensus target price of $3,315.38.

Shares of GOOG opened at $2,157.31 on Tuesday. Alphabet Inc. has a 12-month low of $2,044.16 and a 12-month high of $3,042.00. The business has a 50-day simple moving average of $2,321.84 and a two-hundred day simple moving average of $2,609.45. The company has a quick ratio of 2.85, a current ratio of 2.87 and a debt-to-equity ratio of 0.06. The stock has a market cap of $1.42 trillion, a PE ratio of 19.51, a PEG ratio of 1.01 and a beta of 1.13.

Shares of Alphabet are going to split on the morning of Monday, July 18th. The 20-1 split was announced on Tuesday, February 1st. The newly minted shares will be issued to shareholders after the closing bell on Friday, July 15th.

Alphabet (NASDAQ:GOOG – Get Rating) last issued its earnings results on Tuesday, April 26th. The information services provider reported $24.62 earnings per share (EPS) for the quarter, missing analysts’ consensus estimates of $25.70 by ($1.08). Alphabet had a return on equity of 30.18% and a net margin of 27.57%. The firm had revenue of $56.02 billion during the quarter, compared to analyst estimates of $56.17 billion. During the same period in the previous year, the company earned $26.29 EPS. On average, equities research analysts expect that Alphabet Inc. will post 111.86 EPS for the current year.

Alphabet Inc provides various products and platforms in the United States, Europe, the Middle East, Africa, the Asia-Pacific, Canada, and Latin America. It operates through Google Services, Google Cloud, and Other Bets segments. The Google Services segment offers products and services, including ads, Android, Chrome, hardware, Gmail, Google Drive, Google Maps, Google Photos, Google Play, Search, and YouTube.

