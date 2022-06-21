Intel Co. (NASDAQ:INTC) Shares Sold by Everence Capital Management Inc.

Everence Capital Management Inc. lessened its stake in Intel Co. (NASDAQ:INTC – Get Rating) by 17.6% during the first quarter, according to the company in its most recent 13F filing with the Securities & Exchange Commission. The fund owned 83,908 shares of the chip maker’s stock after selling 17,940 shares during the quarter. Everence Capital Management Inc.’s holdings in Intel were worth $4,158,000 at the end of the most recent quarter.

Other institutional investors and hedge funds also recently made changes to their positions in the company. Vestmark Advisory Solutions Inc. raised its stake in shares of Intel by 4.8% in the 4th quarter. Vestmark Advisory Solutions Inc. now owns 77,420 shares of the chip maker’s stock valued at $3,987,000 after acquiring an additional 3,565 shares during the period. Trust Co. of Vermont raised its stake in shares of Intel by 1.9% in the 4th quarter. Trust Co. of Vermont now owns 203,023 shares of the chip maker’s stock valued at $10,456,000 after acquiring an additional 3,774 shares during the period. Abundance Wealth Counselors purchased a new position in shares of Intel in the 4th quarter valued at $1,958,000. Aries Wealth Management raised its stake in shares of Intel by 569.8% in the 4th quarter. Aries Wealth Management now owns 202,944 shares of the chip maker’s stock valued at $10,452,000 after acquiring an additional 172,643 shares during the period. Finally, SOL Capital Management CO raised its stake in shares of Intel by 11.5% in the 4th quarter. SOL Capital Management CO now owns 45,896 shares of the chip maker’s stock valued at $2,364,000 after acquiring an additional 4,725 shares during the period. Institutional investors own 62.74% of the company’s stock.

In other Intel news, CFO David Zinsner purchased 5,500 shares of the stock in a transaction dated Tuesday, May 3rd. The stock was bought at an average price of $44.73 per share, with a total value of $246,015.00. Following the acquisition, the chief financial officer now owns 8,803 shares of the company’s stock, valued at $393,758.19. The purchase was disclosed in a legal filing with the Securities & Exchange Commission, which is available at this hyperlink. 0.02% of the stock is currently owned by insiders.

Intel stock opened at $36.97 on Tuesday. The company has a debt-to-equity ratio of 0.32, a quick ratio of 1.73 and a current ratio of 2.13. Intel Co. has a 52 week low of $36.60 and a 52 week high of $57.83. The stock has a market capitalization of $151.17 billion, a P/E ratio of 6.14, a price-to-earnings-growth ratio of 1.41 and a beta of 0.60. The stock has a fifty day moving average of $43.46 and a 200-day moving average of $47.53.

Intel (NASDAQ:INTC – Get Rating) last posted its quarterly earnings results on Thursday, April 28th. The chip maker reported $0.87 EPS for the quarter, topping analysts’ consensus estimates of $0.80 by $0.07. Intel had a return on equity of 21.67% and a net margin of 31.68%. The company had revenue of $18.40 billion during the quarter, compared to analysts’ expectations of $18.32 billion. During the same quarter in the previous year, the firm earned $1.39 EPS. Intel’s revenue was down 6.6% on a year-over-year basis. On average, research analysts forecast that Intel Co. will post 3.5 earnings per share for the current year.

The firm also recently declared a quarterly dividend, which was paid on Wednesday, June 1st. Stockholders of record on Saturday, May 7th were issued a dividend of $0.365 per share. The ex-dividend date of this dividend was Thursday, May 5th. This represents a $1.46 dividend on an annualized basis and a dividend yield of 3.95%. Intel’s dividend payout ratio (DPR) is currently 24.25%.

A number of equities analysts have recently commented on INTC shares. The Goldman Sachs Group set a $41.00 target price on shares of Intel in a research note on Monday, March 28th. Morgan Stanley downgraded shares of Intel from an “equal weight” rating to an “underweight” rating and cut their target price for the company from $55.00 to $47.00 in a research note on Thursday, March 3rd. Truist Financial dropped their price target on shares of Intel from $53.00 to $49.00 in a research note on Friday, April 8th. DZ Bank downgraded shares of Intel from a “buy” rating to a “hold” rating and set a $48.00 price target on the stock. in a research note on Thursday, February 24th. Finally, StockNews.com downgraded shares of Intel from a “strong-buy” rating to a “buy” rating in a research note on Friday, April 29th. Eight investment analysts have rated the stock with a sell rating, thirteen have given a hold rating and six have given a buy rating to the company. According to data from MarketBeat.com, the company presently has an average rating of “Hold” and a consensus price target of $53.44.

Intel Corporation engages in the design, manufacture, and sale of computer products and technologies worldwide. The company operates through CCG, DCG, IOTG, Mobileye, NSG, PSG, and All Other segments. It offers platform products, such as central processing units and chipsets, and system-on-chip and multichip packages; and non-platform or adjacent products, including accelerators, boards and systems, connectivity products, graphics, and memory and storage products.

