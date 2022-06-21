International Business Machines Co. (NYSE:IBM) Holdings Boosted by American National Bank

American National Bank grew its holdings in shares of International Business Machines Co. (NYSE:IBM – Get Rating) by 8.4% during the first quarter, according to the company in its most recent Form 13F filing with the Securities and Exchange Commission. The fund owned 1,288 shares of the technology company’s stock after buying an additional 100 shares during the period. American National Bank’s holdings in International Business Machines were worth $167,000 as of its most recent filing with the Securities and Exchange Commission.

Other institutional investors and hedge funds have also added to or reduced their stakes in the company. TIAA FSB raised its holdings in shares of International Business Machines by 13.7% during the fourth quarter. TIAA FSB now owns 115,187 shares of the technology company’s stock valued at $15,369,000 after buying an additional 13,835 shares during the last quarter. CWM LLC bought a new stake in shares of International Business Machines during the fourth quarter valued at approximately $6,798,000. Kestra Advisory Services LLC raised its holdings in shares of International Business Machines by 12.9% during the fourth quarter. Kestra Advisory Services LLC now owns 117,880 shares of the technology company’s stock valued at $15,756,000 after buying an additional 13,478 shares during the last quarter. Sciencast Management LP bought a new stake in shares of International Business Machines during the fourth quarter valued at approximately $1,366,000. Finally, Wsfs Capital Management LLC bought a new stake in shares of International Business Machines during the fourth quarter valued at approximately $251,000. 55.22% of the stock is currently owned by institutional investors.

IBM has been the topic of a number of recent analyst reports. BMO Capital Markets lifted their price target on International Business Machines from $148.00 to $152.00 and gave the company a “market perform” rating in a report on Wednesday, April 20th. Credit Suisse Group boosted their target price on International Business Machines from $165.00 to $166.00 and gave the stock an “outperform” rating in a report on Wednesday, April 20th. Tigress Financial boosted their target price on International Business Machines from $133.00 to $139.00 and gave the stock a “neutral” rating in a report on Thursday, April 21st. Bank of America boosted their target price on International Business Machines from $162.00 to $165.00 and gave the stock a “buy” rating in a report on Wednesday, April 20th. Finally, Morgan Stanley boosted their target price on International Business Machines from $150.00 to $157.00 and gave the stock an “overweight” rating in a report on Wednesday, April 20th. One analyst has rated the stock with a sell rating, five have issued a hold rating and seven have issued a buy rating to the company’s stock. According to MarketBeat.com, the company currently has an average rating of “Hold” and an average target price of $147.25.

In other International Business Machines news, major shareholder Business Machine International sold 22,301,536 shares of International Business Machines stock in a transaction that occurred on Thursday, May 19th. The shares were sold at an average price of $13.95, for a total transaction of $311,106,427.20. Following the transaction, the insider now directly owns 22,301,536 shares in the company, valued at approximately $311,106,427.20. The transaction was disclosed in a filing with the SEC, which is available at the SEC website . Insiders own 0.04% of the company’s stock.

International Business Machines stock opened at $135.02 on Tuesday. The company has a debt-to-equity ratio of 2.44, a quick ratio of 0.87 and a current ratio of 0.92. The firm has a market cap of $121.44 billion, a price-to-earnings ratio of 22.13, a price-to-earnings-growth ratio of 1.51 and a beta of 1.00. International Business Machines Co. has a 1 year low of $114.56 and a 1 year high of $147.50. The firm’s 50 day moving average price is $134.92 and its two-hundred day moving average price is $131.46.

International Business Machines (NYSE:IBM – Get Rating) last posted its quarterly earnings data on Tuesday, April 19th. The technology company reported $1.40 earnings per share for the quarter, topping the consensus estimate of $1.34 by $0.06. International Business Machines had a net margin of 8.21% and a return on equity of 42.14%. The firm had revenue of $14.20 billion for the quarter, compared to analysts’ expectations of $13.84 billion. During the same period in the previous year, the company posted $1.77 EPS. The company’s quarterly revenue was up 7.7% compared to the same quarter last year. As a group, equities analysts predict that International Business Machines Co. will post 9.89 EPS for the current fiscal year.

The company also recently disclosed a quarterly dividend, which was paid on Friday, June 10th. Shareholders of record on Tuesday, May 10th were given a dividend of $1.65 per share. This represents a $6.60 annualized dividend and a yield of 4.89%. This is a boost from International Business Machines’s previous quarterly dividend of $1.64. The ex-dividend date was Monday, May 9th. International Business Machines’s payout ratio is presently 108.20%.

International Business Machines Corporation provides integrated solutions and services worldwide. The company operates through four business segments: Software, Consulting, Infrastructure, and Financing. The Software segment offers hybrid cloud platform and software solutions, such as Red Hat, an enterprise open-source solutions; software for business automation, AIOps and management, integration, and application servers; data and artificial intelligence solutions; and security software and services for threat, data, and identity.

