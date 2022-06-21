Intuitive Surgical, Inc. (NASDAQ:ISRG) Shares Purchased by Everence Capital Management Inc.

Everence Capital Management Inc. lifted its position in Intuitive Surgical, Inc. (NASDAQ:ISRG – Get Rating) by 3.6% during the 1st quarter, according to the company in its most recent filing with the Securities and Exchange Commission (SEC). The firm owned 4,890 shares of the medical equipment provider’s stock after acquiring an additional 170 shares during the period. Everence Capital Management Inc.’s holdings in Intuitive Surgical were worth $1,475,000 as of its most recent filing with the Securities and Exchange Commission (SEC).

A number of other institutional investors and hedge funds also recently made changes to their positions in the business. BlackRock Inc. grew its position in Intuitive Surgical by 197.3% during the 4th quarter. BlackRock Inc. now owns 26,538,660 shares of the medical equipment provider’s stock worth $9,535,341,000 after purchasing an additional 17,612,768 shares during the period. State Street Corp grew its position in shares of Intuitive Surgical by 209.4% during the 4th quarter. State Street Corp now owns 14,834,746 shares of the medical equipment provider’s stock valued at $5,330,124,000 after acquiring an additional 10,040,407 shares during the period. Capital World Investors grew its position in shares of Intuitive Surgical by 165.4% during the 4th quarter. Capital World Investors now owns 9,658,541 shares of the medical equipment provider’s stock valued at $3,470,421,000 after acquiring an additional 6,018,962 shares during the period. Geode Capital Management LLC lifted its stake in Intuitive Surgical by 207.0% in the 4th quarter. Geode Capital Management LLC now owns 6,385,862 shares of the medical equipment provider’s stock valued at $2,288,520,000 after buying an additional 4,305,989 shares in the last quarter. Finally, Alliancebernstein L.P. lifted its stake in Intuitive Surgical by 238.2% in the 4th quarter. Alliancebernstein L.P. now owns 6,287,228 shares of the medical equipment provider’s stock valued at $2,259,001,000 after buying an additional 4,428,375 shares in the last quarter. 83.69% of the stock is currently owned by institutional investors.

NASDAQ ISRG opened at $192.08 on Tuesday. The company has a market cap of $68.95 billion, a P/E ratio of 42.72, a P/E/G ratio of 4.38 and a beta of 1.26. Intuitive Surgical, Inc. has a 1-year low of $186.83 and a 1-year high of $369.69. The stock has a 50-day moving average of $231.42 and a two-hundred day moving average of $278.63.

Intuitive Surgical ( NASDAQ:ISRG Get Rating ) last announced its quarterly earnings data on Thursday, April 21st. The medical equipment provider reported $1.00 earnings per share for the quarter, beating analysts’ consensus estimates of $0.93 by $0.07. The firm had revenue of $1.49 billion during the quarter, compared to analysts’ expectations of $1.43 billion. Intuitive Surgical had a net margin of 27.84% and a return on equity of 14.16%. The business’s quarterly revenue was up 15.1% compared to the same quarter last year. During the same quarter in the previous year, the business posted $1.17 earnings per share. On average, sell-side analysts anticipate that Intuitive Surgical, Inc. will post 4.14 EPS for the current fiscal year.

In other news, EVP Myriam Curet sold 6,000 shares of the company’s stock in a transaction on Tuesday, April 26th. The stock was sold at an average price of $252.51, for a total transaction of $1,515,060.00. Following the sale, the executive vice president now owns 361 shares of the company’s stock, valued at $91,156.11. The transaction was disclosed in a filing with the Securities & Exchange Commission, which can be accessed through this hyperlink. Insiders own 0.90% of the company’s stock.

A number of research firms have weighed in on ISRG. Truist Financial began coverage on shares of Intuitive Surgical in a research note on Tuesday, April 12th. They issued a “buy” rating and a $360.00 target price on the stock. Piper Sandler reissued a “buy” rating and issued a $316.00 target price on shares of Intuitive Surgical in a research note on Friday, June 3rd. Wolfe Research began coverage on shares of Intuitive Surgical in a research note on Tuesday, April 5th. They issued a “peer perform” rating and a $315.00 target price on the stock. Raymond James decreased their target price on shares of Intuitive Surgical from $334.00 to $330.00 and set an “outperform” rating on the stock in a research note on Friday, April 22nd. Finally, TheStreet lowered shares of Intuitive Surgical from a “b-” rating to a “c+” rating in a research note on Thursday, May 19th. Seven research analysts have rated the stock with a hold rating, twelve have assigned a buy rating and one has given a strong buy rating to the company’s stock. Based on data from MarketBeat.com, the stock presently has an average rating of “Buy” and a consensus target price of $327.41.

Intuitive Surgical, Inc develops, manufactures, and markets products that enable physicians and healthcare providers to enhance the quality of and access to minimally invasive care in the United States and internationally. The company offers the da Vinci Surgical System to enable complex surgery using a minimally invasive approach; and Ion endoluminal system, which extends its commercial offerings beyond surgery into diagnostic procedures enabling minimally invasive biopsies in the lung.

