Invesco BulletShares 2025 Corporate Bond ETF (NYSEARCA:BSCP) Shares Sold by Apella Capital LLC

Apella Capital LLC decreased its position in Invesco BulletShares 2025 Corporate Bond ETF (NYSEARCA:BSCP – Get Rating) by 7.0% in the 1st quarter, Holdings Channel reports. The fund owned 28,272 shares of the company’s stock after selling 2,113 shares during the period. Apella Capital LLC’s holdings in Invesco BulletShares 2025 Corporate Bond ETF were worth $591,000 as of its most recent SEC filing.

A number of other large investors have also recently modified their holdings of the business. Allegheny Financial Group LTD purchased a new stake in shares of Invesco BulletShares 2025 Corporate Bond ETF during the fourth quarter worth about $36,000. Northwest Investment Counselors LLC acquired a new stake in Invesco BulletShares 2025 Corporate Bond ETF during the 4th quarter valued at approximately $44,000. True Link Financial Advisors LLC increased its holdings in Invesco BulletShares 2025 Corporate Bond ETF by 28.6% during the 4th quarter. True Link Financial Advisors LLC now owns 4,726 shares of the company’s stock worth $103,000 after purchasing an additional 1,050 shares during the last quarter. Masso Torrence Wealth Management Inc. acquired a new position in shares of Invesco BulletShares 2025 Corporate Bond ETF in the 4th quarter valued at approximately $104,000. Finally, Oxford Financial Group Ltd. purchased a new position in shares of Invesco BulletShares 2025 Corporate Bond ETF during the 4th quarter valued at approximately $139,000.

Get Invesco BulletShares 2025 Corporate Bond ETF alerts:

Shares of BSCP opened at $20.31 on Tuesday. Invesco BulletShares 2025 Corporate Bond ETF has a 52 week low of $20.15 and a 52 week high of $22.43. The stock has a 50 day moving average of $20.61 and a 200-day moving average of $21.14.

Featured Articles

Want to see what other hedge funds are holding BSCP? Visit HoldingsChannel.com to get the latest 13F filings and insider trades for Invesco BulletShares 2025 Corporate Bond ETF (NYSEARCA:BSCP – Get Rating).

Receive News & Ratings for Invesco BulletShares 2025 Corporate Bond ETF Daily - Enter your email address below to receive a concise daily summary of the latest news and analysts' ratings for Invesco BulletShares 2025 Corporate Bond ETF and related companies with MarketBeat.com's FREE daily email newsletter.