iShares Edge MSCI Min Vol USA ETF (BATS:USMV) Stock Position Decreased by Harbour Capital Advisors LLC

Harbour Capital Advisors LLC lessened its holdings in shares of iShares Edge MSCI Min Vol USA ETF (BATS:USMV – Get Rating) by 5.9% in the first quarter, according to the company in its most recent filing with the Securities & Exchange Commission. The fund owned 4,000 shares of the company’s stock after selling 250 shares during the period. Harbour Capital Advisors LLC’s holdings in iShares Edge MSCI Min Vol USA ETF were worth $310,000 at the end of the most recent reporting period.

Several other large investors have also made changes to their positions in the stock. Apella Capital LLC grew its position in shares of iShares Edge MSCI Min Vol USA ETF by 27.4% during the 1st quarter. Apella Capital LLC now owns 168,712 shares of the company’s stock valued at $13,087,000 after buying an additional 36,257 shares during the last quarter. McNaughton Wealth Management LLC grew its position in shares of iShares Edge MSCI Min Vol USA ETF by 2.4% during the 1st quarter. McNaughton Wealth Management LLC now owns 192,680 shares of the company’s stock valued at $14,946,000 after buying an additional 4,547 shares during the last quarter. Fieldpoint Private Securities LLC grew its position in shares of iShares Edge MSCI Min Vol USA ETF by 65.9% during the 1st quarter. Fieldpoint Private Securities LLC now owns 28,932 shares of the company’s stock valued at $2,244,000 after buying an additional 11,490 shares during the last quarter. Vigilant Capital Management LLC grew its position in shares of iShares Edge MSCI Min Vol USA ETF by 21.4% during the 1st quarter. Vigilant Capital Management LLC now owns 1,185 shares of the company’s stock valued at $92,000 after buying an additional 209 shares during the last quarter. Finally, My Legacy Advisors LLC bought a new stake in shares of iShares Edge MSCI Min Vol USA ETF during the 1st quarter valued at about $1,219,000.

Shares of BATS:USMV opened at $66.92 on Tuesday. iShares Edge MSCI Min Vol USA ETF has a fifty-two week low of $47.44 and a fifty-two week high of $55.45. The firm has a 50-day simple moving average of $73.19 and a 200 day simple moving average of $75.45.

