Israel Discount Bank of New York Sells 289 Shares of Chevron Co. (NYSE:CVX)

Israel Discount Bank of New York lessened its position in shares of Chevron Co. (NYSE:CVX – Get Rating) by 10.6% during the first quarter, HoldingsChannel.com reports. The fund owned 2,428 shares of the oil and gas company’s stock after selling 289 shares during the period. Israel Discount Bank of New York’s holdings in Chevron were worth $395,000 at the end of the most recent reporting period.

A number of other institutional investors have also recently bought and sold shares of the stock. Avondale Wealth Management bought a new position in shares of Chevron in the 4th quarter worth $26,000. Rational Advisors LLC increased its holdings in shares of Chevron by 116.3% in the 4th quarter. Rational Advisors LLC now owns 225 shares of the oil and gas company’s stock worth $26,000 after buying an additional 121 shares during the last quarter. Curi Wealth Management LLC bought a new position in shares of Chevron in the 4th quarter worth $30,000. Byrne Asset Management LLC bought a new position in shares of Chevron in the 4th quarter worth $36,000. Finally, West Bancorporation Inc. bought a new position in shares of Chevron in the 4th quarter worth $37,000. 65.89% of the stock is currently owned by institutional investors and hedge funds.

Shares of NYSE CVX opened at $148.38 on Tuesday. The company has a current ratio of 1.43, a quick ratio of 1.22 and a debt-to-equity ratio of 0.20. Chevron Co. has a 12 month low of $92.86 and a 12 month high of $182.40. The firm has a market capitalization of $291.54 billion, a PE ratio of 13.95, a price-to-earnings-growth ratio of 0.65 and a beta of 1.09. The firm has a fifty day simple moving average of $168.17 and a two-hundred day simple moving average of $149.43.

Chevron ( NYSE:CVX Get Rating ) last issued its quarterly earnings data on Friday, April 29th. The oil and gas company reported $3.36 EPS for the quarter, missing the consensus estimate of $3.44 by ($0.08). The company had revenue of $54.37 billion during the quarter, compared to the consensus estimate of $54.96 billion. Chevron had a return on equity of 14.66% and a net margin of 11.10%. The firm’s revenue for the quarter was up 69.8% compared to the same quarter last year. During the same quarter last year, the company posted $0.90 earnings per share. On average, sell-side analysts predict that Chevron Co. will post 17.5 earnings per share for the current year.

The firm also recently declared a quarterly dividend, which was paid on Friday, June 10th. Investors of record on Thursday, May 19th were paid a $1.42 dividend. The ex-dividend date of this dividend was Wednesday, May 18th. This represents a $5.68 annualized dividend and a dividend yield of 3.83%. Chevron’s payout ratio is 53.38%.

A number of equities analysts have recently commented on the stock. Truist Financial decreased their price target on shares of Chevron from $186.00 to $181.00 in a report on Monday, May 2nd. Societe Generale cut shares of Chevron from a “buy” rating to a “hold” rating and set a $175.00 price objective for the company. in a research note on Friday, May 20th. Piper Sandler upped their price objective on shares of Chevron from $150.00 to $173.00 and gave the company an “overweight” rating in a research note on Wednesday, March 2nd. DZ Bank raised shares of Chevron from a “hold” rating to a “buy” rating and set a $167.00 price objective for the company in a research note on Wednesday, March 2nd. Finally, Raymond James upped their price objective on shares of Chevron from $173.00 to $191.00 and gave the company an “outperform” rating in a research note on Monday, April 18th. One equities research analyst has rated the stock with a sell rating, eight have issued a hold rating and fifteen have given a buy rating to the company. Based on data from MarketBeat.com, the stock has an average rating of “Buy” and a consensus target price of $170.48.

In other Chevron news, Director Enrique Hernandez, Jr. sold 5,805 shares of the firm’s stock in a transaction dated Tuesday, May 3rd. The shares were sold at an average price of $160.00, for a total transaction of $928,800.00. Following the completion of the sale, the director now directly owns 22,978 shares in the company, valued at approximately $3,676,480. The transaction was disclosed in a document filed with the SEC, which can be accessed through the SEC website. Also, insider David A. Inchausti sold 4,700 shares of the firm’s stock in a transaction dated Tuesday, May 3rd. The shares were sold at an average price of $161.09, for a total transaction of $757,123.00. The disclosure for this sale can be found here. Over the last quarter, insiders sold 561,726 shares of company stock valued at $94,057,396. 0.32% of the stock is owned by company insiders.

Chevron Corporation, through its subsidiaries, engages in integrated energy and chemicals operations worldwide. The company operates in two segments, Upstream and Downstream. The Upstream segment is involved in the exploration, development, production, and transportation of crude oil and natural gas; processing, liquefaction, transportation, and regasification associated with liquefied natural gas; transportation of crude oil through pipelines; and transportation, storage, and marketing of natural gas, as well as operates a gas-to-liquids plant.

