JLB & Associates Inc. Buys 319 Shares of Visa Inc. (NYSE:V)

JLB & Associates Inc. increased its position in Visa Inc. (NYSE:V – Get Rating) by 6.2% during the first quarter, HoldingsChannel.com reports. The firm owned 5,480 shares of the credit-card processor’s stock after acquiring an additional 319 shares during the quarter. JLB & Associates Inc.’s holdings in Visa were worth $1,215,000 as of its most recent SEC filing.
A number of other hedge funds have also recently made changes to their positions in V. OLD Mission Capital LLC purchased a new stake in Visa during the 3rd quarter valued at $373,000. Morgan Stanley lifted its holdings in shares of Visa by 1.3% during the second quarter. Morgan Stanley now owns 41,708,994 shares of the credit-card processor’s stock valued at $9,752,396,000 after purchasing an additional 533,415 shares in the last quarter. Keudell Morrison Wealth Management boosted its position in shares of Visa by 1.7% during the third quarter. Keudell Morrison Wealth Management now owns 12,330 shares of the credit-card processor’s stock valued at $2,747,000 after buying an additional 205 shares during the last quarter. New World Advisors LLC bought a new stake in Visa in the 3rd quarter worth about $457,000. Finally, EagleClaw Capital Managment LLC raised its position in Visa by 1.8% in the 3rd quarter. EagleClaw Capital Managment LLC now owns 22,687 shares of the credit-card processor’s stock worth $5,054,000 after buying an additional 400 shares during the last quarter. 80.77% of the stock is currently owned by institutional investors.
In other news, CEO Alfred F. Kelly, Jr. sold 9,000 shares of the firm’s stock in a transaction dated Tuesday, May 31st. The stock was sold at an average price of $210.38, for a total transaction of $1,893,420.00. Following the completion of the transaction, the chief executive officer now owns 162,887 shares in the company, valued at $34,268,167.06. The sale was disclosed in a document filed with the SEC, which is available at the SEC website. Also, President Ryan Mcinerney sold 6,467 shares of the business’s stock in a transaction dated Friday, April 1st. The stock was sold at an average price of $223.65, for a total value of $1,446,344.55. The disclosure for this sale can be found here. Insiders sold a total of 39,933 shares of company stock valued at $8,745,055 over the last 90 days. 0.21% of the stock is currently owned by corporate insiders.
Shares of Visa stock opened at $190.01 on Tuesday. Visa Inc. has a fifty-two week low of $185.91 and a fifty-two week high of $252.67. The company has a debt-to-equity ratio of 0.53, a quick ratio of 1.29 and a current ratio of 1.29. The company has a market capitalization of $361.26 billion, a P/E ratio of 29.88, a P/E/G ratio of 1.62 and a beta of 0.90. The company has a fifty day moving average of $205.87 and a 200 day moving average of $212.49.
Visa (NYSE:V – Get Rating) last announced its quarterly earnings data on Tuesday, April 26th. The credit-card processor reported $1.79 EPS for the quarter, beating the consensus estimate of $1.65 by $0.14. Visa had a return on equity of 42.89% and a net margin of 51.10%. The business had revenue of $7.19 billion for the quarter, compared to the consensus estimate of $6.82 billion. During the same period in the previous year, the business earned $1.38 earnings per share. The business’s revenue was up 25.5% on a year-over-year basis. Analysts forecast that Visa Inc. will post 7.16 EPS for the current year.
The firm also recently declared a quarterly dividend, which was paid on Wednesday, June 1st. Investors of record on Friday, May 13th were issued a $0.375 dividend. The ex-dividend date of this dividend was Thursday, May 12th. This represents a $1.50 dividend on an annualized basis and a yield of 0.79%. Visa’s dividend payout ratio is presently 23.58%.
Visa Inc operates as a payments technology company worldwide. The company facilitates digital payments among consumers, merchants, financial institutions, businesses, strategic partners, and government entities. It operates VisaNet, a transaction processing network that enables authorization, clearing, and settlement of payment transactions.
