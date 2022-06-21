Karp Capital Management Corp Purchases New Position in Advanced Micro Devices, Inc. (NASDAQ:AMD)

Karp Capital Management Corp purchased a new stake in shares of Advanced Micro Devices, Inc. (NASDAQ:AMD – Get Rating) in the first quarter, according to its most recent Form 13F filing with the Securities & Exchange Commission. The institutional investor purchased 3,255 shares of the semiconductor manufacturer’s stock, valued at approximately $356,000.

A number of other institutional investors have also recently made changes to their positions in AMD. Norges Bank bought a new stake in shares of Advanced Micro Devices in the 4th quarter valued at approximately $1,423,132,000. Bank of Montreal Can raised its holdings in shares of Advanced Micro Devices by 212.9% in the fourth quarter. Bank of Montreal Can now owns 7,652,195 shares of the semiconductor manufacturer’s stock worth $1,124,107,000 after buying an additional 5,206,885 shares during the period. Fisher Asset Management LLC raised its holdings in shares of Advanced Micro Devices by 26.5% in the fourth quarter. Fisher Asset Management LLC now owns 19,956,550 shares of the semiconductor manufacturer’s stock worth $2,871,748,000 after buying an additional 4,177,219 shares during the period. 1832 Asset Management L.P. raised its holdings in shares of Advanced Micro Devices by 1,708.5% in the fourth quarter. 1832 Asset Management L.P. now owns 3,666,565 shares of the semiconductor manufacturer’s stock worth $535,268,000 after buying an additional 3,463,827 shares during the period. Finally, BlackRock Inc. raised its holdings in shares of Advanced Micro Devices by 3.8% in the fourth quarter. BlackRock Inc. now owns 88,837,161 shares of the semiconductor manufacturer’s stock worth $12,783,668,000 after buying an additional 3,277,446 shares during the period. 69.61% of the stock is owned by institutional investors.

Get Advanced Micro Devices alerts:

AMD has been the topic of several recent analyst reports. Craig Hallum reduced their price target on Advanced Micro Devices from $160.00 to $130.00 in a report on Wednesday, May 4th. StockNews.com began coverage on Advanced Micro Devices in a report on Thursday, March 31st. They set a “hold” rating on the stock. downgraded Advanced Micro Devices from a “buy” rating to a “hold” rating in a report on Thursday, April 14th. Truist Financial reduced their price objective on Advanced Micro Devices from $144.00 to $111.00 and set a “hold” rating on the stock in a report on Friday, April 8th. Finally, Deutsche Bank Aktiengesellschaft reduced their price objective on Advanced Micro Devices from $125.00 to $115.00 and set a “hold” rating on the stock in a report on Wednesday, April 20th. Eleven analysts have rated the stock with a hold rating, seventeen have given a buy rating and one has given a strong buy rating to the company’s stock. According to data from MarketBeat, the company has a consensus rating of “Buy” and a consensus target price of $141.15.

NASDAQ:AMD opened at $81.57 on Tuesday. Advanced Micro Devices, Inc. has a 12 month low of $79.43 and a 12 month high of $164.46. The stock has a 50 day moving average of $93.81 and a two-hundred day moving average of $113.01. The company has a current ratio of 2.40, a quick ratio of 1.96 and a debt-to-equity ratio of 0.03. The firm has a market cap of $132.19 billion, a P/E ratio of 30.32, a price-to-earnings-growth ratio of 0.62 and a beta of 1.86.

Advanced Micro Devices (NASDAQ:AMD – Get Rating) last posted its quarterly earnings data on Tuesday, May 3rd. The semiconductor manufacturer reported $1.02 EPS for the quarter, topping the consensus estimate of $0.83 by $0.19. Advanced Micro Devices had a return on equity of 20.66% and a net margin of 17.98%. The company had revenue of $5.89 billion during the quarter, compared to analyst estimates of $5.57 billion. During the same period in the previous year, the business earned $0.47 EPS. Advanced Micro Devices’s quarterly revenue was up 70.9% on a year-over-year basis. On average, research analysts forecast that Advanced Micro Devices, Inc. will post 4.01 earnings per share for the current year.

In related news, Director John Edward Caldwell sold 10,000 shares of the company’s stock in a transaction that occurred on Friday, April 1st. The stock was sold at an average price of $109.28, for a total value of $1,092,800.00. Following the transaction, the director now directly owns 4,672 shares in the company, valued at $510,556.16. The transaction was disclosed in a legal filing with the Securities & Exchange Commission, which is available at this hyperlink. Also, CFO Devinder Kumar sold 28,966 shares of the company’s stock in a transaction that occurred on Wednesday, May 18th. The shares were sold at an average price of $100.00, for a total value of $2,896,600.00. Following the completion of the transaction, the chief financial officer now owns 524,370 shares in the company, valued at $52,437,000. The disclosure for this sale can be found here. Over the last 90 days, insiders have sold 79,146 shares of company stock worth $8,560,700. Insiders own 1.00% of the company’s stock.

About Advanced Micro Devices (Get Rating)

Advanced Micro Devices, Inc operates as a semiconductor company worldwide. The company operates in two segments, Computing and Graphics; and Enterprise, Embedded and Semi-Custom. Its products include x86 microprocessors as an accelerated processing unit, chipsets, discrete and integrated graphics processing units (GPUs), data center and professional GPUs, and development services; and server and embedded processors, and semi-custom System-on-Chip (SoC) products, development services, and technology for game consoles.

Further Reading

Want to see what other hedge funds are holding AMD? Visit HoldingsChannel.com to get the latest 13F filings and insider trades for Advanced Micro Devices, Inc. (NASDAQ:AMD – Get Rating).

Receive News & Ratings for Advanced Micro Devices Daily - Enter your email address below to receive a concise daily summary of the latest news and analysts' ratings for Advanced Micro Devices and related companies with MarketBeat.com's FREE daily email newsletter.