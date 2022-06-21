Karp Capital Management Corp Reduces Holdings in BlackRock Ultra Short-Term Bond ETF (BATS:ICSH)

Karp Capital Management Corp trimmed its holdings in shares of BlackRock Ultra Short-Term Bond ETF (BATS:ICSH – Get Rating) by 12.4% in the first quarter, according to the company in its most recent filing with the Securities and Exchange Commission (SEC). The institutional investor owned 7,092 shares of the company’s stock after selling 1,000 shares during the period. Karp Capital Management Corp’s holdings in BlackRock Ultra Short-Term Bond ETF were worth $356,000 as of its most recent SEC filing.

Other institutional investors and hedge funds have also modified their holdings of the company. Rosenberg Matthew Hamilton boosted its holdings in shares of BlackRock Ultra Short-Term Bond ETF by 8.1% in the 4th quarter. Rosenberg Matthew Hamilton now owns 3,246 shares of the company’s stock valued at $164,000 after purchasing an additional 242 shares during the last quarter. BNP Paribas Arbitrage SA acquired a new position in shares of BlackRock Ultra Short-Term Bond ETF during the 4th quarter valued at $175,000. Elmwood Wealth Management Inc. acquired a new position in shares of BlackRock Ultra Short-Term Bond ETF during the 4th quarter valued at $202,000. Raab & Moskowitz Asset Management LLC acquired a new position in shares of BlackRock Ultra Short-Term Bond ETF during the 4th quarter valued at $205,000. Finally, Laurel Wealth Advisors Inc. acquired a new position in shares of BlackRock Ultra Short-Term Bond ETF during the 4th quarter valued at $352,000.

BATS:ICSH opened at $50.00 on Tuesday. The firm’s fifty day simple moving average is $50.09 and its 200 day simple moving average is $50.21. BlackRock Ultra Short-Term Bond ETF has a twelve month low of $49.98 and a twelve month high of $50.54.

