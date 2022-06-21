Karp Capital Management Corp Sells 22,282 Shares of Invesco S&P 500 Equal Weight ETF (NYSEARCA:RSP)

Karp Capital Management Corp lowered its holdings in Invesco S&P 500 Equal Weight ETF (NYSEARCA:RSP – Get Rating) by 94.1% in the first quarter, according to the company in its most recent Form 13F filing with the Securities and Exchange Commission. The institutional investor owned 1,395 shares of the company’s stock after selling 22,282 shares during the period. Karp Capital Management Corp’s holdings in Invesco S&P 500 Equal Weight ETF were worth $220,000 as of its most recent filing with the Securities and Exchange Commission.

Other institutional investors have also added to or reduced their stakes in the company. Aspire Wealth Management Corp bought a new position in Invesco S&P 500 Equal Weight ETF in the fourth quarter valued at $27,000. Iron Horse Wealth Management LLC acquired a new stake in Invesco S&P 500 Equal Weight ETF in the fourth quarter valued at $28,000. Missouri Trust & Investment Co acquired a new stake in Invesco S&P 500 Equal Weight ETF in the fourth quarter valued at $33,000. Retirement Planning Co of New England Inc. acquired a new stake in Invesco S&P 500 Equal Weight ETF in the fourth quarter valued at $34,000. Finally, Comprehensive Financial Consultants Institutional Inc. acquired a new stake in Invesco S&P 500 Equal Weight ETF in the fourth quarter valued at $37,000.

Get Invesco S&P 500 Equal Weight ETF alerts:

Shares of RSP stock opened at $131.14 on Tuesday. The company has a fifty day moving average price of $146.59 and a two-hundred day moving average price of $153.24. Invesco S&P 500 Equal Weight ETF has a one year low of $129.56 and a one year high of $164.90.

Guggenheim S&P 500 Equal Weight ETF, formerly Rydex S&P 500 Equal Weight ETF, seeks to replicate as closely as possible, the daily performance of the S&P 500 Equal Weight Index (the Index). The Index is a capitalization-weighted index covering 500 industrial, utility, transportation and financial companies of the United States markets (mostly NYSE Euronext issues).

Further Reading

Receive News & Ratings for Invesco S&P 500 Equal Weight ETF Daily - Enter your email address below to receive a concise daily summary of the latest news and analysts' ratings for Invesco S&P 500 Equal Weight ETF and related companies with MarketBeat.com's FREE daily email newsletter.