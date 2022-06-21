Karp Capital Management Corp Takes $218,000 Position in MGM Resorts International (NYSE:MGM)

Karp Capital Management Corp acquired a new stake in MGM Resorts International (NYSE:MGM – Get Rating) in the first quarter, according to its most recent disclosure with the Securities and Exchange Commission (SEC). The fund acquired 5,199 shares of the company’s stock, valued at approximately $218,000.

Several other hedge funds and other institutional investors have also recently modified their holdings of MGM. Norges Bank acquired a new position in MGM Resorts International during the 4th quarter worth $160,606,000. Allianz Asset Management GmbH grew its stake in MGM Resorts International by 71.2% during the 4th quarter. Allianz Asset Management GmbH now owns 4,272,794 shares of the company’s stock worth $191,762,000 after purchasing an additional 1,777,519 shares in the last quarter. Marshall Wace LLP grew its stake in MGM Resorts International by 148.1% during the 4th quarter. Marshall Wace LLP now owns 2,930,320 shares of the company’s stock worth $131,513,000 after purchasing an additional 1,749,408 shares in the last quarter. Samlyn Capital LLC acquired a new position in MGM Resorts International during the 4th quarter worth $65,783,000. Finally, Candlestick Capital Management LP grew its stake in MGM Resorts International by 116.7% during the 4th quarter. Candlestick Capital Management LP now owns 1,625,171 shares of the company’s stock worth $72,938,000 after purchasing an additional 875,171 shares in the last quarter. 85.76% of the stock is owned by institutional investors and hedge funds.

A number of research firms have recently commented on MGM. Susquehanna upgraded MGM Resorts International from a “negative” rating to a “neutral” rating and increased their price objective for the company from $36.00 to $45.00 in a report on Friday, March 18th. UBS Group dropped their price target on shares of MGM Resorts International to $40.00 in a research note on Thursday, June 9th. Wells Fargo & Company dropped their price target on shares of MGM Resorts International from $60.00 to $56.00 and set an “overweight” rating on the stock in a research note on Wednesday, April 13th. Morgan Stanley dropped their price target on shares of MGM Resorts International from $56.00 to $51.00 and set an “equal weight” rating on the stock in a research note on Monday, April 25th. Finally, Truist Financial dropped their price target on shares of MGM Resorts International from $51.00 to $48.00 and set a “hold” rating on the stock in a research note on Tuesday, April 19th. Eight investment analysts have rated the stock with a hold rating and eight have given a buy rating to the stock. Based on data from MarketBeat, the company presently has a consensus rating of “Buy” and a consensus target price of $52.93.

In other news, Director Paul J. Salem purchased 3,500 shares of the company’s stock in a transaction dated Wednesday, May 25th. The stock was acquired at an average price of $31.25 per share, for a total transaction of $109,375.00. Following the completion of the transaction, the director now directly owns 1,520,500 shares in the company, valued at approximately $47,515,625. The acquisition was disclosed in a document filed with the SEC, which is accessible through this link . Also, CEO William Hornbuckle sold 10,000 shares of the firm’s stock in a transaction on Wednesday, April 20th. The shares were sold at an average price of $43.00, for a total value of $430,000.00. Following the completion of the transaction, the chief executive officer now owns 132,603 shares of the company’s stock, valued at approximately $5,701,929. The disclosure for this sale can be found here . Corporate insiders own 2.13% of the company’s stock.

Shares of NYSE MGM opened at $27.95 on Tuesday. The company has a debt-to-equity ratio of 1.06, a current ratio of 1.25 and a quick ratio of 1.23. The stock has a fifty day moving average price of $36.29 and a 200 day moving average price of $40.56. MGM Resorts International has a 1-year low of $26.69 and a 1-year high of $51.17. The company has a market cap of $11.91 billion, a PE ratio of 9.07 and a beta of 2.19.

MGM Resorts International (NYSE:MGM – Get Rating) last issued its quarterly earnings results on Monday, May 2nd. The company reported $0.01 earnings per share for the quarter, topping the consensus estimate of ($0.09) by $0.10. The firm had revenue of $2.85 billion during the quarter, compared to the consensus estimate of $2.75 billion. MGM Resorts International had a return on equity of 0.81% and a net margin of 14.40%. During the same period last year, the company earned ($0.68) earnings per share. Analysts anticipate that MGM Resorts International will post 0.79 earnings per share for the current fiscal year.

The firm also recently disclosed a quarterly dividend, which was paid on Wednesday, June 15th. Shareholders of record on Friday, June 10th were given a $0.0025 dividend. This represents a $0.01 annualized dividend and a yield of 0.04%. The ex-dividend date was Thursday, June 9th. MGM Resorts International’s payout ratio is 0.32%.

MGM Resorts International, through its subsidiaries, owns and operates casino, hotel, and entertainment resorts in the United States and Macau. The company operates through three segments: Las Vegas Strip Resorts, Regional Operations, and MGM China. Its casino resorts offer gaming, hotel, convention, dining, entertainment, retail, and other resort amenities.

