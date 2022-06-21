L3Harris Technologies, Inc. (NYSE:LHX) Shares Acquired by Bridges Investment Management Inc.

Bridges Investment Management Inc. lifted its stake in shares of L3Harris Technologies, Inc. (NYSE:LHX – Get Rating) by 8.0% in the 1st quarter, according to its most recent disclosure with the Securities and Exchange Commission. The firm owned 6,045 shares of the company’s stock after buying an additional 449 shares during the period. Bridges Investment Management Inc.’s holdings in L3Harris Technologies were worth $1,502,000 at the end of the most recent quarter.

A number of other hedge funds and other institutional investors have also bought and sold shares of LHX. Capital World Investors lifted its position in L3Harris Technologies by 24.3% during the fourth quarter. Capital World Investors now owns 14,871,240 shares of the company’s stock valued at $3,171,143,000 after purchasing an additional 2,906,014 shares during the period. Norges Bank acquired a new position in L3Harris Technologies during the fourth quarter valued at $324,398,000. Millennium Management LLC lifted its position in L3Harris Technologies by 1,598.2% during the fourth quarter. Millennium Management LLC now owns 1,228,124 shares of the company’s stock valued at $261,885,000 after purchasing an additional 1,155,803 shares during the period. Allspring Global Investments Holdings LLC acquired a new position in L3Harris Technologies during the fourth quarter valued at $56,540,000. Finally, Qube Research & Technologies Ltd lifted its position in L3Harris Technologies by 422.3% during the fourth quarter. Qube Research & Technologies Ltd now owns 307,639 shares of the company’s stock valued at $65,601,000 after purchasing an additional 248,743 shares during the period. Institutional investors own 80.15% of the company’s stock.

Shares of NYSE LHX opened at $221.57 on Tuesday. L3Harris Technologies, Inc. has a 12-month low of $200.71 and a 12-month high of $279.71. The stock has a market cap of $42.74 billion, a PE ratio of 23.82, a P/E/G ratio of 3.71 and a beta of 0.76. The company has a current ratio of 1.32, a quick ratio of 1.09 and a debt-to-equity ratio of 0.35. The company has a 50-day moving average of $240.34 and a 200 day moving average of $233.66.

L3Harris Technologies ( NYSE:LHX Get Rating ) last announced its quarterly earnings data on Thursday, April 28th. The company reported $3.12 earnings per share (EPS) for the quarter, beating the consensus estimate of $3.02 by $0.10. The company had revenue of $4.10 billion during the quarter, compared to analysts’ expectations of $4.13 billion. L3Harris Technologies had a net margin of 10.68% and a return on equity of 13.18%. L3Harris Technologies’s revenue was down 10.2% compared to the same quarter last year. During the same quarter in the prior year, the company earned $3.18 EPS. On average, sell-side analysts forecast that L3Harris Technologies, Inc. will post 13.6 EPS for the current fiscal year.

The company also recently announced a quarterly dividend, which was paid on Friday, June 17th. Shareholders of record on Friday, June 3rd were issued a $1.12 dividend. The ex-dividend date of this dividend was Thursday, June 2nd. This represents a $4.48 annualized dividend and a yield of 2.02%. L3Harris Technologies’s payout ratio is 48.17%.

A number of research analysts have weighed in on the stock. Susquehanna cut their price objective on shares of L3Harris Technologies from $302.00 to $298.00 in a report on Monday, May 2nd. StockNews.com cut shares of L3Harris Technologies from a “buy” rating to a “hold” rating in a report on Friday, April 29th. Jefferies Financial Group cut their price objective on shares of L3Harris Technologies from $320.00 to $300.00 in a report on Monday, May 2nd. Susquehanna Bancshares cut their price objective on shares of L3Harris Technologies from $302.00 to $298.00 in a report on Monday, May 2nd. Finally, Morgan Stanley boosted their target price on shares of L3Harris Technologies from $230.00 to $276.00 and gave the stock an “equal weight” rating in a research note on Wednesday, March 2nd. One investment analyst has rated the stock with a sell rating, three have given a hold rating and seven have issued a buy rating to the company’s stock. According to data from MarketBeat, the company presently has an average rating of “Buy” and an average price target of $265.09.

L3Harris Technologies, Inc, an aerospace and defense technology company, provides mission-critical solutions for government and commercial customers worldwide. The company's Integrated Mission Systems segment provides multi-mission intelligence, surveillance, and reconnaissance (ISR) systems; and communication systems, as well as fleet management support, sensor development, modification, and periodic depot maintenance services for ISR and airborne missions.

