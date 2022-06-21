Lbmc Investment Advisors LLC Lowers Position in Verizon Communications Inc. (NYSE:VZ)

Lbmc Investment Advisors LLC reduced its stake in Verizon Communications Inc. (NYSE:VZ – Get Rating) by 7.2% during the first quarter, HoldingsChannel.com reports. The fund owned 8,247 shares of the cell phone carrier’s stock after selling 641 shares during the quarter. Lbmc Investment Advisors LLC’s holdings in Verizon Communications were worth $420,000 at the end of the most recent reporting period.

A number of other hedge funds also recently made changes to their positions in the business. Rinkey Investments purchased a new position in shares of Verizon Communications in the fourth quarter valued at $27,000. Econ Financial Services Corp purchased a new stake in shares of Verizon Communications during the 4th quarter valued at about $32,000. Gibson Wealth Advisors LLC bought a new position in shares of Verizon Communications in the 4th quarter valued at about $37,000. Rather & Kittrell Inc. purchased a new position in Verizon Communications in the fourth quarter worth about $43,000. Finally, Bivin & Associates Inc. purchased a new stake in Verizon Communications during the fourth quarter valued at approximately $46,000. Institutional investors and hedge funds own 63.78% of the company’s stock.

Get Verizon Communications alerts:

In other news, EVP Craig L. Silliman sold 1,558 shares of the business’s stock in a transaction dated Friday, June 3rd. The shares were sold at an average price of $50.94, for a total transaction of $79,364.52. Following the transaction, the executive vice president now directly owns 34,961 shares in the company, valued at $1,780,913.34. The sale was disclosed in a document filed with the SEC, which is available at this hyperlink. Also, CEO Tami A. Erwin sold 23,647 shares of the company’s stock in a transaction dated Tuesday, April 26th. The stock was sold at an average price of $49.77, for a total transaction of $1,176,911.19. Following the transaction, the chief executive officer now owns 21,817 shares in the company, valued at $1,085,832.09. The disclosure for this sale can be found here. Insiders have sold 28,321 shares of company stock worth $1,415,192 over the last 90 days. Insiders own 0.02% of the company’s stock.

Several equities research analysts have recently weighed in on the stock. Credit Suisse Group lowered their price target on shares of Verizon Communications from $58.00 to $54.00 in a research report on Tuesday. Wolfe Research cut their price objective on shares of Verizon Communications from $60.00 to $51.00 and set a “peer perform” rating on the stock in a report on Thursday, June 2nd. DZ Bank cut shares of Verizon Communications from a “hold” rating to a “sell” rating and set a $44.00 target price for the company. in a research note on Friday, April 29th. William Blair restated a “market perform” rating on shares of Verizon Communications in a research note on Monday, April 25th. Finally, StockNews.com raised Verizon Communications from a “hold” rating to a “buy” rating in a research report on Thursday, May 12th. Two research analysts have rated the stock with a sell rating, eleven have given a hold rating and four have issued a buy rating to the stock. Based on data from MarketBeat.com, the stock presently has an average rating of “Hold” and a consensus target price of $56.80.

Shares of VZ opened at $49.03 on Tuesday. Verizon Communications Inc. has a 52-week low of $45.55 and a 52-week high of $56.85. The company has a quick ratio of 0.69, a current ratio of 0.76 and a debt-to-equity ratio of 1.64. The firm’s fifty day moving average is $50.24 and its two-hundred day moving average is $51.84. The stock has a market cap of $205.91 billion, a PE ratio of 9.52, a price-to-earnings-growth ratio of 2.52 and a beta of 0.41.

Verizon Communications (NYSE:VZ – Get Rating) last announced its quarterly earnings results on Friday, April 22nd. The cell phone carrier reported $1.35 earnings per share for the quarter, meeting the consensus estimate of $1.35. Verizon Communications had a net margin of 15.93% and a return on equity of 28.15%. The firm had revenue of $33.60 billion for the quarter, compared to analysts’ expectations of $33.61 billion. During the same quarter in the previous year, the company posted $1.31 EPS. The company’s revenue was up 2.2% compared to the same quarter last year. As a group, research analysts anticipate that Verizon Communications Inc. will post 5.4 earnings per share for the current year.

The firm also recently declared a quarterly dividend, which will be paid on Monday, August 1st. Stockholders of record on Friday, July 8th will be given a dividend of $0.64 per share. The ex-dividend date is Thursday, July 7th. This represents a $2.56 annualized dividend and a dividend yield of 5.22%. Verizon Communications’s dividend payout ratio is presently 49.71%.

Verizon Communications Profile (Get Rating)

Verizon Communications Inc, through its subsidiaries, offers communications, technology, information, and entertainment products and services to consumers, businesses, and governmental entities worldwide. Its Consumer segment provides postpaid and prepaid service plans; internet access on notebook computers and tablets; wireless equipment, including smartphones and other handsets; and wireless-enabled internet devices, such as tablets, and other wireless-enabled connected devices comprising smart watches.

Further Reading

Want to see what other hedge funds are holding VZ? Visit HoldingsChannel.com to get the latest 13F filings and insider trades for Verizon Communications Inc. (NYSE:VZ – Get Rating).

Receive News & Ratings for Verizon Communications Daily - Enter your email address below to receive a concise daily summary of the latest news and analysts' ratings for Verizon Communications and related companies with MarketBeat.com's FREE daily email newsletter.