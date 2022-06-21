Lbmc Investment Advisors LLC Sells 117 Shares of UnitedHealth Group Incorporated (NYSE:UNH)

Lbmc Investment Advisors LLC decreased its position in UnitedHealth Group Incorporated (NYSE:UNH – Get Rating) by 8.5% during the first quarter, according to the company in its most recent filing with the Securities and Exchange Commission (SEC). The institutional investor owned 1,255 shares of the healthcare conglomerate’s stock after selling 117 shares during the period. Lbmc Investment Advisors LLC’s holdings in UnitedHealth Group were worth $640,000 at the end of the most recent reporting period.

Several other hedge funds have also bought and sold shares of the company. Deltec Asset Management LLC lifted its stake in shares of UnitedHealth Group by 52.6% in the 1st quarter. Deltec Asset Management LLC now owns 2,900 shares of the healthcare conglomerate’s stock worth $1,479,000 after purchasing an additional 1,000 shares during the period. RB Capital Management LLC lifted its holdings in UnitedHealth Group by 6.8% in the 1st quarter. RB Capital Management LLC now owns 3,964 shares of the healthcare conglomerate’s stock worth $2,022,000 after purchasing an additional 252 shares in the last quarter. Wiley BROS. Aintree Capital LLC increased its holdings in shares of UnitedHealth Group by 5.4% in the first quarter. Wiley BROS. Aintree Capital LLC now owns 666 shares of the healthcare conglomerate’s stock worth $340,000 after purchasing an additional 34 shares during the last quarter. Blue Zone Wealth Advisors LLC raised its position in UnitedHealth Group by 6.5% during the first quarter. Blue Zone Wealth Advisors LLC now owns 830 shares of the healthcare conglomerate’s stock valued at $423,000 after purchasing an additional 51 shares during the period. Finally, Marotta Asset Management lifted its stake in UnitedHealth Group by 1.4% in the first quarter. Marotta Asset Management now owns 1,688 shares of the healthcare conglomerate’s stock worth $861,000 after acquiring an additional 24 shares during the period. Hedge funds and other institutional investors own 87.48% of the company’s stock.

In other news, Director Frederick William Mcnabb III purchased 89 shares of the business’s stock in a transaction dated Thursday, May 26th. The stock was bought at an average price of $504.32 per share, for a total transaction of $44,884.48. Following the purchase, the director now owns 11,259 shares of the company’s stock, valued at $5,678,138.88. The acquisition was disclosed in a filing with the Securities & Exchange Commission, which can be accessed through the SEC website. Also, Director Richard T. Burke sold 2,500 shares of the company’s stock in a transaction that occurred on Monday, May 16th. The stock was sold at an average price of $493.25, for a total transaction of $1,233,125.00. Following the sale, the director now directly owns 1,220,000 shares in the company, valued at approximately $601,765,000. The disclosure for this sale can be found here. Insiders have sold a total of 8,000 shares of company stock worth $3,956,925 over the last 90 days. Company insiders own 0.40% of the company’s stock.

NYSE UNH opened at $452.06 on Tuesday. UnitedHealth Group Incorporated has a fifty-two week low of $383.12 and a fifty-two week high of $553.29. The stock has a market capitalization of $424.11 billion, a PE ratio of 24.74, a PEG ratio of 1.41 and a beta of 0.83. The company has a debt-to-equity ratio of 0.54, a current ratio of 0.78 and a quick ratio of 0.78. The business has a fifty day moving average price of $498.57 and a two-hundred day moving average price of $490.94.

UnitedHealth Group (NYSE:UNH – Get Rating) last announced its quarterly earnings results on Thursday, April 14th. The healthcare conglomerate reported $5.49 EPS for the quarter, beating analysts’ consensus estimates of $5.40 by $0.09. UnitedHealth Group had a return on equity of 24.74% and a net margin of 5.86%. The company had revenue of $80.15 billion during the quarter, compared to analysts’ expectations of $78.77 billion. During the same period in the prior year, the company earned $5.31 EPS. UnitedHealth Group’s revenue was up 14.2% compared to the same quarter last year. As a group, sell-side analysts expect that UnitedHealth Group Incorporated will post 21.75 earnings per share for the current year.

The firm also recently declared a quarterly dividend, which will be paid on Tuesday, June 28th. Shareholders of record on Monday, June 20th will be issued a dividend of $1.65 per share. This represents a $6.60 dividend on an annualized basis and a dividend yield of 1.46%. This is a boost from UnitedHealth Group’s previous quarterly dividend of $1.45. The ex-dividend date is Thursday, June 16th. UnitedHealth Group’s dividend payout ratio is presently 36.12%.

UNH has been the subject of several research reports. BMO Capital Markets lifted their price objective on shares of UnitedHealth Group from $510.00 to $600.00 and gave the stock a “market perform” rating in a research note on Tuesday, April 19th. SVB Leerink upped their price objective on shares of UnitedHealth Group from $550.00 to $600.00 and gave the stock an “outperform” rating in a research report on Tuesday, April 19th. StockNews.com began coverage on UnitedHealth Group in a research report on Thursday, March 31st. They issued a “strong-buy” rating on the stock. Deutsche Bank Aktiengesellschaft lifted their price objective on UnitedHealth Group from $482.00 to $549.00 and gave the stock a “buy” rating in a research report on Monday, April 18th. Finally, Wells Fargo & Company lowered their target price on shares of UnitedHealth Group from $613.00 to $612.00 and set an “overweight” rating for the company in a research note on Wednesday, May 25th. Three equities research analysts have rated the stock with a hold rating, nineteen have issued a buy rating and two have given a strong buy rating to the company. According to data from MarketBeat.com, UnitedHealth Group has an average rating of “Buy” and a consensus target price of $555.73.

UnitedHealth Group Incorporated operates as a diversified health care company in the United States. It operates through four segments: UnitedHealthcare, Optum Health, Optum Insight, and Optum Rx. The UnitedHealthcare segment offers consumer-oriented health benefit plans and services for national employers, public sector employers, mid-sized employers, small businesses, and individuals; health care coverage and well-being services to individuals age 50 and older addressing their needs for preventive and acute health care services, as well as services dealing with chronic disease and other specialized issues for older individuals; Medicaid plans, children's health insurance and health care programs; health and dental benefits; and hospital and clinical services.

