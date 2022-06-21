Legacy Capital Partners Inc. Buys 130 Shares of McDonald’s Co. (NYSE:MCD)

Legacy Capital Partners Inc. increased its stake in McDonald’s Co. (NYSE:MCD – Get Rating) by 0.6% in the first quarter, according to the company in its most recent Form 13F filing with the Securities and Exchange Commission (SEC). The institutional investor owned 21,682 shares of the fast-food giant’s stock after buying an additional 130 shares during the period. McDonald’s accounts for 1.8% of Legacy Capital Partners Inc.’s portfolio, making the stock its 13th largest position. Legacy Capital Partners Inc.’s holdings in McDonald’s were worth $5,362,000 as of its most recent filing with the Securities and Exchange Commission (SEC).

A number of other hedge funds also recently added to or reduced their stakes in the stock. Norges Bank bought a new position in shares of McDonald’s during the fourth quarter valued at approximately $2,060,325,000. BlackRock Inc. increased its stake in shares of McDonald’s by 4.5% during the fourth quarter. BlackRock Inc. now owns 52,918,755 shares of the fast-food giant’s stock valued at $14,185,930,000 after purchasing an additional 2,294,758 shares in the last quarter. State Street Corp increased its stake in shares of McDonald’s by 2.9% during the fourth quarter. State Street Corp now owns 36,973,382 shares of the fast-food giant’s stock valued at $9,911,455,000 after purchasing an additional 1,033,751 shares in the last quarter. 1832 Asset Management L.P. increased its stake in shares of McDonald’s by 47.8% during the fourth quarter. 1832 Asset Management L.P. now owns 2,791,623 shares of the fast-food giant’s stock valued at $753,794,000 after purchasing an additional 903,057 shares in the last quarter. Finally, Renaissance Technologies LLC increased its stake in shares of McDonald’s by 99.7% during the fourth quarter. Renaissance Technologies LLC now owns 1,754,981 shares of the fast-food giant’s stock valued at $470,458,000 after purchasing an additional 876,075 shares in the last quarter. 68.44% of the stock is owned by institutional investors.

Get McDonald's alerts:

MCD opened at $234.38 on Tuesday. McDonald’s Co. has a fifty-two week low of $217.68 and a fifty-two week high of $271.15. The firm’s fifty day moving average is $245.90 and its 200 day moving average is $250.15. The stock has a market cap of $173.34 billion, a price-to-earnings ratio of 24.75, a price-to-earnings-growth ratio of 2.98 and a beta of 0.57.

McDonald’s ( NYSE:MCD Get Rating ) last released its earnings results on Thursday, April 28th. The fast-food giant reported $2.28 earnings per share for the quarter, beating analysts’ consensus estimates of $2.18 by $0.10. McDonald’s had a net margin of 29.93% and a negative return on equity of 131.20%. The company had revenue of $5.67 billion for the quarter, compared to analysts’ expectations of $5.57 billion. During the same quarter in the previous year, the company earned $1.92 EPS. McDonald’s’s revenue for the quarter was up 10.6% on a year-over-year basis. On average, equities research analysts anticipate that McDonald’s Co. will post 9.81 EPS for the current year.

The company also recently announced a quarterly dividend, which was paid on Monday, June 20th. Investors of record on Monday, June 6th were paid a dividend of $1.38 per share. This represents a $5.52 dividend on an annualized basis and a dividend yield of 2.36%. The ex-dividend date was Friday, June 3rd. McDonald’s’s dividend payout ratio (DPR) is 58.29%.

A number of brokerages have weighed in on MCD. Morgan Stanley decreased their target price on shares of McDonald’s from $294.00 to $287.00 and set an “overweight” rating for the company in a research note on Thursday, March 17th. Citigroup raised their price target on shares of McDonald’s from $270.00 to $273.00 in a research report on Friday, April 29th. Piper Sandler reduced their price target on shares of McDonald’s from $282.00 to $250.00 and set an “overweight” rating for the company in a research report on Monday, March 28th. UBS Group reduced their price target on shares of McDonald’s from $300.00 to $290.00 and set a “buy” rating for the company in a research report on Wednesday, March 30th. Finally, Deutsche Bank Aktiengesellschaft reduced their price target on shares of McDonald’s from $268.00 to $265.00 in a research report on Friday, April 29th. Six investment analysts have rated the stock with a hold rating and twenty-two have assigned a buy rating to the company. According to MarketBeat, the company has an average rating of “Buy” and an average price target of $281.15.

In related news, insider Joseph M. Erlinger sold 5,892 shares of McDonald’s stock in a transaction on Wednesday, May 4th. The shares were sold at an average price of $249.23, for a total transaction of $1,468,463.16. Following the transaction, the insider now owns 8,187 shares in the company, valued at approximately $2,040,446.01. The transaction was disclosed in a filing with the SEC, which can be accessed through this link. 0.18% of the stock is currently owned by insiders.

McDonald’s Profile (Get Rating)

McDonald's Corporation operates and franchises McDonald's restaurants in the United States and internationally. Its restaurants offer hamburgers and cheeseburgers, chicken sandwiches and nuggets, wraps, fries, salads, oatmeal, shakes, desserts, sundaes, soft serve cones, bakery items, soft drinks, coffee, and beverages and other beverages, as well as breakfast menu, including biscuit and bagel sandwiches, breakfast burritos, hotcakes, and other sandwiches.

See Also

Receive News & Ratings for McDonald's Daily - Enter your email address below to receive a concise daily summary of the latest news and analysts' ratings for McDonald's and related companies with MarketBeat.com's FREE daily email newsletter.