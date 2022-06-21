Legacy Private Trust Co. Decreases Stock Holdings in Starbucks Co. (NASDAQ:SBUX)

Legacy Private Trust Co. trimmed its position in shares of Starbucks Co. (NASDAQ:SBUX – Get Rating) by 44.4% in the 1st quarter, according to the company in its most recent Form 13F filing with the Securities and Exchange Commission. The fund owned 5,731 shares of the coffee company’s stock after selling 4,570 shares during the period. Legacy Private Trust Co.’s holdings in Starbucks were worth $521,000 as of its most recent SEC filing.

Several other institutional investors have also recently bought and sold shares of the company. PYA Waltman Capital LLC purchased a new position in Starbucks during the 4th quarter valued at about $25,000. Rational Advisors LLC increased its stake in shares of Starbucks by 141.4% during the fourth quarter. Rational Advisors LLC now owns 210 shares of the coffee company’s stock valued at $25,000 after buying an additional 123 shares during the period. Guardian Wealth Management Inc. bought a new position in shares of Starbucks during the fourth quarter valued at approximately $25,000. Steward Financial Group LLC bought a new stake in Starbucks in the fourth quarter valued at $25,000. Finally, Delos Wealth Advisors LLC purchased a new position in Starbucks during the 4th quarter valued at $28,000. Institutional investors own 69.21% of the company’s stock.

A number of equities research analysts have recently weighed in on the stock. Wedbush lowered shares of Starbucks from an “outperform” rating to a “neutral” rating and cut their target price for the company from $105.00 to $91.00 in a research note on Tuesday, April 5th. Piper Sandler cut their price objective on Starbucks from $100.00 to $80.00 in a research report on Wednesday, May 4th. Evercore ISI raised Starbucks from an “in-line” rating to an “outperform” rating and set a $95.00 target price for the company in a research report on Wednesday, May 4th. Cowen dropped their price target on Starbucks from $115.00 to $94.00 in a research report on Wednesday, May 4th. Finally, Credit Suisse Group decreased their price objective on Starbucks from $122.00 to $103.00 in a report on Wednesday, May 4th. Fourteen research analysts have rated the stock with a hold rating and thirteen have given a buy rating to the stock. According to MarketBeat, the stock presently has an average rating of “Hold” and an average price target of $102.72.

In other Starbucks news, CEO Howard D. Schultz purchased 72,500 shares of the company’s stock in a transaction dated Thursday, May 12th. The shares were acquired at an average price of $68.85 per share, for a total transaction of $4,991,625.00. Following the purchase, the chief executive officer now directly owns 19,606,960 shares of the company’s stock, valued at approximately $1,349,939,196. The acquisition was disclosed in a legal filing with the SEC, which is available through the SEC website . Also, CEO Howard D. Schultz acquired 137,500 shares of Starbucks stock in a transaction dated Tuesday, May 10th. The stock was bought at an average price of $72.67 per share, with a total value of $9,992,125.00. Following the completion of the purchase, the chief executive officer now directly owns 19,534,460 shares in the company, valued at $1,419,569,208.20. The disclosure for this purchase can be found here . Insiders own 0.27% of the company’s stock.

Shares of NASDAQ SBUX opened at $71.87 on Tuesday. The firm’s 50-day moving average price is $75.82 and its 200-day moving average price is $90.12. Starbucks Co. has a 52-week low of $68.39 and a 52-week high of $126.32. The company has a market cap of $82.43 billion, a PE ratio of 19.27, a PEG ratio of 2.11 and a beta of 0.97.

Starbucks (NASDAQ:SBUX – Get Rating) last issued its earnings results on Tuesday, May 3rd. The coffee company reported $0.59 earnings per share (EPS) for the quarter, missing the consensus estimate of $0.60 by ($0.01). The company had revenue of $7.64 billion during the quarter, compared to analysts’ expectations of $7.60 billion. Starbucks had a negative return on equity of 53.43% and a net margin of 14.07%. The company’s revenue for the quarter was up 14.5% compared to the same quarter last year. During the same quarter in the prior year, the business posted $0.62 EPS. As a group, equities research analysts forecast that Starbucks Co. will post 2.89 EPS for the current fiscal year.

Starbucks Corporation, together with its subsidiaries, operates as a roaster, marketer, and retailer of specialty coffee worldwide. The company operates through three segments: North America, International, and Channel Development. Its stores offer coffee and tea beverages, roasted whole beans and ground coffees, single serve products, and ready-to-drink beverages; and various food products, such as pastries, breakfast sandwiches, and lunch items.

