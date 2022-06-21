Legacy Private Trust Co. Has $941,000 Stock Position in WEC Energy Group, Inc. (NYSE:WEC)

Legacy Private Trust Co. lowered its position in shares of WEC Energy Group, Inc. (NYSE:WEC – Get Rating) by 2.5% in the first quarter, according to its most recent disclosure with the SEC. The institutional investor owned 9,423 shares of the utilities provider’s stock after selling 244 shares during the quarter. Legacy Private Trust Co.’s holdings in WEC Energy Group were worth $941,000 as of its most recent SEC filing.

Several other institutional investors and hedge funds have also recently bought and sold shares of WEC. Lumature Wealth Partners LLC lifted its holdings in shares of WEC Energy Group by 66.3% during the fourth quarter. Lumature Wealth Partners LLC now owns 316 shares of the utilities provider’s stock worth $31,000 after buying an additional 126 shares in the last quarter. Ulland Investment Advisors LLC acquired a new stake in shares of WEC Energy Group during the fourth quarter worth $32,000. Elmwood Wealth Management Inc. acquired a new stake in shares of WEC Energy Group during the fourth quarter worth $36,000. Zullo Investment Group Inc. bought a new position in shares of WEC Energy Group in the fourth quarter worth $36,000. Finally, Maryland Capital Advisors Inc. bought a new position in shares of WEC Energy Group in the fourth quarter worth $38,000. 73.36% of the stock is owned by institutional investors.

A number of research analysts recently commented on WEC shares. Mizuho decreased their price target on WEC Energy Group from $107.00 to $93.00 and set a “neutral” rating on the stock in a research report on Friday. Credit Suisse Group started coverage on WEC Energy Group in a research report on Monday, April 25th. They issued a “neutral” rating and a $108.00 price target on the stock. Bank of America upgraded WEC Energy Group from a “neutral” rating to a “buy” rating and set a $109.00 price target on the stock in a research report on Friday, May 13th. Barclays raised their price target on WEC Energy Group from $107.00 to $108.00 and gave the stock an “equal weight” rating in a research report on Wednesday, June 15th. Finally, StockNews.com initiated coverage on WEC Energy Group in a research report on Thursday, March 31st. They issued a “hold” rating on the stock. Eight investment analysts have rated the stock with a hold rating and four have assigned a buy rating to the stock. According to MarketBeat, the company currently has an average rating of “Hold” and a consensus target price of $103.00.

Shares of WEC opened at $90.37 on Tuesday. The company has a debt-to-equity ratio of 1.18, a quick ratio of 0.67 and a current ratio of 0.79. WEC Energy Group, Inc. has a 52-week low of $86.84 and a 52-week high of $108.39. The business’s 50 day moving average price is $101.82 and its two-hundred day moving average price is $97.53. The firm has a market cap of $28.51 billion, a PE ratio of 21.07, a price-to-earnings-growth ratio of 3.40 and a beta of 0.27.

WEC Energy Group (NYSE:WEC – Get Rating) last issued its earnings results on Monday, May 2nd. The utilities provider reported $1.79 earnings per share for the quarter, topping analysts’ consensus estimates of $1.66 by $0.13. WEC Energy Group had a return on equity of 12.17% and a net margin of 15.90%. The company had revenue of $2.91 billion for the quarter, compared to analyst estimates of $2.83 billion. During the same period in the prior year, the firm earned $1.61 earnings per share. WEC Energy Group’s revenue for the quarter was up 8.1% on a year-over-year basis. Research analysts predict that WEC Energy Group, Inc. will post 4.37 EPS for the current fiscal year.

The business also recently declared a quarterly dividend, which was paid on Wednesday, June 1st. Investors of record on Friday, May 13th were issued a dividend of $0.7275 per share. The ex-dividend date was Thursday, May 12th. This represents a $2.91 annualized dividend and a yield of 3.22%. WEC Energy Group’s dividend payout ratio (DPR) is currently 67.83%.

In other WEC Energy Group news, EVP Molly A. Mulroy sold 5,600 shares of the company’s stock in a transaction on Thursday, May 19th. The stock was sold at an average price of $103.23, for a total value of $578,088.00. Following the completion of the transaction, the executive vice president now owns 1,842 shares in the company, valued at approximately $190,149.66. The sale was disclosed in a filing with the Securities & Exchange Commission, which can be accessed through the SEC website. Also, VP Anthony Reese sold 1,325 shares of the company’s stock in a transaction on Tuesday, May 10th. The shares were sold at an average price of $102.47, for a total value of $135,772.75. Following the completion of the transaction, the vice president now owns 905 shares of the company’s stock, valued at approximately $92,735.35. The disclosure for this sale can be found here. Insiders have sold 49,821 shares of company stock valued at $5,189,283 in the last quarter. 0.34% of the stock is currently owned by corporate insiders.

WEC Energy Group, Inc, through its subsidiaries, provides regulated natural gas and electricity, and renewable and nonregulated renewable energy services in the United States. The company operates through six segments: Wisconsin, Illinois, Other States, Electric Transmission, Non-Utility Energy Infrastructure, and Corporate and Other.

