Legacy Private Trust Co. Has $973,000 Stock Holdings in The Coca-Cola Company (NYSE:KO)

Legacy Private Trust Co. raised its stake in shares of The Coca-Cola Company (NYSE:KO – Get Rating) by 5.4% during the 1st quarter, according to the company in its most recent Form 13F filing with the Securities & Exchange Commission. The fund owned 15,690 shares of the company’s stock after purchasing an additional 810 shares during the period. Legacy Private Trust Co.’s holdings in Coca-Cola were worth $973,000 as of its most recent SEC filing.
A number of other hedge funds also recently made changes to their positions in KO. Mystic Asset Management Inc. acquired a new stake in shares of Coca-Cola in the fourth quarter worth $444,000. Cornerstone Advisory LLC grew its stake in shares of Coca-Cola by 51.3% in the fourth quarter. Cornerstone Advisory LLC now owns 7,759 shares of the company’s stock worth $460,000 after acquiring an additional 2,630 shares during the last quarter. Steigerwald Gordon & Koch Inc. grew its stake in shares of Coca-Cola by 2.0% in the fourth quarter. Steigerwald Gordon & Koch Inc. now owns 189,267 shares of the company’s stock worth $11,207,000 after acquiring an additional 3,775 shares during the last quarter. Hayek Kallen Investment Management grew its stake in shares of Coca-Cola by 7.4% in the fourth quarter. Hayek Kallen Investment Management now owns 80,230 shares of the company’s stock worth $4,750,000 after acquiring an additional 5,541 shares during the last quarter. Finally, Cullen Frost Bankers Inc. grew its stake in shares of Coca-Cola by 1.2% in the fourth quarter. Cullen Frost Bankers Inc. now owns 541,450 shares of the company’s stock worth $32,059,000 after acquiring an additional 6,169 shares during the last quarter. Institutional investors own 68.51% of the company’s stock.
Several equities research analysts have recently issued reports on KO shares. Royal Bank of Canada raised their price objective on shares of Coca-Cola from $68.00 to $69.00 and gave the stock an “outperform” rating in a research note on Tuesday, April 26th. StockNews.com raised Coca-Cola from a “hold” rating to a “buy” rating in a research report on Tuesday, April 26th. Deutsche Bank Aktiengesellschaft raised their target price on Coca-Cola from $62.00 to $64.00 and gave the stock a “hold” rating in a research report on Tuesday, April 26th. Cowen raised their target price on Coca-Cola from $65.00 to $68.00 and gave the stock a “market perform” rating in a research report on Tuesday, April 26th. Finally, Truist Financial lifted their price objective on Coca-Cola from $70.00 to $75.00 and gave the company a “buy” rating in a report on Tuesday, April 26th. Six research analysts have rated the stock with a hold rating and twelve have given a buy rating to the stock. According to MarketBeat, Coca-Cola has an average rating of “Buy” and a consensus target price of $68.05.
Coca-Cola (NYSE:KO – Get Rating) last issued its quarterly earnings data on Monday, April 25th. The company reported $0.64 earnings per share (EPS) for the quarter, beating the consensus estimate of $0.58 by $0.06. Coca-Cola had a return on equity of 41.84% and a net margin of 25.69%. The business had revenue of $10.50 billion during the quarter, compared to analyst estimates of $9.83 billion. During the same period in the previous year, the firm earned $0.55 EPS. Coca-Cola’s quarterly revenue was up 16.7% compared to the same quarter last year. Research analysts anticipate that The Coca-Cola Company will post 2.47 EPS for the current fiscal year.
The firm also recently disclosed a quarterly dividend, which will be paid on Friday, July 1st. Investors of record on Wednesday, June 15th will be given a $0.44 dividend. The ex-dividend date is Tuesday, June 14th. This represents a $1.76 annualized dividend and a dividend yield of 2.96%. Coca-Cola’s dividend payout ratio is presently 73.95%.
In other Coca-Cola news, COO Brian John Smith sold 35,800 shares of the business’s stock in a transaction that occurred on Monday, April 25th. The stock was sold at an average price of $67.04, for a total value of $2,400,032.00. Following the sale, the chief operating officer now owns 116,168 shares in the company, valued at approximately $7,787,902.72. The transaction was disclosed in a document filed with the Securities & Exchange Commission, which is available at this hyperlink. Also, SVP Beatriz R. Perez sold 143,924 shares of the business’s stock in a transaction that occurred on Thursday, May 5th. The shares were sold at an average price of $64.78, for a total value of $9,323,396.72. Following the completion of the sale, the senior vice president now owns 121,178 shares in the company, valued at approximately $7,849,910.84. The disclosure for this sale can be found here. Insiders sold a total of 412,161 shares of company stock valued at $26,786,278 over the last quarter. 0.98% of the stock is owned by insiders.
The Coca-Cola Company, a beverage company, manufactures, markets, and sells various nonalcoholic beverages worldwide. The company provides sparkling soft drinks; flavored and enhanced water, and sports drinks; juice, dairy, and plant-based beverages; tea and coffee; and energy drinks. It also offers beverage concentrates and syrups, as well as fountain syrups to fountain retailers, such as restaurants and convenience stores.
