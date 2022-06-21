Legacy Private Trust Co. Purchases Shares of 11,488 iShares Core 1-5 Year USD Bond ETF (NASDAQ:ISTB)

Legacy Private Trust Co. purchased a new stake in iShares Core 1-5 Year USD Bond ETF (NASDAQ:ISTB – Get Rating) during the 1st quarter, according to the company in its most recent Form 13F filing with the Securities and Exchange Commission. The fund purchased 11,488 shares of the company’s stock, valued at approximately $557,000.

Other institutional investors have also made changes to their positions in the company. Long Run Wealth Advisors LLC bought a new stake in iShares Core 1-5 Year USD Bond ETF in the 4th quarter valued at $1,492,000. City Holding Co. grew its holdings in shares of iShares Core 1-5 Year USD Bond ETF by 6.1% in the 4th quarter. City Holding Co. now owns 57,736 shares of the company’s stock worth $2,853,000 after purchasing an additional 3,314 shares during the last quarter. Palladium Partners LLC grew its holdings in shares of iShares Core 1-5 Year USD Bond ETF by 6.4% in the 4th quarter. Palladium Partners LLC now owns 179,964 shares of the company’s stock worth $9,076,000 after purchasing an additional 10,787 shares during the last quarter. Allworth Financial LP grew its holdings in shares of iShares Core 1-5 Year USD Bond ETF by 9.8% in the 4th quarter. Allworth Financial LP now owns 1,020,261 shares of the company’s stock worth $51,452,000 after purchasing an additional 90,943 shares during the last quarter. Finally, Charter Oak Capital Management LLC grew its holdings in shares of iShares Core 1-5 Year USD Bond ETF by 8.0% in the 4th quarter. Charter Oak Capital Management LLC now owns 86,563 shares of the company’s stock worth $4,365,000 after purchasing an additional 6,386 shares during the last quarter.

ISTB opened at $47.08 on Tuesday. The firm’s 50-day simple moving average is $47.75 and its 200-day simple moving average is $48.90. iShares Core 1-5 Year USD Bond ETF has a twelve month low of $46.76 and a twelve month high of $51.38.

The company also recently announced a monthly dividend, which was paid on Tuesday, June 7th. Stockholders of record on Thursday, June 2nd were issued a $0.073 dividend. This is a positive change from iShares Core 1-5 Year USD Bond ETF’s previous monthly dividend of $0.07. The ex-dividend date was Wednesday, June 1st. This represents a $0.88 annualized dividend and a dividend yield of 1.86%.

