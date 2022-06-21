Legacy Private Trust Co. Sells 140 Shares of Vanguard Small-Cap Value ETF (NYSEARCA:VBR)

Legacy Private Trust Co. lessened its holdings in shares of Vanguard Small-Cap Value ETF (NYSEARCA:VBR – Get Rating) by 1.8% during the 1st quarter, according to its most recent filing with the Securities and Exchange Commission (SEC). The institutional investor owned 7,565 shares of the company’s stock after selling 140 shares during the period. Legacy Private Trust Co.’s holdings in Vanguard Small-Cap Value ETF were worth $1,331,000 at the end of the most recent quarter.

Other large investors have also added to or reduced their stakes in the company. Richwood Investment Advisors LLC bought a new stake in Vanguard Small-Cap Value ETF in the 4th quarter valued at approximately $25,000. Guardian Wealth Management Inc. bought a new stake in shares of Vanguard Small-Cap Value ETF during the 4th quarter worth approximately $26,000. MD Financial Management Inc. bought a new stake in shares of Vanguard Small-Cap Value ETF during the 4th quarter worth approximately $28,000. Stonebridge Financial Planning Group LLC bought a new stake in shares of Vanguard Small-Cap Value ETF during the 4th quarter worth approximately $40,000. Finally, AHL Investment Management Inc. bought a new stake in shares of Vanguard Small-Cap Value ETF during the 4th quarter worth approximately $41,000.

Shares of Vanguard Small-Cap Value ETF stock opened at $147.45 on Tuesday. Vanguard Small-Cap Value ETF has a 12-month low of $145.54 and a 12-month high of $187.22. The business’s 50 day moving average is $165.20 and its 200-day moving average is $171.18.

Vanguard Small-Cap Value ETF (the Fund) is an exchange-traded share class of Vanguard Small-Cap Value Index Fund, which employs a passive management or indexing investment approach designed to track the performance of the MSCI US Small Cap Value Index (the Index). The Index is a diversified index of value stocks of smaller United States companies.

