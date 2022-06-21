Legacy Private Trust Co. Sells 3,092 Shares of Invesco S&P 500 Low Volatility ETF (NYSEARCA:SPLV)

Legacy Private Trust Co. lessened its stake in shares of Invesco S&P 500 Low Volatility ETF (NYSEARCA:SPLV – Get Rating) by 12.9% in the 1st quarter, according to its most recent 13F filing with the Securities and Exchange Commission (SEC). The firm owned 20,955 shares of the company’s stock after selling 3,092 shares during the quarter. Legacy Private Trust Co.’s holdings in Invesco S&P 500 Low Volatility ETF were worth $1,406,000 at the end of the most recent reporting period.

Other institutional investors also recently bought and sold shares of the company. Bank of America Corp DE increased its stake in shares of Invesco S&P 500 Low Volatility ETF by 74.1% in the 4th quarter. Bank of America Corp DE now owns 9,604,929 shares of the company’s stock valued at $659,185,000 after buying an additional 4,089,151 shares during the period. Morgan Stanley increased its stake in shares of Invesco S&P 500 Low Volatility ETF by 17.2% in the 2nd quarter. Morgan Stanley now owns 10,638,726 shares of the company’s stock valued at $648,004,000 after buying an additional 1,561,111 shares during the period. Mivtachim The Workers Social Insurance Fund Ltd. Under Special Management acquired a new stake in shares of Invesco S&P 500 Low Volatility ETF in the 4th quarter valued at $32,256,000. LPL Financial LLC increased its stake in shares of Invesco S&P 500 Low Volatility ETF by 13.3% in the 4th quarter. LPL Financial LLC now owns 2,568,762 shares of the company’s stock valued at $176,294,000 after buying an additional 301,204 shares during the period. Finally, Deane Retirement Strategies Inc. acquired a new stake in shares of Invesco S&P 500 Low Volatility ETF in the 4th quarter valued at $12,361,000.

NYSEARCA SPLV opened at $58.54 on Tuesday. The stock has a fifty day moving average of $64.87 and a 200-day moving average of $65.35. Invesco S&P 500 Low Volatility ETF has a 52 week low of $58.16 and a 52 week high of $69.82.

