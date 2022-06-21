Level Financial Advisors Inc. Reduces Position in PepsiCo, Inc. (NASDAQ:PEP)

Level Financial Advisors Inc. decreased its stake in shares of PepsiCo, Inc. (NASDAQ:PEP – Get Rating) by 28.2% in the 1st quarter, HoldingsChannel.com reports. The institutional investor owned 339 shares of the company’s stock after selling 133 shares during the quarter. Level Financial Advisors Inc.’s holdings in PepsiCo were worth $57,000 at the end of the most recent reporting period.

A number of other institutional investors also recently added to or reduced their stakes in the business. Marotta Asset Management increased its position in PepsiCo by 7.2% during the first quarter. Marotta Asset Management now owns 1,277 shares of the company’s stock worth $214,000 after buying an additional 86 shares in the last quarter. Trilogy Capital Inc. increased its position in PepsiCo by 31.6% during the first quarter. Trilogy Capital Inc. now owns 2,002 shares of the company’s stock worth $335,000 after buying an additional 481 shares in the last quarter. New Capital Management LP boosted its holdings in shares of PepsiCo by 0.4% during the first quarter. New Capital Management LP now owns 58,840 shares of the company’s stock worth $9,849,000 after purchasing an additional 209 shares during the last quarter. US Asset Management LLC acquired a new stake in shares of PepsiCo during the first quarter worth $71,000. Finally, Atwater Malick LLC boosted its holdings in shares of PepsiCo by 11.3% during the first quarter. Atwater Malick LLC now owns 2,267 shares of the company’s stock worth $379,000 after purchasing an additional 231 shares during the last quarter. 72.12% of the stock is owned by institutional investors.

In other PepsiCo news, EVP David Flavell sold 5,150 shares of the business’s stock in a transaction on Monday, May 16th. The shares were sold at an average price of $175.11, for a total transaction of $901,816.50. Following the sale, the executive vice president now directly owns 28,275 shares of the company’s stock, valued at approximately $4,951,235.25. The sale was disclosed in a document filed with the SEC, which is available through the SEC website. Also, CEO Eugene Willemsen sold 4,560 shares of the business’s stock in a transaction on Monday, May 16th. The shares were sold at an average price of $175.61, for a total transaction of $800,781.60. Following the sale, the chief executive officer now directly owns 8,277 shares in the company, valued at $1,453,523.97. The disclosure for this sale can be found here. 0.12% of the stock is currently owned by corporate insiders.

PEP opened at $157.06 on Tuesday. The company has a market capitalization of $217.16 billion, a price-to-earnings ratio of 21.49, a price-to-earnings-growth ratio of 3.12 and a beta of 0.59. The company has a debt-to-equity ratio of 1.89, a current ratio of 0.87 and a quick ratio of 0.68. PepsiCo, Inc. has a 1-year low of $144.61 and a 1-year high of $177.62. The business has a 50 day moving average price of $167.34 and a two-hundred day moving average price of $168.23.

PepsiCo (NASDAQ:PEP – Get Rating) last posted its quarterly earnings results on Tuesday, April 26th. The company reported $1.29 earnings per share (EPS) for the quarter, beating the consensus estimate of $1.24 by $0.05. The company had revenue of $16.20 billion for the quarter, compared to analysts’ expectations of $15.54 billion. PepsiCo had a return on equity of 53.44% and a net margin of 12.57%. The firm’s revenue was up 9.3% on a year-over-year basis. During the same quarter in the prior year, the company earned $1.21 earnings per share. Equities analysts expect that PepsiCo, Inc. will post 6.64 EPS for the current fiscal year.

The business also recently declared a quarterly dividend, which will be paid on Thursday, June 30th. Shareholders of record on Friday, June 3rd will be issued a $1.15 dividend. The ex-dividend date of this dividend is Thursday, June 2nd. This represents a $4.60 annualized dividend and a dividend yield of 2.93%. This is a boost from PepsiCo’s previous quarterly dividend of $1.08. PepsiCo’s dividend payout ratio is currently 62.93%.

A number of research analysts recently weighed in on the company. JPMorgan Chase & Co. lifted their target price on PepsiCo from $183.00 to $186.00 in a report on Wednesday, April 27th. StockNews.com began coverage on PepsiCo in a research note on Thursday, March 31st. They set a “buy” rating on the stock. Guggenheim boosted their price objective on PepsiCo from $188.00 to $193.00 in a research note on Wednesday, April 27th. Wells Fargo & Company dropped their target price on PepsiCo from $175.00 to $170.00 and set an “equal weight” rating on the stock in a research report on Wednesday, March 9th. Finally, Deutsche Bank Aktiengesellschaft lifted their target price on PepsiCo from $173.00 to $175.00 in a research report on Wednesday, April 27th. Seven analysts have rated the stock with a hold rating and nine have issued a buy rating to the stock. Based on data from MarketBeat, the stock has a consensus rating of “Buy” and an average price target of $176.33.

PepsiCo, Inc manufactures, markets, distributes, and sells various beverages and convenient foods worldwide. The company operates through seven segments: Frito-Lay North America; Quaker Foods North America; PepsiCo Beverages North America; Latin America; Europe; Africa, Middle East and South Asia; and Asia Pacific, Australia and New Zealand and China Region.

