Lion One Metals (CVE:LIO) Earns “Buy” Rating from Roth Capital

Roth Capital restated their buy rating on shares of Lion One Metals (CVE:LIO – Get Rating) in a report published on Friday, PriceTargets.com reports.
Shares of Lion One Metals stock opened at C$1.39 on Friday. The firm’s 50 day moving average is C$1.15 and its two-hundred day moving average is C$1.13. The firm has a market capitalization of C$217.36 million and a P/E ratio of -55.60. Lion One Metals has a 52 week low of C$0.88 and a 52 week high of C$1.66. The company has a quick ratio of 51.40, a current ratio of 52.06 and a debt-to-equity ratio of 0.13.
About Lion One Metals (Get Rating)
