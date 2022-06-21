Lion One Metals (CVE:LIO) Earns “Buy” Rating from Roth Capital

Posted by on Jun 21st, 2022

Roth Capital restated their buy rating on shares of Lion One Metals (CVE:LIOGet Rating) in a report published on Friday, PriceTargets.com reports.

Shares of Lion One Metals stock opened at C$1.39 on Friday. The firm’s 50 day moving average is C$1.15 and its two-hundred day moving average is C$1.13. The firm has a market capitalization of C$217.36 million and a P/E ratio of -55.60. Lion One Metals has a 52 week low of C$0.88 and a 52 week high of C$1.66. The company has a quick ratio of 51.40, a current ratio of 52.06 and a debt-to-equity ratio of 0.13.

About Lion One Metals (Get Rating)

Lion One Metals Limited engages in the acquisition, exploration, and evaluation of mineral resources in Fiji. Its principal property is the 100% owned Tuvatu Gold project, which comprise four special prospecting licenses covering an area of approximately 13,619 hectares located on the island of Viti Levu in Fiji.

Featured Stories

Receive News & Ratings for Lion One Metals Daily - Enter your email address below to receive a concise daily summary of the latest news and analysts' ratings for Lion One Metals and related companies with MarketBeat.com's FREE daily email newsletter.