Lockheed Martin Co. (NYSE:LMT) Stock Holdings Decreased by Addison Capital Co

Addison Capital Co lowered its stake in Lockheed Martin Co. (NYSE:LMT – Get Rating) by 4.6% in the 1st quarter, according to its most recent filing with the SEC. The fund owned 932 shares of the aerospace company’s stock after selling 45 shares during the period. Addison Capital Co’s holdings in Lockheed Martin were worth $411,000 as of its most recent SEC filing.

Other institutional investors and hedge funds also recently added to or reduced their stakes in the company. Byrne Asset Management LLC raised its holdings in shares of Lockheed Martin by 5.3% in the 1st quarter. Byrne Asset Management LLC now owns 479 shares of the aerospace company’s stock worth $211,000 after purchasing an additional 24 shares in the last quarter. Enterprise Financial Services Corp raised its holdings in shares of Lockheed Martin by 1.1% during the fourth quarter. Enterprise Financial Services Corp now owns 2,357 shares of the aerospace company’s stock valued at $838,000 after acquiring an additional 26 shares during the period. Capital Analysts LLC raised its holdings in shares of Lockheed Martin by 0.3% during the fourth quarter. Capital Analysts LLC now owns 8,344 shares of the aerospace company’s stock valued at $2,966,000 after acquiring an additional 27 shares during the period. PDS Planning Inc raised its holdings in shares of Lockheed Martin by 3.1% during the fourth quarter. PDS Planning Inc now owns 932 shares of the aerospace company’s stock valued at $331,000 after acquiring an additional 28 shares during the period. Finally, CNB Bank raised its holdings in shares of Lockheed Martin by 0.6% during the fourth quarter. CNB Bank now owns 4,438 shares of the aerospace company’s stock valued at $1,577,000 after acquiring an additional 28 shares during the period. 78.89% of the stock is owned by institutional investors.

Get Lockheed Martin alerts:

LMT stock opened at $404.01 on Tuesday. The company has a quick ratio of 1.07, a current ratio of 1.27 and a debt-to-equity ratio of 1.11. The company has a market capitalization of $107.51 billion, a price-to-earnings ratio of 17.84, a P/E/G ratio of 2.65 and a beta of 0.76. Lockheed Martin Co. has a 12 month low of $324.23 and a 12 month high of $479.99. The firm has a 50 day moving average of $440.20 and a two-hundred day moving average of $411.46.

Lockheed Martin ( NYSE:LMT Get Rating ) last posted its earnings results on Tuesday, April 19th. The aerospace company reported $6.44 EPS for the quarter, topping the consensus estimate of $6.22 by $0.22. The company had revenue of $14.96 billion during the quarter, compared to the consensus estimate of $15.49 billion. Lockheed Martin had a net margin of 9.45% and a return on equity of 81.35%. The company’s revenue for the quarter was down 8.0% compared to the same quarter last year. During the same period in the previous year, the firm posted $6.56 earnings per share. On average, research analysts expect that Lockheed Martin Co. will post 26.84 EPS for the current fiscal year.

The firm also recently announced a quarterly dividend, which will be paid on Friday, June 24th. Shareholders of record on Wednesday, June 1st will be given a $2.80 dividend. This represents a $11.20 annualized dividend and a yield of 2.77%. The ex-dividend date of this dividend is Tuesday, May 31st. Lockheed Martin’s dividend payout ratio is 49.47%.

A number of equities research analysts have recently issued reports on the stock. Susquehanna Bancshares boosted their price target on shares of Lockheed Martin from $515.00 to $539.00 in a report on Wednesday, April 20th. StockNews.com lowered shares of Lockheed Martin from a “strong-buy” rating to a “buy” rating in a report on Friday, March 25th. Susquehanna boosted their price target on shares of Lockheed Martin from $515.00 to $539.00 in a report on Wednesday, April 20th. Seaport Res Ptn restated a “buy” rating on shares of Lockheed Martin in a report on Tuesday, April 19th. Finally, Morgan Stanley upped their price objective on shares of Lockheed Martin from $450.00 to $521.00 and gave the company an “overweight” rating in a research note on Wednesday, March 2nd. Seven research analysts have rated the stock with a hold rating and six have issued a buy rating to the stock. According to MarketBeat.com, the company has a consensus rating of “Hold” and an average price target of $448.86.

In other Lockheed Martin news, Director John Donovan bought 568 shares of the firm’s stock in a transaction on Thursday, April 21st. The stock was bought at an average cost of $440.55 per share, with a total value of $250,232.40. Following the completion of the transaction, the director now directly owns 568 shares of the company’s stock, valued at approximately $250,232.40. The purchase was disclosed in a document filed with the SEC, which is available through this link. Insiders own 0.17% of the company’s stock.

About Lockheed Martin (Get Rating)

Lockheed Martin Corporation, a security and aerospace company, engages in the research, design, development, manufacture, integration, and sustainment of technology systems, products, and services worldwide. It operates through four segments: Aeronautics, Missiles and Fire Control, Rotary and Mission Systems, and Space.

Read More

Receive News & Ratings for Lockheed Martin Daily - Enter your email address below to receive a concise daily summary of the latest news and analysts' ratings for Lockheed Martin and related companies with MarketBeat.com's FREE daily email newsletter.