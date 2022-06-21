Lowe Wealth Advisors LLC Has $153,000 Stake in Merck & Co., Inc. (NYSE:MRK)

Lowe Wealth Advisors LLC trimmed its holdings in Merck & Co., Inc. (NYSE:MRK – Get Rating) by 41.1% in the first quarter, according to the company in its most recent Form 13F filing with the Securities and Exchange Commission. The institutional investor owned 1,867 shares of the company’s stock after selling 1,302 shares during the period. Lowe Wealth Advisors LLC’s holdings in Merck & Co., Inc. were worth $153,000 as of its most recent filing with the Securities and Exchange Commission.

Other hedge funds and other institutional investors have also added to or reduced their stakes in the company. Sheets Smith Wealth Management grew its holdings in Merck & Co., Inc. by 0.5% in the 4th quarter. Sheets Smith Wealth Management now owns 24,741 shares of the company’s stock worth $1,896,000 after acquiring an additional 124 shares during the last quarter. Ritter Daniher Financial Advisory LLC grew its holdings in Merck & Co., Inc. by 33.9% in the 4th quarter. Ritter Daniher Financial Advisory LLC now owns 517 shares of the company’s stock worth $40,000 after acquiring an additional 131 shares during the last quarter. First Interstate Bank grew its holdings in Merck & Co., Inc. by 1.6% in the 4th quarter. First Interstate Bank now owns 8,509 shares of the company’s stock worth $653,000 after acquiring an additional 134 shares during the last quarter. Mckinley Capital Management LLC Delaware grew its holdings in Merck & Co., Inc. by 0.9% in the 4th quarter. Mckinley Capital Management LLC Delaware now owns 14,621 shares of the company’s stock worth $1,121,000 after acquiring an additional 135 shares during the last quarter. Finally, Nicolet Advisory Services LLC grew its holdings in Merck & Co., Inc. by 1.4% in the 3rd quarter. Nicolet Advisory Services LLC now owns 9,590 shares of the company’s stock worth $720,000 after acquiring an additional 137 shares during the last quarter. Institutional investors own 72.88% of the company’s stock.

Shares of NYSE MRK opened at $84.62 on Tuesday. Merck & Co., Inc. has a 1 year low of $70.89 and a 1 year high of $94.92. The stock has a market cap of $213.99 billion, a P/E ratio of 15.14, a price-to-earnings-growth ratio of 1.14 and a beta of 0.36. The firm has a 50-day moving average of $88.64 and a 200 day moving average of $82.08. The company has a debt-to-equity ratio of 0.75, a current ratio of 1.40 and a quick ratio of 1.14.

Merck & Co., Inc. ( NYSE:MRK Get Rating ) last issued its quarterly earnings results on Thursday, April 28th. The company reported $2.14 earnings per share (EPS) for the quarter, beating analysts’ consensus estimates of $1.81 by $0.33. Merck & Co., Inc. had a net margin of 26.27% and a return on equity of 47.86%. The company had revenue of $15.90 billion during the quarter, compared to analysts’ expectations of $14.64 billion. During the same period last year, the company posted $1.40 EPS. Merck & Co., Inc.’s revenue was up 31.6% on a year-over-year basis. Research analysts expect that Merck & Co., Inc. will post 7.32 earnings per share for the current fiscal year.

The company also recently announced a quarterly dividend, which will be paid on Friday, July 8th. Shareholders of record on Wednesday, June 15th will be issued a $0.69 dividend. The ex-dividend date is Tuesday, June 14th. This represents a $2.76 annualized dividend and a yield of 3.26%. Merck & Co., Inc.’s dividend payout ratio (DPR) is presently 49.37%.

A number of equities research analysts have issued reports on the stock. Morgan Stanley cut their price target on shares of Merck & Co., Inc. from $82.00 to $80.00 and set an “equal weight” rating on the stock in a report on Wednesday, April 6th. Barclays raised their price target on shares of Merck & Co., Inc. from $94.00 to $97.00 and gave the stock an “overweight” rating in a report on Tuesday, April 12th. Mizuho assumed coverage on shares of Merck & Co., Inc. in a research note on Friday, April 1st. They set a “buy” rating and a $100.00 target price on the stock. SVB Leerink reaffirmed an “outperform” rating and set a $102.00 target price on shares of Merck & Co., Inc. in a research note on Monday, June 6th. Finally, StockNews.com assumed coverage on shares of Merck & Co., Inc. in a research note on Thursday, March 31st. They set a “strong-buy” rating on the stock. Seven research analysts have rated the stock with a hold rating, seven have given a buy rating and two have issued a strong buy rating to the stock. According to data from MarketBeat.com, the company currently has a consensus rating of “Buy” and an average price target of $91.60.

Merck & Co, Inc operates as a healthcare company worldwide. It operates through two segments, Pharmaceutical and Animal Health. The Pharmaceutical segment offers human health pharmaceutical products in the areas of oncology, hospital acute care, immunology, neuroscience, virology, cardiovascular, and diabetes, as well as vaccine products, such as preventive pediatric, adolescent, and adult vaccines.

