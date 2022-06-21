Magnolia Capital Management Ltd. Has $333,000 Stock Holdings in Visa Inc. (NYSE:V)

Magnolia Capital Management Ltd. decreased its holdings in shares of Visa Inc. (NYSE:V – Get Rating) by 24.1% in the 1st quarter, HoldingsChannel reports. The firm owned 1,500 shares of the credit-card processor’s stock after selling 475 shares during the period. Magnolia Capital Management Ltd.’s holdings in Visa were worth $333,000 as of its most recent filing with the Securities and Exchange Commission (SEC).

Other institutional investors have also made changes to their positions in the company. Outfitter Financial LLC bought a new position in Visa during the 4th quarter worth $27,000. Blue Bell Private Wealth Management LLC bought a new position in Visa during the 4th quarter worth $32,000. Joseph Group Capital Management bought a new position in Visa during the 4th quarter worth $1,429,000. Rise Advisors LLC bought a new position in Visa during the 4th quarter worth $35,000. Finally, Disciplined Investments LLC increased its position in Visa by 500.0% during the 4th quarter. Disciplined Investments LLC now owns 168 shares of the credit-card processor’s stock worth $36,000 after buying an additional 140 shares during the period. 80.77% of the stock is owned by institutional investors and hedge funds.

Visa stock opened at $190.01 on Tuesday. Visa Inc. has a 12-month low of $185.91 and a 12-month high of $252.67. The company has a quick ratio of 1.29, a current ratio of 1.29 and a debt-to-equity ratio of 0.53. The business’s 50-day moving average price is $205.87 and its two-hundred day moving average price is $212.49. The stock has a market cap of $361.26 billion, a PE ratio of 29.88, a P/E/G ratio of 1.62 and a beta of 0.90.

Visa ( NYSE:V Get Rating ) last announced its quarterly earnings results on Tuesday, April 26th. The credit-card processor reported $1.79 EPS for the quarter, beating analysts’ consensus estimates of $1.65 by $0.14. Visa had a return on equity of 42.89% and a net margin of 51.10%. The firm had revenue of $7.19 billion for the quarter, compared to analyst estimates of $6.82 billion. During the same period last year, the firm posted $1.38 earnings per share. The business’s revenue for the quarter was up 25.5% on a year-over-year basis. As a group, analysts expect that Visa Inc. will post 7.16 earnings per share for the current year.

The company also recently declared a quarterly dividend, which was paid on Wednesday, June 1st. Stockholders of record on Friday, May 13th were paid a dividend of $0.375 per share. This represents a $1.50 dividend on an annualized basis and a dividend yield of 0.79%. The ex-dividend date was Thursday, May 12th. Visa’s payout ratio is 23.58%.

V has been the topic of several recent research reports. The Goldman Sachs Group initiated coverage on Visa in a research report on Tuesday, May 17th. They set a “buy” rating and a $282.00 price objective on the stock. Barclays lowered their price objective on Visa from $265.00 to $260.00 and set an “overweight” rating on the stock in a research report on Monday, April 4th. StockNews.com upgraded Visa from a “hold” rating to a “buy” rating in a research report on Thursday, April 28th. Credit Suisse Group raised their price target on Visa from $260.00 to $265.00 and gave the stock an “outperform” rating in a research report on Wednesday, April 27th. Finally, Morgan Stanley raised their price target on Visa from $279.00 to $284.00 in a research report on Wednesday, April 27th. Five analysts have rated the stock with a hold rating and twenty-one have assigned a buy rating to the stock. According to data from MarketBeat, the company presently has an average rating of “Buy” and a consensus target price of $267.44.

In related news, President Ryan Mcinerney sold 6,467 shares of Visa stock in a transaction that occurred on Friday, April 1st. The stock was sold at an average price of $223.65, for a total value of $1,446,344.55. The transaction was disclosed in a document filed with the SEC, which can be accessed through this link. Also, CEO Alfred F. Kelly, Jr. sold 9,000 shares of Visa stock in a transaction that occurred on Thursday, March 31st. The stock was sold at an average price of $223.91, for a total value of $2,015,190.00. The disclosure for this sale can be found here. Insiders have sold 39,933 shares of company stock worth $8,745,055 over the last three months. Insiders own 0.21% of the company’s stock.

Visa Inc operates as a payments technology company worldwide. The company facilitates digital payments among consumers, merchants, financial institutions, businesses, strategic partners, and government entities. It operates VisaNet, a transaction processing network that enables authorization, clearing, and settlement of payment transactions.

