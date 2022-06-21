Marion Wealth Management Acquires 113 Shares of Alphabet Inc. (NASDAQ:GOOGL)

Marion Wealth Management boosted its holdings in Alphabet Inc. (NASDAQ:GOOGL – Get Rating) by 27.2% during the 1st quarter, according to its most recent 13F filing with the Securities and Exchange Commission. The institutional investor owned 528 shares of the information services provider’s stock after acquiring an additional 113 shares during the quarter. Marion Wealth Management’s holdings in Alphabet were worth $1,469,000 at the end of the most recent quarter.

Other hedge funds and other institutional investors have also recently added to or reduced their stakes in the company. Morling Financial Advisors LLC bought a new position in shares of Alphabet during the 4th quarter valued at $29,000. West Bancorporation Inc. bought a new position in Alphabet in the 4th quarter worth $29,000. Wealthgate Family Office LLC bought a new position in Alphabet in the 4th quarter worth $32,000. NS Partners Ltd bought a new position in Alphabet in the 4th quarter worth $41,000. Finally, Schubert & Co bought a new position in Alphabet in the 4th quarter worth $43,000. 41.70% of the stock is currently owned by hedge funds and other institutional investors.

A number of equities analysts recently commented on the company. Jefferies Financial Group decreased their target price on Alphabet from $3,400.00 to $3,100.00 in a report on Tuesday, May 24th. Tigress Financial increased their price target on Alphabet from $3,540.00 to $3,670.00 and gave the stock a “strong-buy” rating in a research note on Friday, March 18th. Evercore ISI cut their price target on Alphabet from $3,500.00 to $3,300.00 and set an “outperform” rating for the company in a research note on Wednesday, April 27th. Credit Suisse Group cut their price target on Alphabet from $3,450.00 to $3,400.00 and set an “outperform” rating for the company in a research note on Wednesday, April 27th. Finally, MKM Partners cut their price target on Alphabet from $3,375.00 to $3,300.00 and set a “buy” rating for the company in a research note on Thursday, April 14th. One research analyst has rated the stock with a hold rating, thirty-four have given a buy rating and one has assigned a strong buy rating to the stock. According to MarketBeat.com, Alphabet has an average rating of “Buy” and a consensus target price of $3,297.86.

Alphabet stock opened at $2,142.87 on Tuesday. The company has a 50 day moving average price of $2,314.28 and a 200-day moving average price of $2,603.59. The company has a debt-to-equity ratio of 0.06, a quick ratio of 2.85 and a current ratio of 2.87. Alphabet Inc. has a fifty-two week low of $2,037.69 and a fifty-two week high of $3,030.93. The company has a market capitalization of $1.41 trillion, a PE ratio of 19.38, a P/E/G ratio of 1.01 and a beta of 1.13.

Alphabet shares are scheduled to split before the market opens on Monday, July 18th. The 20-1 split was announced on Tuesday, February 1st. The newly created shares will be payable to shareholders after the market closes on Friday, July 15th.

Alphabet (NASDAQ:GOOGL – Get Rating) last posted its quarterly earnings results on Tuesday, April 26th. The information services provider reported $24.62 earnings per share for the quarter, missing the consensus estimate of $25.70 by ($1.08). Alphabet had a net margin of 27.57% and a return on equity of 30.18%. The company had revenue of $56.02 billion for the quarter, compared to the consensus estimate of $56.17 billion. During the same period in the prior year, the firm posted $26.29 EPS. On average, analysts forecast that Alphabet Inc. will post 111.86 earnings per share for the current year.

In other Alphabet news, CAO Amie Thuener O’toole sold 42 shares of Alphabet stock in a transaction on Tuesday, May 3rd. The shares were sold at an average price of $2,335.30, for a total value of $98,082.60. Following the transaction, the chief accounting officer now directly owns 1,170 shares of the company’s stock, valued at $2,732,301. The transaction was disclosed in a filing with the Securities & Exchange Commission, which is available through the SEC website. Also, Director Brin Sergey sold 2,639 shares of Alphabet stock in a transaction on Monday, April 11th. The stock was sold at an average price of $2,632.28, for a total transaction of $6,946,586.92. Following the completion of the transaction, the director now directly owns 18,599,842 shares in the company, valued at $48,959,992,099.76. The disclosure for this sale can be found here. Insiders sold 550,357 shares of company stock valued at $21,855,978 in the last three months. 11.44% of the stock is currently owned by insiders.

Alphabet Inc provides various products and platforms in the United States, Europe, the Middle East, Africa, the Asia-Pacific, Canada, and Latin America. It operates through Google Services, Google Cloud, and Other Bets segments. The Google Services segment offers products and services, including ads, Android, Chrome, hardware, Gmail, Google Drive, Google Maps, Google Photos, Google Play, Search, and YouTube.

