Massmutual Trust Co. FSB ADV Boosts Stake in The Procter & Gamble Company (NYSE:PG)

Massmutual Trust Co. FSB ADV raised its holdings in shares of The Procter & Gamble Company (NYSE:PG – Get Rating) by 2.4% in the 1st quarter, according to the company in its most recent disclosure with the Securities & Exchange Commission. The institutional investor owned 263,925 shares of the company’s stock after buying an additional 6,251 shares during the quarter. Procter & Gamble comprises about 1.5% of Massmutual Trust Co. FSB ADV’s holdings, making the stock its 12th largest position. Massmutual Trust Co. FSB ADV’s holdings in Procter & Gamble were worth $40,328,000 at the end of the most recent quarter.

Other institutional investors have also bought and sold shares of the company. Brick & Kyle Associates grew its holdings in Procter & Gamble by 0.4% in the third quarter. Brick & Kyle Associates now owns 14,884 shares of the company’s stock worth $2,098,000 after purchasing an additional 63 shares during the last quarter. Poplar Forest Capital LLC grew its holdings in Procter & Gamble by 0.3% in the fourth quarter. Poplar Forest Capital LLC now owns 25,508 shares of the company’s stock worth $4,173,000 after purchasing an additional 64 shares during the last quarter. Ambassador Advisors LLC grew its holdings in Procter & Gamble by 2.2% in the fourth quarter. Ambassador Advisors LLC now owns 3,033 shares of the company’s stock worth $496,000 after purchasing an additional 65 shares during the last quarter. Kovack Advisors Inc. grew its holdings in Procter & Gamble by 0.3% in the fourth quarter. Kovack Advisors Inc. now owns 19,098 shares of the company’s stock worth $3,124,000 after purchasing an additional 66 shares during the last quarter. Finally, Signature Estate & Investment Advisors LLC grew its holdings in Procter & Gamble by 2.4% in the fourth quarter. Signature Estate & Investment Advisors LLC now owns 2,766 shares of the company’s stock worth $452,000 after purchasing an additional 66 shares during the last quarter. Institutional investors and hedge funds own 63.64% of the company’s stock.

Get Procter & Gamble alerts:

PG opened at $132.36 on Tuesday. The Procter & Gamble Company has a twelve month low of $129.50 and a twelve month high of $165.35. The company has a quick ratio of 0.47, a current ratio of 0.68 and a debt-to-equity ratio of 0.53. The company has a 50-day moving average price of $150.55 and a 200 day moving average price of $154.68. The company has a market cap of $317.57 billion, a PE ratio of 23.10, a price-to-earnings-growth ratio of 3.74 and a beta of 0.40.

Procter & Gamble ( NYSE:PG Get Rating ) last released its quarterly earnings results on Wednesday, April 20th. The company reported $1.33 earnings per share for the quarter, topping the consensus estimate of $1.28 by $0.05. Procter & Gamble had a net margin of 18.33% and a return on equity of 32.39%. The firm had revenue of $19.38 billion during the quarter, compared to the consensus estimate of $18.69 billion. During the same quarter in the prior year, the firm earned $1.26 EPS. The company’s revenue for the quarter was up 7.0% on a year-over-year basis. As a group, sell-side analysts expect that The Procter & Gamble Company will post 5.85 earnings per share for the current year.

The firm also recently disclosed a quarterly dividend, which was paid on Monday, May 16th. Investors of record on Friday, April 22nd were paid a dividend of $0.9133 per share. This represents a $3.65 annualized dividend and a yield of 2.76%. The ex-dividend date was Thursday, April 21st. This is a boost from Procter & Gamble’s previous quarterly dividend of $0.87. Procter & Gamble’s dividend payout ratio is currently 63.70%.

A number of equities research analysts have recently weighed in on the stock. Jefferies Financial Group boosted their price objective on shares of Procter & Gamble from $179.00 to $185.00 in a report on Thursday, April 21st. Credit Suisse Group boosted their price objective on shares of Procter & Gamble from $140.00 to $150.00 and gave the company a “neutral” rating in a report on Thursday, April 21st. Wells Fargo & Company dropped their price objective on shares of Procter & Gamble from $180.00 to $170.00 and set an “overweight” rating on the stock in a report on Wednesday, June 1st. Raymond James upped their price target on shares of Procter & Gamble from $175.00 to $180.00 and gave the company an “outperform” rating in a report on Thursday, April 21st. Finally, StockNews.com raised shares of Procter & Gamble from a “hold” rating to a “buy” rating in a report on Wednesday, May 18th. Six equities research analysts have rated the stock with a hold rating and ten have given a buy rating to the company’s stock. Based on data from MarketBeat.com, the stock has an average rating of “Buy” and a consensus price target of $164.73.

In other news, Chairman David S. Taylor sold 60,000 shares of the stock in a transaction that occurred on Thursday, April 21st. The shares were sold at an average price of $164.52, for a total value of $9,871,200.00. Following the completion of the sale, the chairman now owns 253,933 shares of the company’s stock, valued at approximately $41,777,057.16. The transaction was disclosed in a filing with the SEC, which is accessible through this link. Also, CAO Matthew W. Janzaruk sold 334 shares of the stock in a transaction that occurred on Tuesday, April 26th. The shares were sold at an average price of $162.43, for a total transaction of $54,251.62. Following the completion of the sale, the chief accounting officer now directly owns 1,220 shares of the company’s stock, valued at approximately $198,164.60. The disclosure for this sale can be found here. In the last ninety days, insiders have sold 108,415 shares of company stock valued at $17,777,055. 0.51% of the stock is owned by corporate insiders.

Procter & Gamble Profile (Get Rating)

The Procter & Gamble Company provides branded consumer packaged goods to consumers in North and Latin America, Europe, the Asia Pacific, Greater China, India, the Middle East, and Africa. It operates in five segments: Beauty; Grooming; Health Care; Fabric & Home Care; and Baby, Feminine & Family Care.

See Also

Receive News & Ratings for Procter & Gamble Daily - Enter your email address below to receive a concise daily summary of the latest news and analysts' ratings for Procter & Gamble and related companies with MarketBeat.com's FREE daily email newsletter.