Massmutual Trust Co. FSB ADV Grows Stock Holdings in Morgan Stanley (NYSE:MS)

Massmutual Trust Co. FSB ADV grew its holdings in shares of Morgan Stanley (NYSE:MS – Get Rating) by 0.9% in the 1st quarter, according to the company in its most recent disclosure with the Securities & Exchange Commission. The firm owned 44,185 shares of the financial services provider’s stock after buying an additional 389 shares during the quarter. Massmutual Trust Co. FSB ADV’s holdings in Morgan Stanley were worth $3,862,000 at the end of the most recent quarter.

A number of other institutional investors and hedge funds have also added to or reduced their stakes in the business. Morgan Stanley boosted its stake in shares of Morgan Stanley by 72.5% in the second quarter. Morgan Stanley now owns 126,869 shares of the financial services provider’s stock valued at $11,633,000 after purchasing an additional 53,315 shares during the period. Crake Asset Management LLP boosted its stake in shares of Morgan Stanley by 40.1% in the third quarter. Crake Asset Management LLP now owns 638,135 shares of the financial services provider’s stock valued at $62,097,000 after purchasing an additional 182,600 shares during the period. Tudor Investment Corp Et Al boosted its stake in shares of Morgan Stanley by 240.5% in the third quarter. Tudor Investment Corp Et Al now owns 49,822 shares of the financial services provider’s stock valued at $4,848,000 after purchasing an additional 35,192 shares during the period. Two Sigma Advisers LP purchased a new position in shares of Morgan Stanley in the third quarter valued at $922,000. Finally, National Asset Management Inc. boosted its stake in shares of Morgan Stanley by 2.4% in the third quarter. National Asset Management Inc. now owns 25,512 shares of the financial services provider’s stock valued at $2,473,000 after purchasing an additional 592 shares during the period. Institutional investors own 85.02% of the company’s stock.

NYSE:MS opened at $72.90 on Tuesday. Morgan Stanley has a twelve month low of $72.49 and a twelve month high of $109.73. The company has a current ratio of 0.79, a quick ratio of 0.79 and a debt-to-equity ratio of 2.39. The company has a 50-day moving average of $82.36 and a 200-day moving average of $91.29. The firm has a market cap of $127.52 billion, a price-to-earnings ratio of 9.27, a price-to-earnings-growth ratio of 1.25 and a beta of 1.41.

Morgan Stanley ( NYSE:MS Get Rating ) last posted its quarterly earnings data on Thursday, April 14th. The financial services provider reported $2.06 earnings per share for the quarter, beating the consensus estimate of $1.69 by $0.37. Morgan Stanley had a net margin of 24.21% and a return on equity of 15.15%. The company had revenue of $14.80 billion during the quarter, compared to analyst estimates of $14.16 billion. During the same quarter last year, the firm posted $2.22 EPS. The business’s revenue for the quarter was down 5.8% on a year-over-year basis. On average, research analysts forecast that Morgan Stanley will post 7.31 earnings per share for the current year.

The company also recently disclosed a quarterly dividend, which was paid on Friday, May 13th. Shareholders of record on Friday, April 29th were paid a dividend of $0.70 per share. This represents a $2.80 dividend on an annualized basis and a yield of 3.84%. The ex-dividend date of this dividend was Thursday, April 28th. Morgan Stanley’s dividend payout ratio is presently 35.62%.

Several analysts recently issued reports on the stock. Wells Fargo & Company cut their price target on shares of Morgan Stanley from $104.00 to $94.00 and set an “equal weight” rating on the stock in a report on Monday, April 4th. Piper Sandler cut their price target on shares of Morgan Stanley from $112.00 to $100.00 and set a “neutral” rating on the stock in a report on Tuesday, April 5th. BMO Capital Markets increased their target price on shares of Morgan Stanley from $110.00 to $113.00 and gave the stock an “outperform” rating in a report on Monday, April 18th. StockNews.com began coverage on shares of Morgan Stanley in a report on Thursday, March 31st. They set a “hold” rating on the stock. Finally, The Goldman Sachs Group set a $105.00 target price on shares of Morgan Stanley in a report on Wednesday, April 20th. Eleven equities research analysts have rated the stock with a hold rating and nine have assigned a buy rating to the company’s stock. According to MarketBeat.com, Morgan Stanley presently has a consensus rating of “Hold” and an average target price of $108.50.

In other news, Director Stephen J. Luczo acquired 25,000 shares of Morgan Stanley stock in a transaction on Thursday, May 12th. The stock was bought at an average cost of $79.30 per share, with a total value of $1,982,500.00. Following the completion of the purchase, the director now owns 179,449 shares of the company’s stock, valued at $14,230,305.70. The purchase was disclosed in a filing with the SEC, which is accessible through the SEC website. 0.26% of the stock is currently owned by corporate insiders.

Morgan Stanley, a financial holding company, provides various financial products and services to corporations, governments, financial institutions, and individuals in the Americas, Europe, the Middle East, Africa, and Asia. It operates through Institutional Securities, Wealth Management, and Investment Management segments.

