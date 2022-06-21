Massmutual Trust Co. FSB ADV Has $10.30 Million Stock Position in The Walt Disney Company (NYSE:DIS)

Massmutual Trust Co. FSB ADV grew its stake in shares of The Walt Disney Company (NYSE:DIS – Get Rating) by 49.4% during the 1st quarter, according to its most recent 13F filing with the Securities & Exchange Commission. The fund owned 75,079 shares of the entertainment giant’s stock after purchasing an additional 24,830 shares during the quarter. Massmutual Trust Co. FSB ADV’s holdings in Walt Disney were worth $10,298,000 at the end of the most recent quarter.

Several other large investors also recently bought and sold shares of the business. State Street Corp increased its position in shares of Walt Disney by 1.7% during the 4th quarter. State Street Corp now owns 73,140,194 shares of the entertainment giant’s stock worth $11,328,685,000 after purchasing an additional 1,200,863 shares during the last quarter. Morgan Stanley increased its holdings in shares of Walt Disney by 1.9% during the 2nd quarter. Morgan Stanley now owns 32,666,477 shares of the entertainment giant’s stock worth $5,741,785,000 after acquiring an additional 595,313 shares during the last quarter. Geode Capital Management LLC increased its holdings in shares of Walt Disney by 1.8% during the 4th quarter. Geode Capital Management LLC now owns 28,802,702 shares of the entertainment giant’s stock worth $4,448,175,000 after acquiring an additional 518,125 shares during the last quarter. Norges Bank acquired a new position in shares of Walt Disney during the 4th quarter worth approximately $2,290,736,000. Finally, Loomis Sayles & Co. L P increased its holdings in shares of Walt Disney by 25.1% during the 4th quarter. Loomis Sayles & Co. L P now owns 13,510,534 shares of the entertainment giant’s stock worth $2,092,646,000 after acquiring an additional 2,707,126 shares during the last quarter. 64.17% of the stock is currently owned by hedge funds and other institutional investors.

Shares of DIS stock opened at $94.34 on Tuesday. The company has a quick ratio of 1.01, a current ratio of 1.06 and a debt-to-equity ratio of 0.49. The Walt Disney Company has a twelve month low of $93.10 and a twelve month high of $187.58. The company has a market cap of $171.76 billion, a P/E ratio of 65.06, a P/E/G ratio of 1.10 and a beta of 1.21. The business has a fifty day simple moving average of $110.32 and a 200 day simple moving average of $133.18.

Walt Disney ( NYSE:DIS Get Rating ) last announced its quarterly earnings data on Wednesday, May 11th. The entertainment giant reported $1.08 earnings per share for the quarter, missing the consensus estimate of $1.19 by ($0.11). Walt Disney had a return on equity of 6.87% and a net margin of 3.46%. During the same period in the prior year, the company earned $0.79 EPS. As a group, equities research analysts anticipate that The Walt Disney Company will post 4.03 earnings per share for the current fiscal year.

A number of research analysts recently weighed in on the company. Wells Fargo & Company decreased their target price on Walt Disney from $182.00 to $153.00 in a report on Thursday, May 12th. Deutsche Bank Aktiengesellschaft decreased their target price on Walt Disney from $191.00 to $130.00 in a report on Monday, June 6th. Barclays decreased their target price on Walt Disney from $168.00 to $130.00 in a report on Friday, May 13th. Royal Bank of Canada decreased their price objective on Walt Disney from $210.00 to $176.00 in a report on Thursday, May 12th. Finally, Daiwa Capital Markets decreased their price objective on Walt Disney from $201.00 to $151.00 and set a “buy” rating on the stock in a report on Tuesday, May 24th. One research analyst has rated the stock with a sell rating, five have issued a hold rating and eighteen have given a buy rating to the company’s stock. Based on data from MarketBeat.com, Walt Disney currently has a consensus rating of “Buy” and an average price target of $167.56.

The Walt Disney Company, together with its subsidiaries, operates as an entertainment company worldwide. It operates through two segments, Disney Media and Entertainment Distribution; and Disney Parks, Experiences and Products. The company engages in the film and episodic television content production and distribution activities, as well as operates television broadcast networks under the ABC, Disney, ESPN, Freeform, FX, Fox, National Geographic, and Star brands; and studios that produces motion pictures under the Walt Disney Pictures, Twentieth Century Studios, Marvel, Lucasfilm, Pixar, and Searchlight Pictures banners.

