Massmutual Trust Co. FSB ADV Purchases 4,945 Shares of Meta Platforms, Inc. (NASDAQ:META)

Massmutual Trust Co. FSB ADV raised its position in Meta Platforms, Inc. (NASDAQ:META – Get Rating) by 5.8% during the first quarter, according to its most recent 13F filing with the SEC. The fund owned 90,621 shares of the social networking company’s stock after buying an additional 4,945 shares during the period. Massmutual Trust Co. FSB ADV’s holdings in Meta Platforms were worth $20,150,000 as of its most recent filing with the SEC.

Other institutional investors and hedge funds have also recently made changes to their positions in the company. Autus Asset Management LLC lifted its stake in shares of Meta Platforms by 5.4% in the 4th quarter. Autus Asset Management LLC now owns 643 shares of the social networking company’s stock valued at $217,000 after purchasing an additional 33 shares during the period. Well Done LLC lifted its stake in shares of Meta Platforms by 1.9% in the 4th quarter. Well Done LLC now owns 1,829 shares of the social networking company’s stock valued at $615,000 after purchasing an additional 34 shares during the period. JGP Wealth Management LLC lifted its stake in shares of Meta Platforms by 1.9% in the 4th quarter. JGP Wealth Management LLC now owns 1,903 shares of the social networking company’s stock valued at $617,000 after purchasing an additional 36 shares during the period. Segall Bryant & Hamill LLC lifted its stake in shares of Meta Platforms by 0.8% in the 3rd quarter. Segall Bryant & Hamill LLC now owns 4,993 shares of the social networking company’s stock valued at $1,694,000 after purchasing an additional 40 shares during the period. Finally, TruWealth Advisors LLC lifted its stake in shares of Meta Platforms by 2.8% in the 4th quarter. TruWealth Advisors LLC now owns 1,465 shares of the social networking company’s stock valued at $493,000 after purchasing an additional 40 shares during the period. Hedge funds and other institutional investors own 65.49% of the company’s stock.

In other Meta Platforms news, CAO Susan J.S. Taylor sold 1,420 shares of the business’s stock in a transaction that occurred on Tuesday, May 17th. The shares were sold at an average price of $202.16, for a total transaction of $287,067.20. Following the completion of the transaction, the chief accounting officer now directly owns 1,605 shares in the company, valued at $324,466.80. The sale was disclosed in a document filed with the SEC, which can be accessed through the SEC website. Also, CTO Andrew Bosworth sold 11,718 shares of the business’s stock in a transaction that occurred on Sunday, May 15th. The shares were sold at an average price of $198.62, for a total transaction of $2,327,429.16. Following the transaction, the chief technology officer now owns 11,913 shares of the company’s stock, valued at $2,366,160.06. The disclosure for this sale can be found here. Over the last quarter, insiders sold 45,698 shares of company stock valued at $9,181,081. 13.59% of the stock is owned by company insiders.

A number of research analysts have recently weighed in on the company. UBS Group cut their price target on Meta Platforms from $310.00 to $215.00 and set a “buy” rating on the stock in a research note on Thursday, June 16th. TheStreet downgraded Meta Platforms from a “b-” rating to a “c” rating in a research note on Friday, March 4th. downgraded Meta Platforms from a “buy” rating to a “hold” rating in a research note on Thursday, February 24th. Deutsche Bank Aktiengesellschaft began coverage on Meta Platforms in a research note on Friday, March 11th. They set a “buy” rating and a $265.00 price objective on the stock. Finally, Credit Suisse Group raised their price objective on Meta Platforms to $273.00 in a research note on Thursday, April 28th. One investment analyst has rated the stock with a sell rating, thirteen have given a hold rating, thirty-three have issued a buy rating and one has given a strong buy rating to the company. According to MarketBeat.com, the stock currently has a consensus rating of “Buy” and an average price target of $305.87.

NASDAQ META opened at $163.74 on Tuesday. Meta Platforms, Inc. has a 1-year low of $159.61 and a 1-year high of $384.33. The company has a 50 day moving average of $193.14 and a 200-day moving average of $241.09. The company has a market cap of $443.13 billion, a price-to-earnings ratio of 12.39, a PEG ratio of 1.04 and a beta of 1.37.

Meta Platforms (NASDAQ:META – Get Rating) last released its quarterly earnings results on Wednesday, April 27th. The social networking company reported $2.72 earnings per share for the quarter, beating analysts’ consensus estimates of $2.54 by $0.18. Meta Platforms had a net margin of 31.20% and a return on equity of 28.74%. The company had revenue of $27.91 billion during the quarter, compared to the consensus estimate of $28.21 billion. During the same period in the previous year, the business earned $3.30 earnings per share. Research analysts predict that Meta Platforms, Inc. will post 11.56 earnings per share for the current year.

Meta Platforms, Inc develops products that enable people to connect and share with friends and family through mobile devices, personal computers, virtual reality headsets, wearables, and in-home devices worldwide. It operates in two segments, Family of Apps and Reality Labs. The Family of Apps segment's products include Facebook, which enables people to share, discover, and connect with interests; Instagram, a community for sharing photos, videos, and private messages, as well as feed, stories, reels, video, live, and shops; Messenger, a messaging application for people to connect with friends, family, groups, and businesses across platforms and devices through chat, audio and video calls, and rooms; and WhatsApp, a messaging application that is used by people and businesses to communicate and transact privately.

