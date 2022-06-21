Massmutual Trust Co. FSB ADV Reduces Position in Micron Technology, Inc. (NASDAQ:MU)

Massmutual Trust Co. FSB ADV trimmed its holdings in shares of Micron Technology, Inc. (NASDAQ:MU – Get Rating) by 9.1% during the first quarter, according to the company in its most recent Form 13F filing with the SEC. The fund owned 45,576 shares of the semiconductor manufacturer’s stock after selling 4,567 shares during the quarter. Massmutual Trust Co. FSB ADV’s holdings in Micron Technology were worth $3,550,000 as of its most recent filing with the SEC.

Other hedge funds and other institutional investors have also made changes to their positions in the company. SOA Wealth Advisors LLC. increased its holdings in Micron Technology by 144.9% in the first quarter. SOA Wealth Advisors LLC. now owns 338 shares of the semiconductor manufacturer’s stock valued at $26,000 after buying an additional 200 shares during the last quarter. Concorde Financial Corp acquired a new position in Micron Technology in the fourth quarter valued at approximately $27,000. Selective Wealth Management Inc. acquired a new position in shares of Micron Technology during the fourth quarter worth approximately $28,000. Sterling Investment Advisors Ltd. boosted its position in shares of Micron Technology by 600.0% during the fourth quarter. Sterling Investment Advisors Ltd. now owns 350 shares of the semiconductor manufacturer’s stock worth $33,000 after buying an additional 300 shares during the period. Finally, Vectors Research Management LLC raised its holdings in Micron Technology by 60.3% during the fourth quarter. Vectors Research Management LLC now owns 372 shares of the semiconductor manufacturer’s stock worth $35,000 after purchasing an additional 140 shares in the last quarter. 80.35% of the stock is currently owned by institutional investors and hedge funds.

Get Micron Technology alerts:

Several equities analysts have recently commented on the stock. Citigroup lowered their price target on shares of Micron Technology from $120.00 to $100.00 and set a “neutral” rating on the stock in a report on Monday, June 6th. Piper Sandler cut shares of Micron Technology from a “neutral” rating to an “underweight” rating and decreased their price objective for the stock from $90.00 to $70.00 in a report on Friday, June 3rd. StockNews.com cut shares of Micron Technology from a “strong-buy” rating to a “buy” rating in a report on Tuesday, June 14th. Summit Insights cut shares of Micron Technology from a “buy” rating to a “hold” rating in a report on Sunday, June 12th. Finally, Susquehanna restated a “buy” rating and set a $115.00 price target on shares of Micron Technology in a report on Monday, May 16th. One investment analyst has rated the stock with a sell rating, three have assigned a hold rating, twenty-one have assigned a buy rating and one has issued a strong buy rating to the company’s stock. According to data from MarketBeat.com, Micron Technology currently has a consensus rating of “Buy” and a consensus price target of $113.04.

Shares of MU opened at $55.75 on Tuesday. The firm has a 50-day moving average of $68.69 and a 200-day moving average of $79.39. Micron Technology, Inc. has a one year low of $53.60 and a one year high of $98.45. The company has a market cap of $62.25 billion, a PE ratio of 7.01, a price-to-earnings-growth ratio of 0.19 and a beta of 1.17. The company has a debt-to-equity ratio of 0.15, a current ratio of 3.11 and a quick ratio of 2.33.

Micron Technology (NASDAQ:MU – Get Rating) last announced its quarterly earnings data on Tuesday, March 29th. The semiconductor manufacturer reported $2.05 EPS for the quarter, beating analysts’ consensus estimates of $1.85 by $0.20. The company had revenue of $7.79 billion during the quarter, compared to the consensus estimate of $7.53 billion. Micron Technology had a net margin of 28.95% and a return on equity of 21.15%. The company’s quarterly revenue was up 25.6% on a year-over-year basis. During the same quarter last year, the firm posted $0.90 EPS. Analysts expect that Micron Technology, Inc. will post 9.15 earnings per share for the current year.

The business also recently announced a quarterly dividend, which was paid on Tuesday, April 26th. Investors of record on Monday, April 11th were issued a dividend of $0.10 per share. This represents a $0.40 annualized dividend and a dividend yield of 0.72%. The ex-dividend date was Friday, April 8th. Micron Technology’s payout ratio is 5.03%.

In other Micron Technology news, SVP April S. Arnzen sold 5,600 shares of Micron Technology stock in a transaction dated Thursday, March 24th. The shares were sold at an average price of $76.00, for a total value of $425,600.00. The sale was disclosed in a legal filing with the Securities & Exchange Commission, which is available at the SEC website. 0.32% of the stock is owned by insiders.

Micron Technology Profile (Get Rating)

Micron Technology, Inc designs, manufactures, and sells memory and storage products worldwide. The company operates through four segments: Compute and Networking Business Unit, Mobile Business Unit, Storage Business Unit, and Embedded Business Unit. It provides memory and storage technologies comprises DRAM products, which are dynamic random access memory semiconductor devices with low latency that provide high-speed data retrieval; NAND products that are non-volatile and re-writeable semiconductor storage devices; and NOR memory products, which are non-volatile re-writable semiconductor memory devices that provide fast read speeds under the Micron and Crucial brands, as well as through private labels.

Further Reading

Receive News & Ratings for Micron Technology Daily - Enter your email address below to receive a concise daily summary of the latest news and analysts' ratings for Micron Technology and related companies with MarketBeat.com's FREE daily email newsletter.