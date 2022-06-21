Mastercard Incorporated (NYSE:MA) Holdings Lifted by Arden Trust Co

Arden Trust Co grew its position in Mastercard Incorporated (NYSE:MA – Get Rating) by 4.3% in the 1st quarter, according to the company in its most recent filing with the Securities and Exchange Commission. The fund owned 2,957 shares of the credit services provider’s stock after purchasing an additional 122 shares during the period. Arden Trust Co’s holdings in Mastercard were worth $1,057,000 as of its most recent SEC filing.

A number of other hedge funds and other institutional investors have also recently bought and sold shares of MA. EP Wealth Advisors LLC lifted its position in shares of Mastercard by 7,526.5% in the 3rd quarter. EP Wealth Advisors LLC now owns 280,121 shares of the credit services provider’s stock valued at $1,412,000 after acquiring an additional 276,448 shares in the last quarter. Summit X LLC lifted its position in shares of Mastercard by 3.6% in the 4th quarter. Summit X LLC now owns 19,961 shares of the credit services provider’s stock valued at $7,179,000 after acquiring an additional 692 shares in the last quarter. Blue Bell Private Wealth Management LLC purchased a new stake in shares of Mastercard in the 4th quarter valued at approximately $54,000. Orion Portfolio Solutions LLC lifted its position in shares of Mastercard by 29.3% in the 4th quarter. Orion Portfolio Solutions LLC now owns 31,919 shares of the credit services provider’s stock valued at $11,469,000 after acquiring an additional 7,239 shares in the last quarter. Finally, Whittier Trust Co. lifted its position in shares of Mastercard by 4.8% in the 4th quarter. Whittier Trust Co. now owns 31,822 shares of the credit services provider’s stock valued at $11,434,000 after acquiring an additional 1,447 shares in the last quarter. Hedge funds and other institutional investors own 74.94% of the company’s stock.

NYSE:MA opened at $310.69 on Tuesday. Mastercard Incorporated has a 1 year low of $303.65 and a 1 year high of $399.92. The firm’s fifty day simple moving average is $346.31 and its 200 day simple moving average is $353.57. The company has a current ratio of 1.34, a quick ratio of 1.34 and a debt-to-equity ratio of 1.95. The firm has a market capitalization of $302.19 billion, a PE ratio of 32.33, a PEG ratio of 1.46 and a beta of 1.01.

Mastercard ( NYSE:MA Get Rating ) last posted its earnings results on Thursday, April 28th. The credit services provider reported $2.76 earnings per share (EPS) for the quarter, beating analysts’ consensus estimates of $2.17 by $0.59. Mastercard had a net margin of 47.70% and a return on equity of 133.72%. The business had revenue of $5.17 billion for the quarter, compared to analyst estimates of $4.90 billion. During the same period last year, the business posted $1.74 EPS. Mastercard’s revenue was up 24.4% compared to the same quarter last year. As a group, analysts anticipate that Mastercard Incorporated will post 10.52 EPS for the current fiscal year.

In other Mastercard news, major shareholder Foundation Mastercard sold 106,330 shares of the stock in a transaction on Friday, May 13th. The shares were sold at an average price of $333.03, for a total value of $35,411,079.90. Following the completion of the sale, the insider now directly owns 103,629,316 shares of the company’s stock, valued at approximately $34,511,671,107.48. The sale was disclosed in a legal filing with the SEC, which is available through the SEC website. Also, insider Raj Seshadri sold 7,000 shares of the stock in a transaction on Friday, April 29th. The shares were sold at an average price of $367.68, for a total transaction of $2,573,760.00. Following the completion of the sale, the insider now directly owns 10,439 shares of the company’s stock, valued at $3,838,211.52. The disclosure for this sale can be found here. Insiders sold a total of 327,543 shares of company stock worth $108,482,025 over the last quarter. 0.33% of the stock is currently owned by company insiders.

MA has been the subject of a number of research analyst reports. JPMorgan Chase & Co. increased their target price on shares of Mastercard from $400.00 to $430.00 in a research report on Friday, April 29th. StockNews.com initiated coverage on shares of Mastercard in a research report on Thursday, March 31st. They issued a “hold” rating for the company. The Goldman Sachs Group initiated coverage on shares of Mastercard in a research report on Tuesday, May 17th. They issued a “buy” rating and a $460.00 target price for the company. BMO Capital Markets cut their target price on shares of Mastercard from $412.00 to $402.00 in a research report on Friday, April 29th. Finally, Morgan Stanley cut their target price on shares of Mastercard from $449.00 to $442.00 and set an “overweight” rating for the company in a research report on Thursday, April 21st. One equities research analyst has rated the stock with a sell rating, two have given a hold rating and fourteen have issued a buy rating to the company. Based on data from MarketBeat.com, Mastercard has a consensus rating of “Buy” and a consensus price target of $422.94.

Mastercard Incorporated, a technology company, provides transaction processing and other payment-related products and services in the United States and internationally. It facilitates the processing of payment transactions, including authorization, clearing, and settlement, as well as delivers other payment-related products and services.

