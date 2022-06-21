Medtronic plc (MDT) To Go Ex-Dividend on June 23rd

Medtronic plc (NYSE:MDT – Get Rating) declared a quarterly dividend on Wednesday, May 25th, Zacks reports. Stockholders of record on Friday, June 24th will be paid a dividend of 0.68 per share by the medical technology company on Friday, July 15th. This represents a $2.72 annualized dividend and a dividend yield of 3.08%. The ex-dividend date of this dividend is Thursday, June 23rd. This is a positive change from Medtronic’s previous quarterly dividend of $0.63.

Medtronic has increased its dividend payment by an average of 8.0% annually over the last three years and has increased its dividend every year for the last 46 years. Medtronic has a dividend payout ratio of 48.8% indicating that its dividend is sufficiently covered by earnings. Equities analysts expect Medtronic to earn $6.03 per share next year, which means the company should continue to be able to cover its $2.72 annual dividend with an expected future payout ratio of 45.1%.

Get Medtronic alerts:

Shares of NYSE:MDT opened at $88.22 on Tuesday. Medtronic has a 1-year low of $86.95 and a 1-year high of $135.89. The company has a debt-to-equity ratio of 0.39, a current ratio of 1.86 and a quick ratio of 1.49. The business has a fifty day moving average price of $101.59 and a 200-day moving average price of $104.60. The company has a market capitalization of $118.35 billion, a PE ratio of 23.65, a PEG ratio of 2.26 and a beta of 0.74.

Medtronic ( NYSE:MDT Get Rating ) last released its quarterly earnings data on Thursday, May 26th. The medical technology company reported $1.52 EPS for the quarter, missing the consensus estimate of $1.56 by ($0.04). Medtronic had a return on equity of 14.50% and a net margin of 15.90%. The business had revenue of $8.09 billion during the quarter, compared to the consensus estimate of $8.43 billion. During the same quarter in the previous year, the business posted $1.50 earnings per share. Medtronic’s quarterly revenue was down 1.2% compared to the same quarter last year. On average, sell-side analysts anticipate that Medtronic will post 5.56 earnings per share for the current fiscal year.

A number of hedge funds and other institutional investors have recently bought and sold shares of MDT. Salem Investment Counselors Inc. increased its stake in Medtronic by 5.4% in the 4th quarter. Salem Investment Counselors Inc. now owns 2,100 shares of the medical technology company’s stock worth $217,000 after acquiring an additional 107 shares during the last quarter. Center for Financial Planning Inc. increased its stake in Medtronic by 5.1% in the 3rd quarter. Center for Financial Planning Inc. now owns 3,013 shares of the medical technology company’s stock worth $378,000 after acquiring an additional 146 shares during the last quarter. Bank Julius Baer & Co. Ltd Zurich increased its stake in Medtronic by 111.0% in the 4th quarter. Bank Julius Baer & Co. Ltd Zurich now owns 422 shares of the medical technology company’s stock worth $44,000 after acquiring an additional 222 shares during the last quarter. MAS Advisors LLC increased its stake in Medtronic by 10.3% in the 1st quarter. MAS Advisors LLC now owns 2,388 shares of the medical technology company’s stock worth $266,000 after acquiring an additional 223 shares during the last quarter. Finally, Paradigm Financial Partners LLC increased its position in shares of Medtronic by 12.4% during the 4th quarter. Paradigm Financial Partners LLC now owns 2,028 shares of the medical technology company’s stock valued at $210,000 after purchasing an additional 224 shares during the last quarter. 80.23% of the stock is currently owned by institutional investors.

Several research firms recently commented on MDT. Royal Bank of Canada reduced their price objective on Medtronic from $135.00 to $122.00 in a report on Friday, May 27th. Needham & Company LLC cut Medtronic from a “buy” rating to a “hold” rating in a research report on Friday, May 27th. Truist Financial dropped their target price on Medtronic from $121.00 to $111.00 and set a “hold” rating on the stock in a research report on Friday, May 27th. Raymond James dropped their target price on Medtronic from $116.00 to $109.00 in a research report on Tuesday, May 31st. Finally, Morgan Stanley dropped their target price on Medtronic from $115.00 to $114.00 and set an “equal weight” rating on the stock in a research report on Tuesday, June 7th. Ten analysts have rated the stock with a hold rating and twelve have issued a buy rating to the company. Based on data from MarketBeat, the company has a consensus rating of “Buy” and an average target price of $121.55.

Medtronic Company Profile (Get Rating)

Medtronic plc develops, manufactures, distributes, and sells device-based medical therapies to hospitals, physicians, clinicians, and patients worldwide. It operates through four segments: Cardiovascular Portfolio, Neuroscience Portfolio, Medical Surgical Portfolio, and Diabetes Operating Unit. The Cardiovascular Portfolio segment offers implantable cardiac pacemakers, cardioverter defibrillators, and cardiac resynchronization therapy devices; AF ablation products; insertable cardiac monitor systems; mechanical circulatory support; TYRX products; and remote monitoring and patient-centered software.

Featured Articles

Receive News & Ratings for Medtronic Daily - Enter your email address below to receive a concise daily summary of the latest news and analysts' ratings for Medtronic and related companies with MarketBeat.com's FREE daily email newsletter.