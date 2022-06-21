Merck & Co., Inc. (NYSE:MRK) Shares Purchased by Nordea Investment Management AB

Nordea Investment Management AB lifted its position in Merck & Co., Inc. (NYSE:MRK – Get Rating) by 0.9% in the first quarter, according to its most recent Form 13F filing with the Securities and Exchange Commission. The fund owned 12,250,200 shares of the company’s stock after buying an additional 109,098 shares during the quarter. Merck & Co., Inc. comprises approximately 1.3% of Nordea Investment Management AB’s holdings, making the stock its 9th largest position. Nordea Investment Management AB owned 0.48% of Merck & Co., Inc. worth $1,018,482,000 at the end of the most recent reporting period.

A number of other large investors also recently added to or reduced their stakes in the stock. Wiley BROS. Aintree Capital LLC raised its stake in Merck & Co., Inc. by 100.0% during the 1st quarter. Wiley BROS. Aintree Capital LLC now owns 8,484 shares of the company’s stock valued at $696,000 after purchasing an additional 4,241 shares during the last quarter. Iron Horse Wealth Management LLC raised its stake in Merck & Co., Inc. by 416.0% during the 1st quarter. Iron Horse Wealth Management LLC now owns 547 shares of the company’s stock valued at $45,000 after purchasing an additional 441 shares during the last quarter. Acropolis Investment Management LLC raised its stake in Merck & Co., Inc. by 13.5% during the 1st quarter. Acropolis Investment Management LLC now owns 15,172 shares of the company’s stock valued at $1,245,000 after purchasing an additional 1,803 shares during the last quarter. Northwest Quadrant Wealth Management LLC raised its stake in Merck & Co., Inc. by 6.3% during the 1st quarter. Northwest Quadrant Wealth Management LLC now owns 3,555 shares of the company’s stock valued at $297,000 after purchasing an additional 212 shares during the last quarter. Finally, First National Bank of South Miami increased its holdings in Merck & Co., Inc. by 6.2% in the 1st quarter. First National Bank of South Miami now owns 3,743 shares of the company’s stock valued at $307,000 after buying an additional 219 shares during the period. Hedge funds and other institutional investors own 72.88% of the company’s stock.

Get Merck & Co. Inc. alerts:

Shares of NYSE:MRK opened at $84.62 on Tuesday. Merck & Co., Inc. has a 12 month low of $70.89 and a 12 month high of $94.92. The company’s 50-day moving average price is $88.64 and its two-hundred day moving average price is $82.08. The company has a quick ratio of 1.14, a current ratio of 1.40 and a debt-to-equity ratio of 0.75. The firm has a market cap of $213.99 billion, a P/E ratio of 15.14, a P/E/G ratio of 1.14 and a beta of 0.36.

Merck & Co., Inc. ( NYSE:MRK Get Rating ) last released its earnings results on Thursday, April 28th. The company reported $2.14 earnings per share (EPS) for the quarter, beating analysts’ consensus estimates of $1.81 by $0.33. Merck & Co., Inc. had a net margin of 26.27% and a return on equity of 47.86%. The company had revenue of $15.90 billion for the quarter, compared to the consensus estimate of $14.64 billion. During the same period in the prior year, the company posted $1.40 EPS. The company’s revenue was up 31.6% compared to the same quarter last year. As a group, equities analysts predict that Merck & Co., Inc. will post 7.32 earnings per share for the current fiscal year.

The firm also recently announced a quarterly dividend, which will be paid on Friday, July 8th. Shareholders of record on Wednesday, June 15th will be given a dividend of $0.69 per share. The ex-dividend date of this dividend is Tuesday, June 14th. This represents a $2.76 dividend on an annualized basis and a yield of 3.26%. Merck & Co., Inc.’s payout ratio is presently 49.37%.

Several brokerages have issued reports on MRK. SVB Leerink reissued an “outperform” rating and issued a $102.00 price target on shares of Merck & Co., Inc. in a report on Monday, June 6th. Barclays boosted their price target on shares of Merck & Co., Inc. from $94.00 to $97.00 and gave the company an “overweight” rating in a report on Tuesday, April 12th. Mizuho began coverage on shares of Merck & Co., Inc. in a report on Friday, April 1st. They issued a “buy” rating and a $100.00 price target on the stock. StockNews.com assumed coverage on shares of Merck & Co., Inc. in a report on Thursday, March 31st. They issued a “strong-buy” rating on the stock. Finally, Morgan Stanley lowered their target price on shares of Merck & Co., Inc. from $82.00 to $80.00 and set an “equal weight” rating on the stock in a report on Wednesday, April 6th. Seven research analysts have rated the stock with a hold rating, seven have issued a buy rating and two have assigned a strong buy rating to the company’s stock. According to data from MarketBeat, the company has an average rating of “Buy” and a consensus target price of $91.60.

Merck & Co., Inc. Profile (Get Rating)

Merck & Co, Inc operates as a healthcare company worldwide. It operates through two segments, Pharmaceutical and Animal Health. The Pharmaceutical segment offers human health pharmaceutical products in the areas of oncology, hospital acute care, immunology, neuroscience, virology, cardiovascular, and diabetes, as well as vaccine products, such as preventive pediatric, adolescent, and adult vaccines.

See Also

Want to see what other hedge funds are holding MRK? Visit HoldingsChannel.com to get the latest 13F filings and insider trades for Merck & Co., Inc. (NYSE:MRK – Get Rating).

Receive News & Ratings for Merck & Co. Inc. Daily - Enter your email address below to receive a concise daily summary of the latest news and analysts' ratings for Merck & Co. Inc. and related companies with MarketBeat.com's FREE daily email newsletter.