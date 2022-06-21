Merck & Co., Inc. (NYSE:MRK) Stake Increased by Atalanta Sosnoff Capital LLC

Atalanta Sosnoff Capital LLC grew its stake in shares of Merck & Co., Inc. (NYSE:MRK – Get Rating) by 30.2% during the 1st quarter, according to the company in its most recent 13F filing with the SEC. The institutional investor owned 1,153,588 shares of the company’s stock after buying an additional 267,853 shares during the quarter. Merck & Co., Inc. accounts for 2.2% of Atalanta Sosnoff Capital LLC’s investment portfolio, making the stock its 8th biggest position. Atalanta Sosnoff Capital LLC’s holdings in Merck & Co., Inc. were worth $94,652,000 as of its most recent filing with the SEC.

Other institutional investors also recently bought and sold shares of the company. Financial Avengers Inc. raised its position in shares of Merck & Co., Inc. by 115.8% during the 4th quarter. Financial Avengers Inc. now owns 328 shares of the company’s stock valued at $25,000 after buying an additional 176 shares in the last quarter. Front Row Advisors LLC raised its position in Merck & Co., Inc. by 89.4% in the 4th quarter. Front Row Advisors LLC now owns 339 shares of the company’s stock worth $26,000 after purchasing an additional 160 shares during the period. Okabena Investment Services Inc. purchased a new position in Merck & Co., Inc. in the 4th quarter worth $27,000. Moisand Fitzgerald Tamayo LLC raised its position in Merck & Co., Inc. by 78.0% in the 4th quarter. Moisand Fitzgerald Tamayo LLC now owns 356 shares of the company’s stock worth $27,000 after purchasing an additional 156 shares during the period. Finally, Western Pacific Wealth Management LP purchased a new position in Merck & Co., Inc. in the 4th quarter worth $29,000. Hedge funds and other institutional investors own 72.88% of the company’s stock.

Shares of MRK opened at $84.62 on Tuesday. Merck & Co., Inc. has a 1-year low of $70.89 and a 1-year high of $94.92. The company has a current ratio of 1.40, a quick ratio of 1.14 and a debt-to-equity ratio of 0.75. The firm’s 50-day moving average price is $88.64 and its 200-day moving average price is $82.08. The firm has a market capitalization of $213.99 billion, a price-to-earnings ratio of 15.14, a PEG ratio of 1.14 and a beta of 0.36.

Merck & Co., Inc. ( NYSE:MRK Get Rating ) last posted its quarterly earnings data on Thursday, April 28th. The company reported $2.14 EPS for the quarter, topping the consensus estimate of $1.81 by $0.33. Merck & Co., Inc. had a net margin of 26.27% and a return on equity of 47.86%. The business had revenue of $15.90 billion for the quarter, compared to analyst estimates of $14.64 billion. During the same quarter in the previous year, the firm posted $1.40 earnings per share. Merck & Co., Inc.’s quarterly revenue was up 31.6% on a year-over-year basis. On average, research analysts forecast that Merck & Co., Inc. will post 7.32 EPS for the current fiscal year.

The firm also recently disclosed a quarterly dividend, which will be paid on Friday, July 8th. Investors of record on Wednesday, June 15th will be paid a dividend of $0.69 per share. This represents a $2.76 annualized dividend and a yield of 3.26%. The ex-dividend date is Tuesday, June 14th. Merck & Co., Inc.’s payout ratio is currently 49.37%.

A number of equities analysts recently commented on MRK shares. Mizuho started coverage on shares of Merck & Co., Inc. in a research report on Friday, April 1st. They issued a “buy” rating and a $100.00 target price on the stock. StockNews.com assumed coverage on shares of Merck & Co., Inc. in a research report on Thursday, March 31st. They issued a “strong-buy” rating on the stock. Morgan Stanley cut their price target on shares of Merck & Co., Inc. from $82.00 to $80.00 and set an “equal weight” rating on the stock in a report on Wednesday, April 6th. Barclays raised their price target on shares of Merck & Co., Inc. from $94.00 to $97.00 and gave the stock an “overweight” rating in a report on Tuesday, April 12th. Finally, SVB Leerink reissued an “outperform” rating and issued a $102.00 price target on shares of Merck & Co., Inc. in a report on Monday, June 6th. Seven investment analysts have rated the stock with a hold rating, seven have assigned a buy rating and two have given a strong buy rating to the company. Based on data from MarketBeat.com, the stock presently has an average rating of “Buy” and an average target price of $91.60.

Merck & Co, Inc operates as a healthcare company worldwide. It operates through two segments, Pharmaceutical and Animal Health. The Pharmaceutical segment offers human health pharmaceutical products in the areas of oncology, hospital acute care, immunology, neuroscience, virology, cardiovascular, and diabetes, as well as vaccine products, such as preventive pediatric, adolescent, and adult vaccines.

