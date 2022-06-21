Meta Platforms, Inc. (NASDAQ:META) Shares Acquired by Lynch & Associates IN

Lynch & Associates IN increased its position in Meta Platforms, Inc. (NASDAQ:META – Get Rating) by 4.5% during the first quarter, according to the company in its most recent 13F filing with the Securities & Exchange Commission. The firm owned 8,617 shares of the social networking company’s stock after acquiring an additional 374 shares during the period. Lynch & Associates IN’s holdings in Meta Platforms were worth $1,916,000 at the end of the most recent reporting period.

Several other hedge funds have also recently added to or reduced their stakes in META. OLD Mission Capital LLC acquired a new position in Meta Platforms during the 3rd quarter valued at about $251,000. New World Advisors LLC increased its stake in Meta Platforms by 170.8% during the 3rd quarter. New World Advisors LLC now owns 2,248 shares of the social networking company’s stock valued at $730,000 after buying an additional 1,418 shares during the period. Dark Forest Capital Management LP increased its stake in Meta Platforms by 37.5% during the 3rd quarter. Dark Forest Capital Management LP now owns 242 shares of the social networking company’s stock valued at $82,000 after buying an additional 66 shares during the period. Crake Asset Management LLP increased its stake in Meta Platforms by 44.2% during the 3rd quarter. Crake Asset Management LLP now owns 699,352 shares of the social networking company’s stock valued at $237,353,000 after buying an additional 214,300 shares during the period. Finally, Twinbeech Capital LP acquired a new position in Meta Platforms during the 3rd quarter valued at about $818,000. 65.49% of the stock is currently owned by institutional investors and hedge funds.

In other Meta Platforms news, CTO Andrew Bosworth sold 11,718 shares of Meta Platforms stock in a transaction on Sunday, May 15th. The shares were sold at an average price of $198.62, for a total transaction of $2,327,429.16. Following the sale, the chief technology officer now owns 11,913 shares in the company, valued at $2,366,160.06. The transaction was disclosed in a filing with the Securities & Exchange Commission, which can be accessed through this link. Also, insider Jennifer Newstead sold 311 shares of Meta Platforms stock in a transaction on Tuesday, May 10th. The stock was sold at an average price of $199.60, for a total transaction of $62,075.60. Following the sale, the insider now owns 12,187 shares in the company, valued at approximately $2,432,525.20. The disclosure for this sale can be found here. In the last 90 days, insiders sold 45,698 shares of company stock worth $9,181,081. 13.59% of the stock is currently owned by corporate insiders.

NASDAQ:META opened at $163.74 on Tuesday. Meta Platforms, Inc. has a 12 month low of $159.61 and a 12 month high of $384.33. The firm has a market cap of $443.13 billion, a price-to-earnings ratio of 12.39, a P/E/G ratio of 1.04 and a beta of 1.37. The company’s 50 day moving average is $193.14 and its 200-day moving average is $241.09.

Meta Platforms (NASDAQ:META – Get Rating) last released its quarterly earnings results on Wednesday, April 27th. The social networking company reported $2.72 EPS for the quarter, beating analysts’ consensus estimates of $2.54 by $0.18. The company had revenue of $27.91 billion for the quarter, compared to analyst estimates of $28.21 billion. Meta Platforms had a net margin of 31.20% and a return on equity of 28.74%. During the same quarter last year, the firm posted $3.30 earnings per share. As a group, research analysts expect that Meta Platforms, Inc. will post 11.56 EPS for the current fiscal year.

Several research firms have commented on META. The Goldman Sachs Group lowered their target price on shares of Meta Platforms from $300.00 to $290.00 and set a “buy” rating on the stock in a research note on Thursday, June 9th. MKM Partners lowered their target price on shares of Meta Platforms from $315.00 to $295.00 in a research note on Thursday, April 28th. BMO Capital Markets lowered their target price on shares of Meta Platforms from $290.00 to $225.00 in a research note on Friday, April 22nd. Raymond James reduced their price objective on shares of Meta Platforms from $340.00 to $290.00 in a research report on Thursday, April 28th. Finally, TheStreet lowered shares of Meta Platforms from a “b-” rating to a “c” rating in a research report on Friday, March 4th. One equities research analyst has rated the stock with a sell rating, thirteen have issued a hold rating, thirty-three have issued a buy rating and one has assigned a strong buy rating to the stock. According to data from MarketBeat, the stock has an average rating of “Buy” and a consensus price target of $305.87.

Meta Platforms, Inc develops products that enable people to connect and share with friends and family through mobile devices, personal computers, virtual reality headsets, wearables, and in-home devices worldwide. It operates in two segments, Family of Apps and Reality Labs. The Family of Apps segment's products include Facebook, which enables people to share, discover, and connect with interests; Instagram, a community for sharing photos, videos, and private messages, as well as feed, stories, reels, video, live, and shops; Messenger, a messaging application for people to connect with friends, family, groups, and businesses across platforms and devices through chat, audio and video calls, and rooms; and WhatsApp, a messaging application that is used by people and businesses to communicate and transact privately.

