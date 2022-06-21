Meta Platforms, Inc. (NASDAQ:META) Shares Purchased by Beacon Financial Group

Beacon Financial Group boosted its stake in Meta Platforms, Inc. (NASDAQ:META – Get Rating) by 5.4% during the 1st quarter, Holdings Channel reports. The institutional investor owned 11,834 shares of the social networking company’s stock after acquiring an additional 608 shares during the period. Beacon Financial Group’s holdings in Meta Platforms were worth $2,661,000 at the end of the most recent quarter.

Other institutional investors and hedge funds also recently modified their holdings of the company. Barnett & Company Inc. raised its holdings in Meta Platforms by 105.0% in the 4th quarter. Barnett & Company Inc. now owns 82 shares of the social networking company’s stock valued at $28,000 after buying an additional 42 shares during the period. Rise Advisors LLC purchased a new stake in Meta Platforms in the 4th quarter valued at about $28,000. Comprehensive Financial Consultants Institutional Inc. purchased a new stake in Meta Platforms in the 4th quarter valued at about $31,000. Advocacy Wealth Management Services LLC raised its holdings in Meta Platforms by 65.9% in the 1st quarter. Advocacy Wealth Management Services LLC now owns 151 shares of the social networking company’s stock valued at $34,000 after buying an additional 60 shares during the period. Finally, Evolution Advisers Inc. purchased a new stake in Meta Platforms in the 4th quarter valued at about $48,000. Hedge funds and other institutional investors own 65.49% of the company’s stock.

In other news, insider Nicholas Clegg sold 6,425 shares of Meta Platforms stock in a transaction that occurred on Tuesday, May 17th. The shares were sold at an average price of $202.16, for a total transaction of $1,298,878.00. Following the completion of the sale, the insider now directly owns 9,596 shares in the company, valued at approximately $1,939,927.36. The transaction was disclosed in a legal filing with the SEC, which is available through this hyperlink. Also, CAO Susan J.S. Taylor sold 1,420 shares of Meta Platforms stock in a transaction that occurred on Tuesday, May 17th. The shares were sold at an average price of $202.16, for a total transaction of $287,067.20. Following the sale, the chief accounting officer now owns 1,605 shares of the company’s stock, valued at $324,466.80. The disclosure for this sale can be found here. Over the last quarter, insiders have sold 45,698 shares of company stock valued at $9,181,081. Insiders own 13.59% of the company’s stock.

Shares of META opened at $163.74 on Tuesday. Meta Platforms, Inc. has a twelve month low of $159.61 and a twelve month high of $384.33. The stock’s 50 day moving average is $193.14 and its two-hundred day moving average is $241.09. The firm has a market capitalization of $443.13 billion, a PE ratio of 12.39, a P/E/G ratio of 1.04 and a beta of 1.37.

Meta Platforms (NASDAQ:META – Get Rating) last announced its quarterly earnings data on Wednesday, April 27th. The social networking company reported $2.72 earnings per share for the quarter, beating analysts’ consensus estimates of $2.54 by $0.18. Meta Platforms had a return on equity of 28.74% and a net margin of 31.20%. The company had revenue of $27.91 billion for the quarter, compared to analyst estimates of $28.21 billion. During the same quarter in the previous year, the company earned $3.30 EPS. On average, equities analysts predict that Meta Platforms, Inc. will post 11.56 EPS for the current fiscal year.

A number of brokerages have issued reports on META. Citigroup upgraded shares of Meta Platforms from a “neutral” rating to a “buy” rating and boosted their price target for the stock from $258.00 to $300.00 in a research note on Wednesday, April 20th. JMP Securities cut their price target on shares of Meta Platforms from $350.00 to $265.00 and set a “market outperform” rating on the stock in a research note on Tuesday, April 19th. Mizuho cut their price target on shares of Meta Platforms from $425.00 to $325.00 and set a “buy” rating on the stock in a research note on Monday, April 25th. BMO Capital Markets cut their price target on shares of Meta Platforms from $290.00 to $225.00 in a research note on Friday, April 22nd. Finally, Deutsche Bank Aktiengesellschaft began coverage on shares of Meta Platforms in a research note on Friday, March 11th. They set a “buy” rating and a $265.00 price target on the stock. One equities research analyst has rated the stock with a sell rating, thirteen have issued a hold rating, thirty-three have given a buy rating and one has assigned a strong buy rating to the company. According to data from MarketBeat, the stock currently has an average rating of “Buy” and an average target price of $305.87.

Meta Platforms, Inc develops products that enable people to connect and share with friends and family through mobile devices, personal computers, virtual reality headsets, wearables, and in-home devices worldwide. It operates in two segments, Family of Apps and Reality Labs. The Family of Apps segment's products include Facebook, which enables people to share, discover, and connect with interests; Instagram, a community for sharing photos, videos, and private messages, as well as feed, stories, reels, video, live, and shops; Messenger, a messaging application for people to connect with friends, family, groups, and businesses across platforms and devices through chat, audio and video calls, and rooms; and WhatsApp, a messaging application that is used by people and businesses to communicate and transact privately.

