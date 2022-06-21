Monterey Private Wealth Inc. Has $639,000 Stock Position in Verizon Communications Inc. (NYSE:VZ)

Monterey Private Wealth Inc. grew its stake in shares of Verizon Communications Inc. (NYSE:VZ – Get Rating) by 13.8% during the first quarter, according to the company in its most recent disclosure with the Securities and Exchange Commission. The fund owned 12,390 shares of the cell phone carrier’s stock after buying an additional 1,507 shares during the period. Monterey Private Wealth Inc.’s holdings in Verizon Communications were worth $639,000 as of its most recent filing with the Securities and Exchange Commission.

A number of other institutional investors and hedge funds also recently modified their holdings of the business. McLean Asset Management Corp boosted its holdings in Verizon Communications by 4.4% during the first quarter. McLean Asset Management Corp now owns 8,056 shares of the cell phone carrier’s stock worth $410,000 after buying an additional 337 shares during the last quarter. Fieldpoint Private Securities LLC boosted its holdings in Verizon Communications by 9.5% during the first quarter. Fieldpoint Private Securities LLC now owns 19,235 shares of the cell phone carrier’s stock worth $980,000 after buying an additional 1,671 shares during the last quarter. SOA Wealth Advisors LLC. boosted its holdings in Verizon Communications by 172.8% during the first quarter. SOA Wealth Advisors LLC. now owns 33,233 shares of the cell phone carrier’s stock worth $1,692,000 after buying an additional 21,053 shares during the last quarter. AAFMAA Wealth Management & Trust LLC boosted its holdings in Verizon Communications by 10.0% during the first quarter. AAFMAA Wealth Management & Trust LLC now owns 9,280 shares of the cell phone carrier’s stock worth $473,000 after buying an additional 843 shares during the last quarter. Finally, Bath Savings Trust Co boosted its holdings in Verizon Communications by 5.3% during the first quarter. Bath Savings Trust Co now owns 100,693 shares of the cell phone carrier’s stock worth $5,129,000 after buying an additional 5,089 shares during the last quarter. Hedge funds and other institutional investors own 63.78% of the company’s stock.

In related news, CEO Tami A. Erwin sold 23,647 shares of the company’s stock in a transaction on Tuesday, April 26th. The stock was sold at an average price of $49.77, for a total transaction of $1,176,911.19. Following the completion of the sale, the chief executive officer now directly owns 21,817 shares in the company, valued at approximately $1,085,832.09. The sale was disclosed in a filing with the SEC, which is available through this link. Also, EVP Craig L. Silliman sold 1,558 shares of the company’s stock in a transaction dated Friday, June 3rd. The stock was sold at an average price of $50.94, for a total value of $79,364.52. Following the completion of the transaction, the executive vice president now directly owns 34,961 shares of the company’s stock, valued at approximately $1,780,913.34. The disclosure for this sale can be found here. Over the last quarter, insiders have sold 28,321 shares of company stock valued at $1,415,192. Corporate insiders own 0.02% of the company’s stock.

NYSE:VZ opened at $49.03 on Tuesday. The company has a quick ratio of 0.69, a current ratio of 0.76 and a debt-to-equity ratio of 1.64. The firm has a market capitalization of $205.91 billion, a price-to-earnings ratio of 9.52, a price-to-earnings-growth ratio of 2.52 and a beta of 0.41. Verizon Communications Inc. has a twelve month low of $45.55 and a twelve month high of $56.85. The stock’s 50 day moving average price is $50.24 and its two-hundred day moving average price is $51.84.

Verizon Communications (NYSE:VZ – Get Rating) last posted its earnings results on Friday, April 22nd. The cell phone carrier reported $1.35 earnings per share for the quarter, hitting analysts’ consensus estimates of $1.35. The business had revenue of $33.60 billion for the quarter, compared to analyst estimates of $33.61 billion. Verizon Communications had a return on equity of 28.15% and a net margin of 15.93%. The firm’s revenue was up 2.2% compared to the same quarter last year. During the same period in the previous year, the firm earned $1.31 EPS. As a group, analysts anticipate that Verizon Communications Inc. will post 5.4 earnings per share for the current year.

The business also recently announced a quarterly dividend, which will be paid on Monday, August 1st. Stockholders of record on Friday, July 8th will be given a dividend of $0.64 per share. The ex-dividend date of this dividend is Thursday, July 7th. This represents a $2.56 dividend on an annualized basis and a dividend yield of 5.22%. Verizon Communications’s payout ratio is 49.71%.

Several equities analysts have recently weighed in on the company. Wolfe Research cut their price objective on Verizon Communications from $60.00 to $51.00 and set a “peer perform” rating on the stock in a report on Thursday, June 2nd. DZ Bank cut Verizon Communications from a “hold” rating to a “sell” rating and set a $44.00 price objective on the stock. in a report on Friday, April 29th. StockNews.com upgraded Verizon Communications from a “hold” rating to a “buy” rating in a report on Thursday, May 12th. William Blair reiterated a “market perform” rating on shares of Verizon Communications in a report on Monday, April 25th. Finally, The Goldman Sachs Group cut Verizon Communications from a “buy” rating to a “neutral” rating and cut their price objective for the company from $61.00 to $55.00 in a report on Monday, April 25th. Two investment analysts have rated the stock with a sell rating, eleven have assigned a hold rating and four have assigned a buy rating to the company’s stock. According to MarketBeat, the stock currently has an average rating of “Hold” and an average target price of $57.20.

Verizon Communications Inc, through its subsidiaries, offers communications, technology, information, and entertainment products and services to consumers, businesses, and governmental entities worldwide. Its Consumer segment provides postpaid and prepaid service plans; internet access on notebook computers and tablets; wireless equipment, including smartphones and other handsets; and wireless-enabled internet devices, such as tablets, and other wireless-enabled connected devices comprising smart watches.

