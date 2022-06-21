Monterey Private Wealth Inc. Sells 212 Shares of Chevron Co. (NYSE:CVX)

Monterey Private Wealth Inc. cut its stake in Chevron Co. (NYSE:CVX – Get Rating) by 3.5% during the first quarter, according to the company in its most recent Form 13F filing with the Securities and Exchange Commission. The fund owned 5,849 shares of the oil and gas company’s stock after selling 212 shares during the period. Monterey Private Wealth Inc.’s holdings in Chevron were worth $968,000 at the end of the most recent quarter.

Several other hedge funds and other institutional investors also recently bought and sold shares of CVX. Avondale Wealth Management bought a new position in shares of Chevron in the fourth quarter worth about $26,000. Rational Advisors LLC grew its holdings in shares of Chevron by 116.3% in the fourth quarter. Rational Advisors LLC now owns 225 shares of the oil and gas company’s stock worth $26,000 after purchasing an additional 121 shares during the last quarter. Curi Wealth Management LLC bought a new position in shares of Chevron in the fourth quarter worth about $30,000. Byrne Asset Management LLC bought a new position in shares of Chevron in the fourth quarter worth about $36,000. Finally, West Bancorporation Inc. bought a new position in shares of Chevron in the fourth quarter worth about $37,000. Hedge funds and other institutional investors own 65.89% of the company’s stock.

Get Chevron alerts:

In other Chevron news, Director Enrique Hernandez, Jr. sold 5,805 shares of the firm’s stock in a transaction that occurred on Tuesday, May 3rd. The shares were sold at an average price of $160.00, for a total transaction of $928,800.00. Following the completion of the transaction, the director now directly owns 22,978 shares of the company’s stock, valued at approximately $3,676,480. The transaction was disclosed in a legal filing with the Securities & Exchange Commission, which is accessible through this link. Also, EVP James William Johnson sold 55,600 shares of the firm’s stock in a transaction that occurred on Wednesday, May 4th. The stock was sold at an average price of $165.94, for a total transaction of $9,226,264.00. Following the transaction, the executive vice president now directly owns 1,243 shares of the company’s stock, valued at $206,263.42. The disclosure for this sale can be found here. Insiders sold a total of 561,726 shares of company stock valued at $94,057,396 over the last ninety days. 0.32% of the stock is currently owned by insiders.

Shares of Chevron stock opened at $148.38 on Tuesday. The firm has a market capitalization of $291.54 billion, a P/E ratio of 13.95, a PEG ratio of 0.65 and a beta of 1.09. The company has a quick ratio of 1.22, a current ratio of 1.43 and a debt-to-equity ratio of 0.20. The company has a 50 day moving average price of $168.17 and a 200 day moving average price of $149.43. Chevron Co. has a 52 week low of $92.86 and a 52 week high of $182.40.

Chevron (NYSE:CVX – Get Rating) last announced its quarterly earnings data on Friday, April 29th. The oil and gas company reported $3.36 EPS for the quarter, missing the consensus estimate of $3.44 by ($0.08). The company had revenue of $54.37 billion during the quarter, compared to analysts’ expectations of $54.96 billion. Chevron had a net margin of 11.10% and a return on equity of 14.66%. The business’s revenue for the quarter was up 69.8% compared to the same quarter last year. During the same period in the previous year, the business earned $0.90 earnings per share. As a group, research analysts anticipate that Chevron Co. will post 17.5 earnings per share for the current fiscal year.

The business also recently disclosed a quarterly dividend, which was paid on Friday, June 10th. Investors of record on Thursday, May 19th were given a $1.42 dividend. This represents a $5.68 annualized dividend and a dividend yield of 3.83%. The ex-dividend date was Wednesday, May 18th. Chevron’s payout ratio is currently 53.38%.

A number of research firms have recently commented on CVX. UBS Group upped their price target on shares of Chevron from $150.00 to $192.00 and gave the stock a “buy” rating in a report on Tuesday, April 5th. Barclays increased their target price on shares of Chevron from $183.00 to $196.00 and gave the stock an “overweight” rating in a report on Tuesday, May 31st. Royal Bank of Canada cut shares of Chevron from an “outperform” rating to a “sector perform” rating and increased their target price for the stock from $160.00 to $165.00 in a report on Thursday, April 21st. DZ Bank upgraded shares of Chevron from a “hold” rating to a “buy” rating and set a $167.00 target price on the stock in a report on Wednesday, March 2nd. Finally, Wells Fargo & Company increased their target price on shares of Chevron from $150.00 to $184.00 and gave the stock an “overweight” rating in a report on Friday, March 11th. One research analyst has rated the stock with a sell rating, eight have assigned a hold rating and fifteen have given a buy rating to the company’s stock. Based on data from MarketBeat, Chevron currently has a consensus rating of “Buy” and an average target price of $170.48.

Chevron Company Profile (Get Rating)

Chevron Corporation, through its subsidiaries, engages in integrated energy and chemicals operations worldwide. The company operates in two segments, Upstream and Downstream. The Upstream segment is involved in the exploration, development, production, and transportation of crude oil and natural gas; processing, liquefaction, transportation, and regasification associated with liquefied natural gas; transportation of crude oil through pipelines; and transportation, storage, and marketing of natural gas, as well as operates a gas-to-liquids plant.

Recommended Stories

Want to see what other hedge funds are holding CVX? Visit HoldingsChannel.com to get the latest 13F filings and insider trades for Chevron Co. (NYSE:CVX – Get Rating).

Receive News & Ratings for Chevron Daily - Enter your email address below to receive a concise daily summary of the latest news and analysts' ratings for Chevron and related companies with MarketBeat.com's FREE daily email newsletter.