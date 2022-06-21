Netflix, Inc. (NASDAQ:NFLX) Shares Bought by Fieldpoint Private Securities LLC

Fieldpoint Private Securities LLC raised its position in Netflix, Inc. (NASDAQ:NFLX – Get Rating) by 55.4% in the 1st quarter, Holdings Channel reports. The fund owned 1,091 shares of the Internet television network’s stock after acquiring an additional 389 shares during the period. Fieldpoint Private Securities LLC’s holdings in Netflix were worth $409,000 as of its most recent filing with the SEC.

Several other hedge funds and other institutional investors also recently made changes to their positions in NFLX. Norges Bank acquired a new stake in shares of Netflix in the fourth quarter valued at about $2,612,150,000. BlackRock Inc. raised its position in Netflix by 8.1% during the fourth quarter. BlackRock Inc. now owns 29,223,880 shares of the Internet television network’s stock worth $17,605,636,000 after acquiring an additional 2,179,427 shares during the last quarter. Fisher Asset Management LLC raised its position in Netflix by 30.4% during the fourth quarter. Fisher Asset Management LLC now owns 5,425,804 shares of the Internet television network’s stock worth $3,268,721,000 after acquiring an additional 1,265,219 shares during the last quarter. Castleview Partners LLC acquired a new position in Netflix during the fourth quarter worth about $1,184,000. Finally, TD Asset Management Inc. raised its position in Netflix by 68.6% during the fourth quarter. TD Asset Management Inc. now owns 1,170,044 shares of the Internet television network’s stock worth $704,881,000 after acquiring an additional 476,263 shares during the last quarter. Hedge funds and other institutional investors own 80.97% of the company’s stock.

A number of equities analysts have issued reports on the stock. Piper Sandler cut shares of Netflix from an “overweight” rating to a “neutral” rating and cut their target price for the stock from $562.00 to $293.00 in a research report on Wednesday, April 20th. Edward Jones cut shares of Netflix from a “buy” rating to a “hold” rating in a research report on Thursday, April 21st. The Goldman Sachs Group cut shares of Netflix from a “neutral” rating to a “sell” rating and cut their target price for the stock from $265.00 to $186.00 in a research report on Thursday, June 9th. KGI Securities downgraded shares of Netflix from an “outperform” rating to a “neutral” rating and set a $350.00 price target for the company. in a report on Wednesday, April 20th. Finally, Atlantic Securities downgraded shares of Netflix from an “overweight” rating to a “neutral” rating and set a $280.00 price target for the company. in a report on Wednesday, April 20th. Six research analysts have rated the stock with a sell rating, twenty-four have given a hold rating and twelve have issued a buy rating to the stock. According to MarketBeat, the stock has an average rating of “Hold” and an average price target of $362.08.

NASDAQ NFLX opened at $175.51 on Tuesday. The company’s fifty day simple moving average is $208.67 and its 200-day simple moving average is $368.22. Netflix, Inc. has a 52 week low of $162.71 and a 52 week high of $700.99. The company has a current ratio of 1.05, a quick ratio of 1.05 and a debt-to-equity ratio of 0.83. The stock has a market cap of $77.97 billion, a P/E ratio of 15.93, a PEG ratio of 0.91 and a beta of 1.28.

Netflix (NASDAQ:NFLX – Get Rating) last posted its quarterly earnings results on Tuesday, April 19th. The Internet television network reported $3.53 earnings per share (EPS) for the quarter, beating the consensus estimate of $2.92 by $0.61. The firm had revenue of $7.87 billion for the quarter, compared to analysts’ expectations of $7.94 billion. Netflix had a net margin of 16.47% and a return on equity of 32.01%. The firm’s quarterly revenue was up 9.8% on a year-over-year basis. During the same period in the prior year, the company posted $3.75 earnings per share. On average, research analysts expect that Netflix, Inc. will post 10.94 EPS for the current fiscal year.

Netflix, Inc provides entertainment services. It offers TV series, documentaries, feature films, and mobile games across various genres and languages. The company provides members the ability to receive streaming content through a host of internet-connected devices, including TVs, digital video players, television set-top boxes, and mobile devices.

